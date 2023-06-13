Best Altcoins to Buy Today June 13th – DLANCE, PEPE, WSM, YPRED, OP, LPX, UNI, ECOTERRA

Amidst global financial turmoil, the broader crypto market continues to hold steady with even a few outlier altcoins and memecoins seeing impressive gains.

This resilience has provided investors with an opportunity to capitalize on the market’s durability and explore value-driven altcoins.

In this article, we review the eight of the best altcoins to buy today, highlighting their innovative technology, strong fundamentals, and promising growth prospects.

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

Kicking off our list of best altcoins to buy today is $DLANCE due to its impressive presale and comprehensive approach toward transforming the $761 billion recruitment industry.

The DeeLance ecosystem combines elements such as the metaverse, non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, freelancing platform, and job hiring platform to form an integrated and interactive system.

Traditional hiring and freelance platforms like Upwork and Fiverr have long been plagued with high fees, fraud, and many more.

However, DeeLance is utilizing blockchain technology to streamline, reduce risk, and enhance the efficiency of finding and hiring the ideal candidate for a job.

The Web3 platform prioritizes simplicity, transparency, efficiency, and ownership as its core principles.

Hey DeeLancers! 👨 💻 Get ready for an explosive opportunity! 🤑 DeeLance presale is here at the lowest price of $0.038 per $DLANCE token! Offering a ticket to the revolutionary freelance ecosystem 💎 Own your work, connect with top talent, and access exclusive perks. 🌟 Join… pic.twitter.com/gb4s0JQ4cI — DeeLance (@deelance_com) June 12, 2023

It aims to provide these values with reduced fees compared to current market competitors.

Additionally, DeeLance offers faster payment processing and a highly reliable escrow account system to ensure the safety of funds for all parties involved in a transaction.

To ensure ownership of digital work, the platform utilizes NFT digital tokens. This gives recruiters complete confidence in securing ownership of the work they have paid for.

Hey DeeLancers! 👨 💻 🔥 Fuel your professional success with #DeeLance‘s groundbreaking ecosystem! Our presale offers an exclusive chance to enter a Metaverse built for all. 🤩 Collaborate seamlessly, showcase your brand, and skyrocket 🚀 your career and portfolio. 😎 🌍 Don’t… pic.twitter.com/2xf8I9wgmo — DeeLance (@deelance_com) June 10, 2023



Simultaneously, freelancers can feel secure knowing that they retain ownership of their work until payment is released from the escrow account.

DeeLance platform’s vision for metaverse integration adds to its allure. It offers a unique space where clients and freelancers can interact, engage in conversations, exchange services, establish virtual offices, and promote their work.

At press time, the $DLANCE token trades at $0.038. The presale has achieved a remarkable feat by surpassing a presale milestone of $1.33 million, marking a remarkable accomplishment.

Buy $DLANCE Now

Pepe Coin ($PEPE)

$PEPE, an Ethereum-based meme coin inspired by the Pepe the Frog meme, aims to establish itself among popular meme coins like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin.

What sets the crypto asset apart in the cryptocurrency community is its unique no-tax policy and a redistribution system that rewards long-term stakers, encouraging participation.

The coin’s value is maintained through a burning mechanism that ensures scarcity.

From late April to May 2023, $PEPE experienced an explosive growth of 7000x, reaching a peak market capitalization of $1.6 billion.

This exponential rise created millionaires among early investors and fostered a passionate community united by shared interests.

Recently, $PEPE has experienced a resurgence of interest from investors, propelling the asset to the top spot on the Coingecko platform.

New month, new trending coins! 🤩 This week, we see Pepe (#PEPE) coming in first place, followed by Sui (#SUI) and Bitcoin (#BTC). Got any of these in your bag?https://t.co/j2gTwq8JUR pic.twitter.com/n9qHpLls6A — CoinGecko (@coingecko) June 9, 2023



At press time, the digital asset trades at $0.0000009557, with a trading volume of $115 million. This indicates an uptrend of 3.14% in the last 24 hours.

The roadmap for $PEPE is structured into three stages. The first phase entails obtaining a listing on CoinMarketCap and generating significant attention for the token on Twitter, both of which have already been accomplished.

The second phase focuses on securing listings on controlled exchanges (CEXs). The third phase aims to achieve listings on tier 1 exchanges and execute what the team describes as a “meme takeover.”

As the project continues to advance and accomplish its roadmap objectives, the adoption of the meme coin also grows, leading to an increase in value.

Wall Street Memes ($WSM)

Wall Street Memes is a community-driven project that unites small investors through a meme coin, challenging established players in the financial industry.

Developed by the team behind the popular 10,000 Wall Street Bulls NFT collection on Ethereum, which quickly sold out in under 32 minutes, the project boasts an impressive track record.

Although it lacks intrinsic value, Wall Street Memes embodies a belief system and has already amassed over one million community members.

Furthermore, the collection of internet memes associated with it generates over 40 million impressions per month.

The team offers various features, including $WSB token distribution through an airdrop, the sale of the 420 Bulls NFT collection, and merchandise such as caps and hoodies.

The ongoing $WSM token airdrop has attracted participation from over 12,000 individuals, with five winners set to receive $10,000 each after 171 days.

Wall Street Memes has also captured the attention of influential figures like Elon Musk, adding credibility and bolstering the token’s appeal.

🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 22, 2023



The token presale, which commenced less than a month ago, has experienced a successful start. It has raised over $6.67 million and is currently being traded at $0.0286 in its thirteenth presale stage.

The total number of $WSM tokens in circulation is 2 billion, with 50% reserved for the presale, 30% dedicated to community rewards, and 20% allocated for liquidity purposes.

Given its legitimacy and strong presence on social media, the project has the potential to attract reputable exchanges, leading to an increase in the cryptocurrency’s value.

Buy $WSM Now

yPredict ($YPRED)

$YPRED, the native token of the yPredict platform, is another suitable altcoin worth considering.

This innovative platform brings decentralized prediction markets to the forefront, combining the potential of blockchain technology with predictive analytics.

Developed by top-tier AI developers and Quants, the platform utilizes historical data, statistical analysis, and pattern recognition to generate accurate predictions.

Whether it’s predicting customer behavior, market trends, or financial outcomes, yPredict can provide valuable insights and forecasts to guide strategic planning and decision-making.

🚀 Embark on an extraordinary AI-powered journey with #YPredict! It’s not just a utility token, but a gateway to a world of groundbreaking products and possibilities. 🌐🔬 💡 Experience unparalleled marketing excellence with our industry-leading content editor, designed to… pic.twitter.com/heQoBiRmPS — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) June 12, 2023



yPredict also offers marketplaces where AI machine-learning developers can sell their predictive models.

Through this, data scientists and machine learning engineers can earn passive income through the $YPRED token, increasing the value aspect of the token’s utility.

With a successful presale that has already raised $2.33 million, interested investors can participate in the presale stage 6 and acquire $YPRED at a discounted price of $0.09.

📣 Exciting news! Introducing #YPredict, the revolutionary AI marketplace! 🌐🤖 🔬🚀 With a vision for a complete AI ecosystem, the YPredict team is powering multiple AI projects under one roof. From machine learning to natural language processing, computer vision to deep… pic.twitter.com/vm6n5ln05Q — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) June 10, 2023



Holders of $YPRED can also stake their tokens in pools to earn monthly rewards, making it an appealing long-term investment option.

In addition, the platform has unveiled a cost-effective upcoming content solution designed for medium to large content teams, aiming to transform how content is created and enhance productivity.

While the yPredict team strives to reduce market disruptions and offer guidance for trading decisions using statistical probabilities, it’s important to note that absolute perfection cannot be guaranteed.

Buy $YPRED Now

Optimism ($OP)

$OP is currently riding the bullish momentum in the crypto market. At press time, the asset price sits at $1.15, with a 24-hour trading volume of $112 million, indicating a 1.25% surge during this period.

In terms of technical analysis, the asset’s current price trails below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $1.82 in the short term and its 200-day SMA of $1.58 in the long term.

$OP has currently found support at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of $1.09. A steady bullish rally could see it rebound from this point.

The relative strength index (RSI) reading of 29.24 indicates an overbought asset, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) displays a weak sell view.

Recently, Optimism implemented an upgrade called Bedrock to enhance the efficiency of its ecosystem.

Bedrock was the first protocol upgrade that was approved by the Collective’s governance process. We set a high standard for what makes a quality upgrade proposal, thoughtfully designed and transparently implemented.https://t.co/vjxRI1lPRv — Optimism (✨🔴_🔴✨) (@optimismFND) June 8, 2023



This remarkable upgrade successfully rolled out on June 7th, introduces numerous significant improvements, particularly a remarkable decrease in network expenses.

With this upgrade, the protocol anticipates expanding its potential applications, which could lead to an increase in the value of the $OP token.

Launchpad XYZ ($LPX)

Launchpad XYZ, a groundbreaking crypto startup, is revolutionizing the crypto industry with its innovative approach.

The platform aims to address the fragmented nature of the Web3 market by establishing a humanized central hub that offers a personalized and user-friendly portal.

This Web3 platform will grant convenient entry to the most promising projects in the blockchain industry.

The envisioned “Home-of-Web3” will assist users in acquiring knowledge and comprehending the intricacies of the Web3 ecosystem and provide them with comprehensive analytics, insights, news, and market sentiment analysis.

🔥 Upgrade your crypto game with our Utility Tokens Feature! In-depth data, liquidity insights, arbitrage spots, DEX vs CEX comparison, and more! Don’t just trade, WIN 💥 Join our presale NOW and secure your spot! 🚀

👉 https://t.co/CrJA4Rk91H#Launchpad #Web3 #Crypto #Presale pic.twitter.com/HaKW92qmwt — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) June 13, 2023



Additionally, the Launchpad XYZ incorporates a search feature that allows users to explore any NFT marketplace.

Aside from trading and investment, the platform plans to provide users access to the metaverse and Web3 gaming worlds through its metaverse library and gaming hub.

The platform’s Web3 wallet is expected to enable instant self-custody of crypto assets, granting a smoother asset management experience.

Say farewell to outdated wallets like MetaMask and TrustWallet – the relics of the past 👋 Launchpad XYZ is ushering in a new era of simplicity and convenience with the integrated wallet onto the exchange platform 📲 Join the #Presale today ⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/v558YgTm50 — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) June 6, 2023



The Launchpad XYZ system relies heavily on the $LPX token, which plays a crucial role in its operations.

Holding a minimum of 10,000 tokens grants the holder various privileges, including early access to games, discounted rates, invitations to NFT mint whitelists, beta releases of play-to-earn games, and community recognition through badges of honor.

The digital asset has garnered over $958,000 in its presale, currently selling for $0.0445 per token.

Buy $LPX Now

Uniswap ($UNI)

Uniswap is renowned for its contribution to the automation of decentralized finance (DeFi) token trading.

Functioning as an automated market maker (AMM), the protocol’s objective is to ensure that token trading remains automated and accessible to all token holders while enhancing trading efficiency compared to traditional exchanges.

The $UNI token plays a crucial role in fostering collective community ownership and supporting the advancement and expansion of the decentralized protocol.

At press time, the $UNI token is priced at $4.36, with a trading volume of $91 million, representing an uptrend of 5.37% in the last 24 hours.

The asset’s current price falls below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $5.39 for the short term and its 200-day SMA of $7.20 for the long term.

$UNI has currently met resistance at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of $4.37. However, a continuous bullish trend could push the asset beyond this point into a new price level.

The relative strength index (RSI) metric of 34.54 puts the asset in the underbought zone. On the other hand, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) reflects a sell signal.

In a recent development, Uniswap Labs has released preliminary code for V4, a new protocol version with customizable architecture.

1/ Today, we’re announcing our vision for Uniswap v4 🦄 We see Uniswap as core financial infrastructure & think it should be built in public with space for community feedback and contribution. An early implementation of the code can be found here:https://t.co/toy3k7plnU pic.twitter.com/9vGJElba2x — Uniswap Labs 🦄 (@Uniswap) June 13, 2023



It aims to enhance efficiency and decrease pool creation costs by 99%. Developers can also customize pools based on their preferences, allowing for cost-effective and streamlined options.

This enhancement will also lead to a more utility-driven ecosystem, raising the value of the $UNI token.

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

$ECOTERRA, the utility token powering the ecoterra platform, rounds off our list of the best altcoins to buy today.

The green initiative is introducing a unique concept called recycle-to-earn (R2E), which allows both individuals and businesses to receive incentives for recycling.

The ecoterra ecosystem encompasses a carbon offset marketplace, a recycled materials marketplace, and a tracking feature to measure overall impact, providing a comprehensive platform that promotes collaboration.

By harnessing the capabilities of the Ethereum blockchain, the project ensures the secure and transparent implementation of the R2E mechanism on a large scale.

🇮🇳 @JPMorgan has partnered with 6 Indian banks to streamline interbank transactions using its #Blockchain-powered trading platform ⛓️ The revolution of #Crypto and #Blockchain is in full swing 🔥 Stay ahead with the $ECOTERRA #Presale ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/CF3Glhai4f — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) June 13, 2023



Individuals can earn $ECOTERRA tokens by actively participating in recycling activities using Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) conveniently located in retail establishments.

Whenever an item is recycled through an RVM, users will be granted a specific quantity of tokens as a form of gratification.

🌿♻️ In recognition of our users’ contributions to green initiatives, ecoterra rewards them with carbon credits in the form of #NFTs which can be sold or traded on the market 📈 Join our #Presale now and get ready for the new sustainable revolution ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/UNzVjiYOMT — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) June 13, 2023



The system encourages people to participate actively in recycling efforts, thus improving recycling rates as a whole.

Furthermore, ecoterra acknowledges the valuable efforts of users in promoting eco-friendly initiatives by granting them carbon credits as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which can be exchanged or sold in the marketplace.

$ECOTERRA has achieved a significant accomplishment, raising over $5 million in its presale, currently available for $0.00925.

Buy $ECOTERRA Now

Value-Driven Altcoins to Buy for Gains

As the cryptocurrency market continues its upward surge, $DLANCE, $PEPE, $WSM, $YPRED, $OP, $LPX, $UNI, and $ECOTERRA are all capitalizing on the optimistic trend.

These tokens have the potential for price recovery based on fundamental and technical factors, which could result in substantial gains for investors.

However, given the inherent volatility of the crypto market, it is advisable for potential investors to perform thorough research and exercise caution before engaging in any trading activities.

