Best Altcoins to Buy Today April 7th

Get ready an exhilarating ride as we unveil the best altcoins of April 2023!

This exclusive list showcases the most promising projects set to transform the world of cryptocurrency and defy your expectations. From innovative DeFi platforms and game-changing NFT marketplaces to trailblazing sustainability initiatives, these altcoins are poised to skyrocket and revolutionize their respective industries.

Fasten your seatbelts and prepare to dive into the fascinating world of cutting-edge crypto projects, offering you the chance to unlock unimaginable returns on your investments. Are you ready to discover the altcoins that will dominate 2023? Read on!

Altcoin of the Month: Love Hate Inu (LHINU)

Love Hate Inu (LHINU), the innovative meme coin with a Vote-to-Earn system, has gained significant attention, raising $3 million in its presale within a week.

LHINU’s unique model allows users to express opinions on polarizing figures and subjects while earning rewards.

The project aims to disrupt the $3.2 billion survey industry by introducing sponsored polls with attractive incentives, such as NFT discount codes and physically-backed NFTs.

The LHINU ecosystem features a real-time vote staking mechanism, requiring a minimum of 30 days of staking $LHINU to prevent spam and manipulation.

Currently, the presale price is 1 $LHINU = 0.000105 USDT, with just under six days left before the price increases to $0.000115. The launch price will be 1 LHINU = 0.000145 USDT.

As excitement around the platform continues to grow, LHINU presents a remarkable investment opportunity for those eager to join this ground-breaking platform.

Enjin (ENJ)

Enjin, a major player in the gaming and NFT space, has seen its token price rise to $0.50, marking a 97% increase from its lowest point this year.

The platform’s upcoming NFT.io launch is a significant factor contributing to the token’s recent bullish trend. However, ENJ faces stiff competition in the crowded NFT marketplace industry and a slower growth rate than anticipated for the sector.

Currently trading at $0.46, Enjin is in a minor retracement after a significant price rally. The RSI at 62 suggests a need to consolidate, while the MACD has flipped bullish today at 0.0083.

The upside target is $0.55 (+17.4%), with a downside risk of $0.40 (-14.6%). The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1.19, making it a favorable entry point for investors.

Fight Out (FGHT)

Fight Out ($FGHT), a play-to-earn and move-to-earn dApp, is set to revolutionize the fitness and gaming industries by blending physical activities with crypto rewards.

Unlike traditional pedometers and expensive ecosystems, Fight Out offers a comprehensive application that rewards users for participating in a variety of physical exercises, from intense boxing workouts to late-night gym sessions.

Users create a soulbound avatar representing their fitness journey, leveling up in real-time and earning $REPS tokens, which can be redeemed for $FGHT tokens.

These tokens can be cashed out, used in the NFT marketplace, or wagered in high-stakes player-vs-player community competitions.

Fight Out has already garnered attention from high-profile athletes like UFC fighters Amanda Ribas and Taila Santos, and world champion boxer Savannah Marshall, positioning the project for success in the crypto space.

The presale has ended, raising $6,220,989.3, and claiming went live on April 5th at 9AM UTC. $FGHT is now officially available on five exchanges: BKEX Global, XT Exchange, LBank Exchange, Uniswap, and Bitforex.

Don’t miss the opportunity to join the Fight Out movement and transform your fitness journey into a rewarding crypto experience.

ApeCoin (APE)

ApeCoin, the utility and governance token of the APE ecosystem, is trading at $4.19 with a slight 0.78% decline.

It remains trapped between a tight range as it fights to stay above the 20-day MA. The RSI is at 47, indicating a slight bullish divergence, and the MACD is at 0.046, also showing bullish divergence.

With these indicators in mind, APE may break up to reclaim a position above the 200-day MA price ceiling. The upside target is $4.50 (+7%), with a downside risk of $4.00 (-4.83%).

The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1.46, making it an attractive entry point for investors.

Deelance (DLANCE)

Introducing DeeLance, a cutting-edge Web3 freelance and recruitment platform set to disrupt the industry. With its highly anticipated presale, you have a rare chance to invest early in the revolutionary $DLANCE token.

DeeLance transcends traditional freelance platforms by offering rapid crypto payments, unparalleled NFT integration, and a robust automated dispute system, all powered by public blockchain technology.

This innovative platform charges a mere 2% fee, leaving competitors like Upwork and Fiverr in the dust.

Ready to join the freelancing revolution? DeeLance Presale is now live! Get in early and secure your $DLANCE tokens today. Visit https://t.co/dVfIryjqfA to invest in the future #DeeLance #Web3 #presale #crypto pic.twitter.com/q8MTWDhbFw — DeeLance (@deelance_com) March 30, 2023

DeeLance envisions a futuristic metaverse where clients and freelancers connect in virtual offices, breaking down geographical barriers. Secure your $DLANCE tokens now at a tempting $0.025 per token during the first presale round.

With only 30% of the 1 billion token supply available and the price set to soar in 9 days, time is critical.

Embark on this thrilling journey by delving into DeeLance’s whitepaper, joining their buzzing Telegram channel, and participating in their jaw-dropping $10k Giveaway.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of history. Unlock your crypto wallet and embark on an exhilarating journey with DeeLance that will redefine the future of freelancing. Invest in $DLANCE now and watch your investment reach unimaginable heights!

Terra Classic (LUNC)

Terra Classic’s LUNC token is trading at $0.00012549, a 0.60% increase.

The arrest of Do Kwon, a key figure in the project, has caused a significant bleed-out in the token’s price.

The RSI at 45 is still oversold but showing a reducing bullish signal, and the MACD shows a minor bullish divergence.

With the goal of reaching $1, LUNC’s upside target is $0.00016 (+27.9%), with a downside risk of $0.0001 (-20%).

The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1.39, making it a high-risk entry with potentially lucrative returns for investors.

Ecoterra (ECOTERRA)

Introducing Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA), a trailblazing blockchain project set to transform the recycling and waste management sectors by combining sustainability with cryptocurrency. Ecoterra incentivizes users to recycle materials, such as plastic, glass, and textiles, by offering rewards in Ecoterra tokens.

The Ecoterra presale is now live, providing early investors a chance to secure tokens at a discounted price and support an eco-friendly initiative.

At the core of Ecoterra’s innovative Recycle2Earn concept is rewarding users for recycling, promoting environmentally conscious behavior and reducing individual carbon footprints. Ecoterra boasts several key features:

1. Recycle2Earn App: Users earn Ecoterra tokens for recycling, generating passive income and fostering environmental awareness.

2. Carbon Offset Marketplace: Companies can purchase carbon credits transparently, supporting business sustainability goals.

3. Recycled Materials Marketplace: Businesses can buy recycled materials with Ecoterra tokens and other cryptocurrencies, encouraging a circular economy.

4. Impact Trackable Profile: Companies can monitor their environmental actions to enhance brand image and consumer loyalty.

The Ecoterra presale offers early investors the chance to purchase tokens at $0.004, a significant discount compared to the final stage price of $0.01, providing a potential 150% upside.

To buy $ECOTERRA tokens during the presale, set up a crypto wallet, connect it to Ecoterra, purchase $ECOTERRA, and claim your tokens after the presale during the token generation event.

Metropoly (METRO)

Metropoly ($METRO) is an innovative real estate crypto project poised to revolutionize the way people invest in real estate.

By creating a decentralized marketplace powered by blockchain technology, Metropoly aims to democratize access to real estate projects, enabling even the smallest retail investors to own fractional shares in real estate investments.

By leveraging NFT technology for proof of ownership, Metropoly streamlines the buying process, reducing the average transaction time from 60 days to just 20 seconds and significantly lowering investment minimums. This makes the platform more accessible and appealing to a wider range of investors.

The $METRO token serves as the primary means of settlement on the platform and is used for buying and selling real estate, as well as distributing passive income flows to token holders.

With an upcoming CEX listing, GameFi connectivity, and lending functionality in the pipeline, Metropoly presents an exciting opportunity for investors.

Pre-Sale Stage 11 ends soon. 1.1 Million USD raised

2786 Participants

Beta is Live Invest in Real Estate from anywhere in the world in a few seconds instead of months. Pre-Sale Linkhttps://t.co/PrZ9uUYFRW pic.twitter.com/qbcEvkZb5B — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) April 5, 2023

To date, the project has raised 1.1 million USD from 2,786 participants, and its beta version is now live.

Stage 11 of the token sale ends in just three days, so now is the perfect time to invest in $METRO and be part of this game-changing real estate platform.

Don’t miss out on the chance to participate in Metropoly’s token sale and secure your $METRO tokens today!

