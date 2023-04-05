Best Altcoins to Buy Today, April 5th – ARB, LHINU, BAT, DLANCE, OP, ECOTERRA, METRO

While Bitcoin retains the lion’s share of the burgeoning crypto market, several altcoins are rapidly staking a claim for growth.

So far, Ethereum has led the altcoin march to stardom.

With the crypto market enjoying a strong bull run, these alternative currencies are becoming more attractive investment options for traders.

However, investors are generally spoiled for choice, given that over 20,000 altcoins are up for grabs.

Below, we identify the best altcoins to buy today as the crypto market continues to make new milestones.

Arbitrum (ARB)

Kicking off our list of the best altcoins to buy today is Arbitrum’s native coin, ARB.

Arbitrum is a layer-two (L2) scaling solution designed for the Ethereum blockchain.

The scaling protocol uses an optimistic roll-up system to achieve its goal of enhanced scalability, speed, and affordability on the Ethereum blockchain.

This method avoids the overburdened Ethereum network, reducing load and allowing users to send transactions much faster and for lower fees.

In addition, Arbitrum has a thriving network of partners, tools, wallets, and DApps that help it rank among the top scaling solutions for Ethereum.

The ecosystem is powered by two chains: Arbitrum Nova and Arbitrum One.

The ARB token is employed in the ecosystem for decentralized governance. This allows people from all parts of the ecosystem to participate in governance.

Holders of tokens are in charge of funding decisions, choosing a security council that can make last-minute protocol changes, and allocating funds. Their voting power is directly related to the number of tokens assigned to them.

At press time, the ARB token is trading at $1.26, with a 24-hour trading volume of over $780 million, indicating a surge of 3.65% in the last 24 hours.

Arbitrum began its ARB token airdrop after the conclusion of its presale in February. The token generation and listing event was held on March 23, 2023, and participants from the entire ecosystem were given voting rights.

Decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) in the Arbitrum ecosystem will receive 1.13% of the tokens, while users will receive 11.62%.

TerraDarwin, an open-world survival strategy role-playing game, recently launched on Arbitrum. The Web3 game can be found on Arbitrum’s official website’s gaming channel.

Love Hate Inu (LHINU)

Love Hate Inu, the new meme sensation is a decentralized vote-to-earn (V2E) platform that rewards users for partaking in online surveys and votes.

The innovative platform aims to revolutionize the survey industry worth $3.2 billion using blockchain technology by allowing users to vote on trending topics and earn rewards.

Aside from that, participants may also voice their opinions on controversial figures like Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

Thanks to its Ethereum-based blockchain, voting is done in a secure and tamper-proof environment without the fear of backlash.

Hey #LoveHateInu Gang! We are now in the fourth stage of the $LHINU #Presale! Don't wait until tomorrow to join us, grab some tokens today and be a part of our growing community!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#CryptoCommunity #AltCoins #DonaldTrump #KimJongUn pic.twitter.com/eItylg3YFS — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 5, 2023

However, users must stake their LHINU tokens for 30 days before they become eligible to vote.

For transparency, 90% of the 100 billion tokens will be sold during the presale. The remaining 10% will cater to liquidity, exchange listings, and rewards.

This approach is aimed at preventing rug-pull incidents, in which project developers hoard a large number of tokens and then sell them once the asset is listed on centralized exchanges.

Currently, the $LHINU token is priced at $0.000105. The digital asset has raised over $2.8 million in its ongoing presale in a few weeks since its debut, thanks to its innovative V2E model and reward system, which have attracted investors and the general public.

Basic Attention Token (BAT)

Basic Attention Token is a new blockchain-based platform that tracks consumers’ media time and attention for effective advertising analysis.

This platform aims to ensure the effective and efficient distribution of money made from advertising between the publishers, advertisers, and online readers of marketing content.

The token appropriately rewards consumers for their attention and gives advertisers a greater return on their ad expenditure.

This service is provided through the Brave Browser, where users can view privacy-protecting advertisements and earn BAT rewards.

Advertisers can also provide personalized advertising. This will help increase engagement and reduce losses from ad fraud and misuse.

In this advertising ecosystem, users, publishers, and advertisers all trade Basic Attention Tokens, which serve as the incentive currency.

At press time, the BAT is trading at $0.29, indicating an uptrend of 6.86% in the last 24 hours. The asset’s 24-hour trading volume is currently over $122 million.

BAT’s technical graph currently displays a bullish movement. The asset’s current price rises above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $0.25. However, it trails below the 200-day SMA of $0.37.

Its moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) metric Indicates a strong buy signal. Unsurprisingly, the relative strength index (RSI) value of 62.70 shows the asset is pushing into the overbought region.

Brave recently launched its self-serve advertising program.

Advertisers enrolled in the Self-Serve Program are eligible for a 50% discount on their first campaign if they purchase it with BAT. Sign up to participate at https://t.co/gNWLhObsKm or learn more in our latest blog: https://t.co/OCzHfqc8Rr — Brave Software (@brave) April 4, 2023

The Ads self-serve program allows brands to set up and manage their product and service advertising within the Brave Ads and Rewards ecosystem while protecting their privacy.

DeeLance (DLANCE)

DeeLance is a groundbreaking Web3 network that facilitates connections and collaborations between freelancers and their prospective employers.

Recruitment is still a challenging factor for many businesses and individuals. However, the platform aims to change this narrative by contending with and surpassing established recruitment platform players like Fiverr, Upwork, and Freelancer.

DeeLance employs blockchain technology to streamline and improve the effectiveness of job hiring. This will be achieved through the combination of decentralized networks, non-fungible tokens, and the metaverse.

DeeLance’s guiding principles are ownership, simplicity, transparency, and efficiency.

Aside from that, quicker payments and a rock-solid escrow account structure that ensures the security of funds for all transaction participants will be made available.

At press time, $DLANCE, the platform’s token, is selling at $0.025.

DeeLance’s presale got off to a great start, raising over $50,000 and attracting a lot of attention from the crypto community.

Optimism (OP)

Optimism is a fast, reliable, and scalable L2 blockchain built on Ethereum.

The protocol was designed as a minimal extension to the existing Ethereum infrastructure – If it runs on Ethereum, it runs on Optimism for a far lower price.

This allows the EVM-equivalent architecture to expand users’ Ethereum projects seamlessly.

Optimism’s design system hinges on long-term sustainability while avoiding scalability shortcuts.

Therefore, it uses optimistic roll-ups and Ethereum’s consensus system to scale the network.

At press time, the OP token is trading at $2.34, with a 24-hour trading volume of $147 million. The crypto asset has seen an uptrend of 7.28% in the last 24 hours.

Regarding the technical chart, OP is moving bullish. The asset’s current price sits above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $2.16 and its 200-day SMA value of $1.47.

OP’s moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) shows a neutral view but could flip into the buy or sell zone at any time.

The relative strength index (RSI) value of 49.63 shows the asset is currently underbought.

Optimism has announced its upcoming Bedrock upgrade, which will introduce a new two-step withdrawal process to the protocol.

This upgrade will help increase security and make attacks considerably more challenging.

Ecoterra (ECOTERRA)

Ecoterra is a green initiative that leverages blockchain technology to motivate and incentivize recycling efforts among businesses and individuals.

This project is a cutting-edge blockchain-based Recycle-to-Earn (R2E) enterprise. The R2E incentive program encourages individuals to become more conscious of the environment and reduce their carbon footprint.

The ecoterra app’s Recycle-2-Earn feature allows users to receive tokens for each recycled item. Earned tokens can be staked, spent, or kept in a crypto wallet.

The project aims to provide tangible incentives for adopting sustainable behaviors by offering rewards in the form of $ECOTERRA tokens.

At the time of writing, the $ECOTERRA is selling for $0.004 per token. The green initiative has already raised over $58,000 in its ongoing presale program.

Metropoly (METRO)

Rounding off our list of the best altcoins to buy is Metropoly’s token, $METRO.

Metropoly has created the first non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, providing an immediate opportunity to invest in a real estate opportunity.

The platform’s unique fractionalized NFT system allows investors to purchase a fraction of a property with NFTs, making it an accessible and innovative way for investors to diversify their portfolios, hedge against inflation, and enjoy passive income.

The process is carried out through fractional real estate investment.

With Metropoly, investors can each own a tiny portion of a piece of real estate for as little as $100.

The options include luxurious condos, penthouses, and villas, and the Metropoly team takes care of property management to ensure a tenant is always in place.

The $METRO token, which powers the ecosystem, is available for $0.0769 per token, and potential investors can purchase using USDT, ETH, or BNB.

The blockchain real estate project has raised over $1.12 million in its ongoing presale, indicating a strong investor interest.

Conclusion

Arbitrum employs an optimistic roll-up to distinguish itself from existing scaling solutions for Ethereum.

Given that the protocol provides benefits such as lower cost and faster speed than Ethereum while maintaining the same level of security, it is no surprise that the decentralized network has seen massive growth.

Moreover, holders have governance power and can stake their tokens and earn payments for protecting the network rather than spending them to access Arbitrum services.

