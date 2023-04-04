Best Altcoins to Buy Today April 4th – DOGE, LHINU, SXP, DLANCE, CHZ, ECOTERRA, METRO

The past few years have seen popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu generate buzzing headlines due to their ground-breaking gains.

However, last year got off to a bumpy start, with the crypto market struggling to surge in value due to several events.

These include rising interest rates, economic recession, Terra Luna’s unexpected crash, Bitcoin’s sudden plunge, and the downfall of FTX, one of the biggest cryptocurrency platforms. As a result, over 80% of the crypto market was bearish.

Although the first quarter of 2023 has, so far, shown signs of recovery, investors are still undecided on which coins are reliable investment options in terms of utility, price stability, and potential future profitability.

Nevertheless, there are various investment opportunities in crypto assets if in-depth research is conducted to determine which asset will provide high investment returns.

We’ve curated the best seven best altcoins with long-term projections to invest in for both absolute crypto beginners and advanced investors. Let’s begin.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Kicking off our list of the best altcoins to buy today is Dogecoin’s token, DOGE.

Dogecoin, the first joke cryptocurrency, was created in December 2013 as a response to the sudden growth of alternative currencies following Bitcoin’s popularity.

Given that Dogecoin is based on a dog meme, its creators believed it would be amusing and lighthearted to people outside of the core Bitcoin audience.

Elon Musk’s played a principal role in the boom of the meme coin niche. Musk first tweeted about Dogecoin in early 2021 and shared a DOGE meme featuring the Lion King.

Dogecoin is a long way from its 2021 high, but the digital token is among the world’s top 20 most popular meme coins.

Due to its low transaction fees and Elon Musk’s influence, the asset has become a payment alternative for many conventional businesses. Companies like Tesla, AMC Theatres, and many more now accept the meme coin as payment.

At press time, Dogecoin is trading at $0.09, with a 24-hour trading volume of over $4 billion. The meme coin has surged by 24.79% in the last 24 hours.

DOGE’s technical chart shows a solid form with a bullish trend. The asset’s current price dominates its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) metric of $0.07 for the short term and its 200-day SMA value of $0.09.

The relative strength index (RSI) value of 73.01 indicates that DOGE is overbought. Unsurprisingly, its moving average convergence divergence (MACD) reflects a strong buy view.

Dogecoin saw a 26% jump in price recently after Elon Musk’s Twitter adopted the meme coin’s symbol as its logo.

However, the development, combined with Musk’s Twitter post featuring a meme alluding to the rebrand’s permanence, has sparked a lot of buzz, with many speculating that the change is only temporary.

Love Hate Inu (LHINU)

Love Hate Inu aims to disrupt the traditional survey industry by introducing a utility-focused vote-to-earn (V2E) mechanism and cutting-edge blockchain technology, which could yield significant returns for early $LHINU token adopters.

Users of the innovative platform can stake their tokens for 30 days and vote in a variety of polls in exchange for $LHINU, the project’s native coin.

The votes cover different niches, from music to politics and even controversial figures like Andrew Tate and Donald Trump.

To ensure fairness and transparency, 90% of the LHINU supply will be sold during the presale. The remaining 10% is set aside for community awards, listing costs, and liquidity.

Although Love Hate Inu is only a few weeks old, the project already has over 32,000 Twitter followers as the crypto community takes an interest in it.

At press time, the LHINU token is priced at $0.000095. The third presale stage will end in a few days, after which stage 4 will start at $0.000105.

By the eighth round, the price will increase to $0.000145, representing a 52.6% increase.

The blockchain meme project has raised over $2.81 million in just a few weeks after its debut, which indicates massive interest from investors.

Solar (SXP)

Solar is a decentralized blockchain that employs a delegated Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus technique protected by 53 elected block producers who create blocks and verify transactions.

Developers building DApps on the Solar platform have access to various features. This includes smart contracts, decentralized storage, and many other resources Solar Core offers.

The native token of the Solar blockchain is called SXP. The token allows holders to secure the network, earn rewards, and pay transaction costs by staking tokens.

At the time of writing, SXP is trading at $0.79, with a 24-hour trading volume of over $1 billion. The crypto asset has seen an uptrend of 3.50% in the last day.

SXP’s technical analysis shows a bullish movement. The asset’s current price sits above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $0.33 for the short term and the 200-day SMA value of $0.61 for the long term.

The relative strength index (RSI) metric of 74.65 indicates an overbought asset. On the flip side, its moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) reflect a strong buy signal.

Giant crypto exchange Binance has announced that it will support the Swipe (SXP) mainnet transfer and rebranding plan to Solar (SXP).

The moment has arrived! @binance

will support the swap from the old SXP tokens to the new #SXP mainnet coin. You can read all about it on the Binance website here. ☀️https://t.co/THXJYgQabY — Solar (@SolarNetwork) March 28, 2023

Aside from that, all ERC20, BEP2, and BEP20 Swipe (SXP) tokens will be moved to the Solar mainnet at a ratio of 1 swipe (SXP) = 1 solar (SXP).

DeeLance (DLANCE)

DeeLance has harnessed blockchain technology to improve efficiency, reduce risk, and increase the effectiveness of finding the best talent for a job position.

The innovative platform is a Web3-based platform with much more features than popular freelancing markets like Upwork, Fiverr, Freelancer, and others, including low prices, quick payments, and no fraud.

IBISWorld stated that the global human resources (HR) and recruiting services market is currently valued at $761 billion in revenue.

However, firms still encounter problems with putting the right resources in place to achieve a company’s business objectives.

The project seeks to change that by competing against established recruitment platform players like Fiverr, Freelancer, and Upwork.

At the time of writing, $DLANCE is selling at $0.025. Now in its first presale phase, the project’s pricing will rise in eleven days to $0.27 when the second phase begins and $0.030 in Stage 3.

Early participants will receive a 40% discount compared to the exchange listing price of $0.035.

Interested investors can purchase $DLANCE using Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), or the Transak payment network with a card.

The digital asset has raised over $40,000 from early investors in less than a week.

Chiliz (CHZ)

Chiliz is the main cryptocurrency for sports and entertainment, created by Mediarex, a Malta-based sports company.

It runs the blockchain-based Socios sports entertainment platform, which enables people to take part in managing their preferred sports companies.

The platform’s native CHZ token serves as its internal currency and is used to buy fan tokens.

With the help of smart contracts, users can also vote using their fan tokens on the Socios platform.

Chiliz was the first to directly involve regular sports fans in club and organization decision-making.

At press time, CHZ is trading at $0.12, indicating a 4.21% surge in the last day. The asset’s 24-hour trading volume is $117 million.

The asset’s technical analysis chart currently displays a bearish movement. Chilliz’s current price trails below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $0.13 for the short term and its 200-day SMA value of $0.16 for the long term.

The asset’s moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) displays a buy signal. However, the relative strength index (RSI) value of 55.39 shows CHZ is in the underbought region.

The Chiliz network has reached a significant turning point in its global expansion. The network recently announced that it had been granted permission to operate as a virtual asset service provider in Spain.

Breaking: @socios secures Virtual Asset Service Provider registration from Bank of Spain. This consolidates our journey to embrace as many regulatory frameworks as possible to offer our products. Powered by @chiliz $CHZ.https://t.co/Dd1sg7kEc1 — Alexandre Dreyfus (@alex_dreyfus) March 30, 2023

The authorization will allow the network focused on sports to run a cryptocurrency asset exchange under Spain’s current legal framework.

Ecoterra (ECOTERRA)

Ecoterra is a cutting-edge Recycle-to-Earn (R2E) project that rewards consumers for recycling and encourages environmentally friendly behavior.

The platform allows users to scan any goods and log them as recyclable materials to earn $ECOTERRA on the platform., thanks to the creative concept.

All climate actions in which users participate, or support are added to their profiles. As their list of activities grows, users will accumulate milestone successes and even non-fungible tokens(NFTs).

Did you know? $ECOTTERA holders can buy carbon credits via our carbon offset marketplace and support environmental projects ♻️ Users can also receive NFTs as rewards and access to our exclusive educational content Purchase $ECOTERRA now!⬇️https://t.co/npFpZ8c5im pic.twitter.com/WJWlJkHEdz — ecoterra (@ecoterra3r) April 4, 2023

Through ecoterra, consumers, businesses, and investors can collaborate to mitigate the effects of climate change.

The platform hopes to be a major force in developing a prosperous and sustainable human future.

At the first round of the presale, the $ECOTERRA token costs $0.004. However, the price will rise to $0.00475 in fourteen days once stage two begins.

The digital asset has garnered over $53,000 in less than a week, showing a high level of investor interest.

Metropoly (METRO)

Rounding off our list of the best altcoins to buy today is Metropoly’s token, $METRO.

Metropoly has developed the world’s first non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace backed by real-world real estate properties.

Real estate can be a solid hedge against inflation because rental incomes and property prices grow annually. However, the average person faces high barriers, like the high cost of properties and many more.

This real estate project aims to simplify entry into the industry for everyone, regardless of location or social status.

Metropoly’s blockchain-based technology allows anyone to invest in rental properties instantly from any location in the world for as little as $100 while still enjoying all the benefits of a real estate investor.

The Metropoly portfolio is dissected into small portions, which are then tokenized as NFTs sold for $100. As a result, investors can purchase a portion of a property and immediately begin their real estate journeys.

Avail 5% Referral With Metropoly Find the referral link in your wallet and share with family and friends to avail this exciting offer! You will be eligible to receive 5% of the total transaction value for anyone you refer to Metropoly. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/nqe6xHl5qE — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) April 4, 2023

At press time, $METRO is priced at $0.0769 per token, and it can be acquired with ETH, USDT, or BNB.

So far, the blockchain-based real estate startup has raised over $1.12 million from investors.

Wrapping Up

Dogecoin is a pioneer for meme coins. Its low transaction fees and ongoing interest from Elon Musk have increased the crypto asset’s value.

Given the appeal of meme coins, it can be projected that Dogecoin has created a niche for itself, and it’s not going away anytime soon.

