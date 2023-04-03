Best Altcoins to Buy Today April 3rd – LHINU, SHIB, DLANCE, SXP, METRO, ECOTERRA

The first quarter of 2023 has seen several unprecedented events occur in the financial sector, prompting crypto enthusiasts and investors to question the market’s long-term value.

Although the crypto sphere has recently shown signs of a positive market trajectory, it is very integral to be cautious when selecting and choosing a digital asset to invest in.

Based on in-depth market research, we have collated the six best altcoins to invest in today based on several key factors important to the overall crypto and financial sector, such as key utility, growth potential, and future performance.

Love Hate Inu ($LHINU)

Starting off our list of the best altcoins to buy today is Love Hate Inu’s token, $LHINU.

Love Hate Inu is a groundbreaking project that combines memes’ popularity and blockchain technology to create the world’s first vote-to-earn platform.

The innovative project enables users to stake and vote on various polls while being rewarded with its native token, $LHINU.

The LHINU token is in the presale stage, with the token price gradually increasing every seven days.

90% of the total supply of 100 billion tokens will be sold during the presale period, making it a rug-pull-proof investment.

The platform will only keep 10% of the tokens to fund exchange listings, community incentives, and liquidity.

EXCITING STUFF #LoveHateInu Crew We have just hit $2.6 million in our #Presale! Join us now! Huge announcement once we hit $3M – you heard it here first https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#StrangerThings #CryptoCommunity #MemeCoin pic.twitter.com/SZmvavvEcL — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 3, 2023

At press time, the LHINU token is selling for $0.000095 per token. Stage 3 will be sold out in six days, after which stage 4 will begin at $0.000105.

Love Hate Inu raised more than $2.63 million in just a few weeks after its debut, thanks to enthusiastic investors.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIBUSD), nicknamed the ‘Dogecoin killer,’ is a meme cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain.

The Shiba Inu coin was developed secretly in August 2020 using the alias “Ryoshi,”

This meme coin quickly rose to prominence as a community of investors was drawn in by the coin’s allure. This was promoted through articles and tweets from individuals like Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin.

Shiba Inu became well-known after Vitalik Buterin famously burned his share of the SHIB supply. Ryoshi had promised Shiba Inu would be fine as long as Vitalik did not sabotage the project and had granted Buterin 50% of the SHIB supply.

At press time, SHIB is trading at $0.000011 with a 24-hour trading volume of $225 million. The meme coin has slumped by 3.17% in the last day.

The technical graph for the crypto asset shows a slightly bearish movement. SHIB’s current price is on par with the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $0.0000110, while it trails below the 200-day SMA value of $0.000013.

The relative strength index (RSI) value of 48.77 indicates the asset is underbought. However, its moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) display a weak buy signal.

Shiba Inu recently launched Puppynet, an early beta test of the Shibarium network.

SHIBARIUM EARLY BETA TEST IS LIVE! Today, more than ever, we see the need for a truly decentralized L2 network that powers the projects of a large, global, decentralized community. Read more:https://t.co/ntKMXDKaTw — Shib (@Shibtoken) March 11, 2023

Shibarium is a layer 2 blockchain platform for developing DAPPs, interacting with real-world operations, and powering projects.

The platform is cheap, burns Shib while in use, and is being modified as the beta test progresses over the next few months.

DeeLance (DLANCE)

Several Web2-based freelancing platforms have enabled people to work from home and earn a fair livelihood globally. However, these also have drawbacks, like exorbitant fees, late payments, and more.

According to IBISWorld, the global market for human resources (HR) and recruiting services is worth an astounding $761 billion.

Nevertheless, businesses still consider recruitment one of the most time-consuming processes when it comes to utilizing the appropriate resources to achieve their objectives.

DeeLance ($DLANCE) has joined the market to modernize the freelancing industry.

Compared to common freelancing markets like Upwork, Fiverr, Freelancer, and others, it is a Web3-based platform with significantly more features, including affordable rates, quick payments, and no scams.

This cutting-edge platform seeks to alter how companies hire freelancers and contract employees drastically.

Recruiting the top personnel for every role is now simpler, faster, and less expensive than ever, thanks to DeeLance’s use of blockchain technology.

At press time, investors can buy $DLANCE for $0.025. The project is currently in its first presale stage, but once the second stage starts, the price will increase to $0.27.

Even though DeeLance is still in its early stages, investors have contributed over $39,000 to the project.

Solar (SXP)

Solar is an enterprise-level blockchain ecosystem aiming to establish an open governance ecosystem.

The blockchain is powered by open-source developers and community participation.

Solar is built on the Solar Core, a Layer-1 blockchain framework, and operates on a delegated proof-of-stake consensus (DPoS).

SXP is the Solar blockchain’s native utility token.

Token holders can stake them to protect the network, earn rewards, and cover transaction costs.

In addition, SXP serves as the main currency for solar DApps.

At press time, the price of SXP is $0.79, after a surge of 18.18% in the past day. The asset has a 24-hour trading volume of $684 million.

The asset’s technical analysis reveals a bullish trend. SXP’s current price rises above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $0.32 and the 200-day SMA value of $0.61.

The relative strength index (RSI) value of 86.79 puts the asset in the overbought region. On the other hand, its moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) show a strong buy signal.

Solar has announced the latest addition to its network, called Solarscan. The new block explorer was created from the bottom up to work well with the forthcoming Solar Core 5.0 later this year.

Say goodbye to the old explorer and hello to Solarscan – the latest member of the @SolarNetwork ecosystem! Solarscan offers dynamic, immersive views of the blockchain, real-time updates, and more. Click below to learn more!https://t.co/I45BkifOGb#Solarscan #SolarNetwork #SXP pic.twitter.com/iY1jSzuph5 — Solar (@SolarNetwork) March 28, 2023

This upgrade makes it simple for users to follow transactions, read the most recent blocks, and keep an eye on the state of the network.

Metropoly (METRO)

A glance at today’s real estate market reveals that it is no longer a profitable investment option for the average investor.

Due to the skyrocketing prices of homes and land over the years, it has become increasingly difficult for younger investors to enter the market without taking out large loans or giving up the idea of ownership entirely.

This is why projects like Metropoly are so important. The project gives anyone access to real estate investment regardless of social status or location.

Metropoly accomplishes this by capitalizing on the enormous potential of fractional NFT real estate investment. With the help of this novel ownership structure, investors can own a tiny portion of a piece of real estate.

The Metropoly platform offers you the ability to invest in income-generating properties around the world, starting with as little as $100 USD! Who wouldn't wan't to avail this chance? Checkout our website for more details https://t.co/hemNSCWXeT#metropoly #realestate pic.twitter.com/SnvvtaHWfT — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) April 3, 2023

Traditional real estate investment can begin as low as $9,000 for a two-bedroom apartment. However, with Metropoly, investments as low as $100 can be made for as little as $100 while getting the full benefits of an investor.

At press time, $METRO sells for $0.0769 per token and can be purchased with ETH, USDT, or BNB on presale.

The blockchain-based real estate company has so far raised more than $1.12 million from investors in its presale program.

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

Rounding off our list of the best altcoins to buy is ecoterra’s token, $ECOTERRA.

Ecoterra is a novel Recycle-to-Earn (R2E) concept that rewards users for recycling and incentivizes climate-conscious actions.

With ecoterra, there is a simple and rewarding way for everybody on the planet to contribute to the fight against climate change.

The innovative project enables users to scan any product and log it as a recyclable material to earn $ECOTERRA on its platform.

It is our responsibility for a better and greener world ♻️ ✅ Ecoterra assists businesses with green initiatives and rewards individuals who recycle

✅ Generate access to carbon credits markets for users and partners Join our #Presale now https://t.co/npFpZ8c5im pic.twitter.com/Kp2AQskxMW — ecoterra (@ecoterra3r) April 3, 2023

The platform consists of four key components: the Recycle2Earn app, a marketplace for recycled materials, a carbon offset trading platform, and a profile that monitors and records environmental impact.

Ecoterra has started the presale of its native token, which will serve as the ecosystem’s primary transaction and reward currency.

The $ECOTERRA token is available for $0.04 in the first stage of the presale, with subsequent stages seeing price increases.

The digital asset has raised over $46,521 in less than a week, indicating strong investor interest.

Conclusion – Best Altcoin to Buy Today

Love Hate Inu has piqued the interest of investors due to its huge profit potential.

Given the project’s plan to revolutionize the survey industry with the power of blockchain and the popularity of meme coins, there is every reason to believe that participating in this presale could be one of the best investment choices this year.

