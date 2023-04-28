Best Altcoins to Buy Today April 28th – AI, ARB, DLANCE, FLOW, ECOTERRA, LPX, EGLD, LHINU, TAMA

After a brief scare the previous day, the crypto market is back on the bullish track.

Despite investor skepticism in the financial industry, the emerging market has seen a 1% increase to $1.21 trillion.

So far, the global financial system is taking hit upon hit with the latest news stating that America’s First Republic Bank is experiencing solvency issues after large withdrawals.

A recent CNBC Confidence Survey revealed that just 13% of Americans maintain confidence in the banking system, pointing to dwindling interest in the traditional financial space.

However, investors have been turning to the cryptocurrency market as a viable option, as demonstrated by the optimistic outlook driving coin performance.

While buying crypto might be easy, choosing profitable coins from the many available options can be challenging.

To help guide investors in the right direction, we have selected nine top-performing altcoins to buy today. These cryptocurrencies have great profit potential and only require a small starting investment.

AiDoge ($AI)

Starting off our list of best altcoins to buy today is $AI, the native token of the meme-generation site AiDoge.

With its recent presale launch, AiDoge, a decentralized meme-generation platform, has made an impressive entry into the cryptocurrency market.

The innovative platform combines the viral potential of meme coins with cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) to take online memes to a whole new level.

AiDoge utilizes AI to generate memes based on the text prompts given by users.

This domain was long thought to belong to a select group of brilliant creative minds keenly aware of current internet trends.

However, meme creation will now be available to everyone. This will spark a creative explosion and introduce a broad audience to the limitless potential of crypto-secured decentralized networks.

Thanks to AiDoge, meme artists can now receive payment for their work and have proof of its provenance, even though the AI project is handling most of the work.

AiDoge’s ability to generate contextually relevant memes is based on the same machine-learning AI technology that powers applications like ChatGPT and DALL-e.

The system has been trained on large meme datasets and crypto news to ensure that high-quality and current memes are returned in response to text prompts.

In addition, top artists and other users can benefit from premium services and even gain voting privileges, which can greatly aid in establishing a decentralized governance system.

The unique initiative has raised over $217,000 from prospective investors just a few days after its debut.

At press time, investors can purchase the $AI token for $0.000026 in its first presale stage.

At the end of Stage 20, its initial price will rise to $0.00003360, resulting in a 29.3% profit for early investors before trading commences.

AiDoge’s integration of blockchain and artificial intelligence could boost its growth, given the projection that the global AI market will reach a value of $15 trillion by 2030.

Arbitrum ($ARB)

The $ARB token comes second on our list of best altcoins to buy today based on price movement and utility.

At the time of writing, the $ARB token is trading at $1.44, indicating a 1.69% increase in value and a trading volume of $510 million in the last 24 hours.

The token currently ranks 36th on CoinMArketCap, with a market cap of $1.8 billion and a circulating supply of 1.2 billion tokens.

Based on the technical analysis, the Arbitrum token currently has a bullish sentiment. The relative strength index (RSI) sits at 51.70, indicating that $ARB is underbought.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) value displays a sell signal.

The Arbitrum protocol acts as an Ethereum-layer-2 scaling solution that harnesses optimistic rollups to increase scalability, affordability, and speed.

The Ethereum ecosystem for building decentralized apps has expanded greatly, but it has also encountered several challenges, such as high gas fees, limited throughput, and a complex user interface.

However, Arbitrum’s goal is to improve the scalability, lower transaction costs, and improve the dynamic user experience of the Ethereum ecosystem.

The platform’s security is provided by Ethereum, which provides transaction finality and consensus.

Using Arbitrum’s hub, developers can easily connect to the flexible and sophisticated Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) contracts and conduct transactions.

As more developers and investors turn to Arbitrum, the value of the $ARB token will continue to increase.

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

$DLANCE is the native token of DeeLance, a revolutionary project that aims to disrupt the recruitment industry and its traditional players.

Although many freelance marketplaces exist, most operate on a Web2 platform and often encounter problems like exorbitant fees, delayed payments, and a lack of transparency.

DeeLance is an innovative crypto project that utilizes Web3 technology to establish a versatile freelancing platform with the goal of transforming the conventional framework.

Its utility asset, $DLANCE, which is selling quickly on presale, has garnered over $507,000 from early adopters as it progressively soars to become one of the hottest cryptocurrencies of 2023.

Orbis Research predicts that the freelancing market will exceed $1 trillion by 2025, with a 15% CAGR, and DeeLance is in a good position to benefit from this expected growth in the coming years.

The platform provides a robust ecosystem with numerous advantages for its users. Freelancers can tokenize their work as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and maintain full ownership until they receive payment.

DeeLance also employs secure escrow accounts to ensure that freelancer payments are made by holding funds in trust until the job is satisfactorily completed.

In addition, the platform allows payments to be made using cryptocurrencies, offering speedy and cost-effective transactions.

At press time, the $DLANCE token sells for $0.029 and can be purchased with ETH, USDT, or a credit card.

Value-driven investors have a one-time opportunity to invest in metaverse recruitment by purchasing unique assets.

Flow ($FLOW)

Based on its strong utility and price trajectory, the $FLOW token is another alternative asset we’ll look into.

At the time of writing, the $FLOW token is trading at $0.89 with a 24-hour trading volume of $15 million, indicating an uptrend of 1.10% in the same period.

The asset’s technical graph currently displays a bearish trend. $ FLOW’s current value trails below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) metric of $1.03 for the short term and 200-day SMA value of $3.00 for the long term.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) reflects a weak sell signal, while the relative strength index (RSI) of 39.11 puts the asset in the underbought zone.

The Flow protocol is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain designed to serve as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and digital assets that power them.

The project is the only blockchain built from the ground up for mass adoption while incorporating usability enhancements into the protocol layer.

The protocol recently announced a collaboration with Google Cloud to accelerate the growth of Web3 Startups.

Flow is excited to partner with @googlecloud to accelerate Web3 Startup growth! Flow is contributing a grant of $1 million USD (or token equivalent) to help support the next generation of Web3 Startups Apply here & start building #onFlow ⬇️https://t.co/hCERWB34fb https://t.co/DYgqIMR1Le — Flow (@flow_blockchain) April 25, 2023

The platform provided a grant of $1 million (or its token equivalent) to support the growth of upcoming Web3 startups.

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

$ECOTERRA is one of the top emerging cryptocurrencies for utility and real-world use cases.

The digital asset has kicked off with a successful outing, raising over $2.61 million just a few weeks after launching.

The innovative eco-friendly project ecoterra is a new blockchain startup aiming to transform the waste management and recycling industries.

The project has developed an incentive program known as Recycle-to-Earn (R2E), in which users are rewarded for recycling their waste.

The R2E program motivates people to recycle unwanted items like plastics, glass bottles, and clothing. The platform rewards users through their exclusive utility token called $ECOTERRA.

Users can stake their ECOTERRA tokens for added benefits or donate them towards funding environmental sustainability projects, such as beach cleaning and other initiatives.

This development will help combat global warming and promote a more environmentally friendly way of life for everyone.

At the time of writing, $ECOTERRA is selling at $0.007 per token, and investors can purchase using ETH, USDT, or a credit card.

Launchpad ($LPX)

Launchpad ($LPX) is a new crypto project that has taken the market by storm after raising over $143,000 just a few hours after it launched.

However, this noble project deserves attention as it has many features prepared for investors.

As its name implies, Launchpad is building the most user-friendly gateway into Web3 decentralized goods and services.

While there are platforms that offer a Web3 service, they only provide partial solutions and do not aim to serve as a gateway for all the potential benefits of the Web3 ecosystem. This is where Launchpad (LPX) thrives.

Welcome to Launchpad – your new home of #Web3 and a place for everyone. Even Grandma ✨ Whether you are looking for a fun game, a project that can go 100x, or analytic tools, we provide it all! Jump onboard and allow us to empower your Web3 journeyhttps://t.co/CrJA4Rk91H pic.twitter.com/sePpWjWYFY — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) April 28, 2023

Launchpad aims to increase participation by removing as much friction as possible while also serving as a central portal for people to find platforms and products relevant to their interests.

Users can connect without interruption to Web3 services using the Launchpad wallet.

Additionally, they can browse Web3 experiences, interact with DApps (decentralized applications), hold self-custody of assets, exchange tokens, and interact with DApps.

At press time, the $LPX token is priced at $0.035 per token and can be bought using ETH, BNB, USDT, or a bank card.

MultiversX (EGLD)

MultiversX ($EGLD) has captured traders’ attention as the cryptocurrency recently registered an intra-day high of $49.80.

At press time, the MultiversX token is trading at $44.36, with a trading volume of $79 million and a slump of 2.49% in the last 24 hours.

$ EGLD’s technical analysis indicates a bullish movement. The asset’s current price stands above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $42.72 for the short term. However, it trails far below the 200-day SMA value of $67.51 for the long term.

The asset’s relative strength index (RSI) metric of 60.95 indicates that $EGLD is currently underbought. On the flip side, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) displays a buy view.

MultiversX is a highly scalable, secure, and decentralized blockchain network developed to provide radically new applications for people, companies, society, and the emerging metaverse.

According to the project, the new Internet technology ecosystem consists of the Internet of Things, decentralized finance, and fintech.

MultiversX is one of the most decentralized blockchain designs in the world, with over 3200 separate nodes spread across the globe.

The platform recently announced that the $EGLD token is now listed on Upbit, South Korea’s leading cryptocurrency exchange.

Love Hate Inu ($LHINU)

Love Hate Inu is gaining popularity thanks to its unique combination of meme coin appeal and practical utility.

The project, which incorporates a blockchain-backed voting mechanism to reward participants, has raised a significant $8.2 million during its presale phase.

Love Hate Inu offers an innovative “Vote-to-Earn” (V2E) mechanism, which allows users to vote on viral trends ranging from politics, entertainment, and controversial characters like Andrew Tate and Elon Musk.

The new meme sensation aims to take on the same bullish run as its predecessors and provide solution-driven utility to holders to facilitate longevity.

All votes are guaranteed to be transparent and tamper-proof because they are backed by the Ethereum chain.

How's it going, #LoveHateInu Crew! We're in the penultimate stage of the #Presale now! So, if you like: Memes

Voting️

Controversial topics

Having a laugh Then $LHINU is the #MemeCoin for you! Get some now and cast your vote.https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy pic.twitter.com/UxzzEV0h68 — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 28, 2023

The development will encourage brands to evaluate their audience through a legitimate survey and reward participants with $LHINU tokens, merchandise, products, and other benefits.

To participate in the platform’s polls, users must stake their $LHINU tokens for at least 30 days.

Love Hate Inu uses this strategy to verify that poll results are accurate and unaltered.

To assure users of no ruse, 90% of the total token supply will be made available for presale. The remaining 10% will be used for liquidity, listing costs, and community prizes.

1 $LHINU is currently trading at $0.000135, and investors can leverage the meme token discount price and purchase it to earn high returns.

Tamadoge ($TAMA)

$TAMA, the native token of the meme project, Tamadoge, rounds off our list of the best altcoins to buy today.

At the time of writing, the $TAMA token is trading at $0.026, with a 24-hour trading volume of $7,905,182. The digital asset has seen a downtrend of 7.74% in the last day.

The technical analysis for the token indicates a bullish sentiment. The digital asset’s current value sits above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $0.017 for the short term and its long-term 200-day SMA value of $0.021.

The relative strength index (RSI) metric of 58.66 indicates that the asset is underbought, while the moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) value reflects a weak buy signal.

The $TAMA token is now available on the ByBit exchange, exposing the token to over 10 million users across 160+ countries and over $3 billion in reserves.

TAMADOGE IS NOW LISTED ON BYBIT This is a huge level up for the Tamadoge community and we're pawsitively thrilled! $TAMA will be available on the @Bybit_Official exchange from TODAY pic.twitter.com/qyQcPyrDY1 — TAMADOGE (@Tamadogecoin) April 27, 2023

The listing on ByBit is anticipated to be the first of several listings on tier 1 crypto exchanges.

Wrapping Up

In this article, we have explored the nine best altcoins to buy today, their technical evaluations, and the possibility of large returns on investments for early adopters.

However, investors should be aware that the crypto market is erratic. Therefore, it is necessary to conduct further research before investing in a crypto project.

