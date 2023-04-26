Best Altcoins to Buy Today April 26th – LHINU, AVAX, DLANCE, APE, ECOTERRA, TAMA, GRT, METRO

The crypto market has shown resilience despite the recent financial turmoil, which has seen multiple major US banks collapse.

First Republic Bank, the latest victim, lost 50% of its stock in a single day after claiming that customers withdrew $100 billion in deposits in the previous three months.

This recent failure in the conventional financial sector has shifted investors’ focus to more resilient assets in the cryptocurrency space, with the nascent industry rising 4.06% and retouching the $1.2 trillion market value again.

This points to growing confidence amongst investors in the long-term use case and resilience of digital assets.

While Bitcoin is characteristically leading the bull run, several altcoins are also at price levels investors can tap into to make large gains.

Below, we have selected the eight best altcoins to buy today with significant upside potential.

Love Hate Inu ($LHINU)

Kicking off our list of the best altcoins to buy today is $LHINU, the crypto token of the Love Hate Inu platform.

Love Hate Inu employs a versatile vote-to-earn (V2E) model that allows members to share their opinions on polls and controversial topics and earn rewards for participating.

Unlike traditional meme coins that rely on market and media hype, Love Hate Inu stacks real-life utility beneficiaries to global industries and leverages the hype and virality of its vibrant communities.

The meme project aims to leverage the $3.2 billion global survey industry by providing a tamper-proof, legitimate, and transparent voting mechanism for global industries seeking accurate opinions on targeted audiences.

This cutting-edge platform is powered by the versatile Ethereum blockchain, which adds transparency, legitimacy, and security to voting processes and recorded results.

Hello!! I like your project! Send me dm I have a proposal for you !! — Shiberium Community (@Shibacommunity_) April 26, 2023

The meme ecosystem is powered by its utility token, $LHINU. The token has already raised over $7.36 million from early adopters during its presale, indicating strong interest from global investors.

At press time, the $LHINU token is trading at $0.000085 per token. However, investors must take advantage of the meme token’s current discounted price before it rises to $0.000145 USDT when listed on crypto platforms.

With a strong market strategy, a spate of adoptions, and innovations, Love Hate Inu is tipped to repeat the run of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in the future.

Avalanche ($AVAX)

$AVAX, the native token of the Avalanche network, ranks as the second crypto asset to buy today due to its vertical price trajectory of up to 2.56% and a myriad of core utilities.

The Avalanche protocol is a public, programmable smart contract framework for decentralized apps.

As one of Ethereum’s competitors, it seeks to dethrone the platform as the most widely used blockchain for smart contracts.

The network aims to achieve this by having a larger transaction output of up to 6,500 transactions per second without sacrificing scalability.

Smart contract deployment on Avalanche is one-tenth the price of Ethereum, and the negative impacts of slow smart contract blockchains, such as high gas fees and front-running, are eliminated.

This is made possible by the Avalanche network’s distinct design, which includes three unique blockchains: the X-Chain, C-Chain, and P-Chain.

At the time of writing, the Avalanche token is trading at $17.46, with a 24-hour trading volume of $190 million. The crypto asset has a 2.56% surge in the last 24 hours.

Technical analysis indicates that the $AVAX token is displaying a slightly bullish movement.

The asset’s current price is slightly above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $17.44 for the short term. However, it trails below its 200-day SMA value of $25.31 long-term.

$ AVAX’s relative strength index (RSI) metric is 46.71, which puts the asset in the underbought zone, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) suggests a weak sell signal.

The $AVAX concept, use case, fundamental and technical analysis, and fundamental and technical analysis all appear promising, with the potential to gradually rise in price.

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

The Covid-19 pandemic demonstrated that many office tasks could be completed remotely, encouraging more employees to pursue freelance careers.

As a result, revenue on hiring websites such as Upwork, Fiverr, and Freelancer increased significantly. However, there have been challenges in high fees, intellectual property disputes, delayed payments, and many others.

DeeLance, an emerging recruitment platform, aims to address these issues by offering a decentralized Web3 technology-based platform with low fees compared to conventional freelance platforms, quick payments, and property ownership via non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

This innovative platform will offer all these benefits by combining the metaverse, an NFT marketplace, and freelancing and job recruitment components to offer an interactive ecosystem.

Hello DeeLancers! ‍ Ready to take your #Metaverse experience to the next level? Unlock Metaverse VIP access to premium virtual land, office space, & brand awareness advertising opportunities with $DLANCE tokens. Join the #Presale now!⤵️https://t.co/XHnTqVzeWf#Crypto pic.twitter.com/PNNUwyF4Ak — DeeLance (@deelance_com) April 26, 2023

DeeLance’s features have the potential to cause significant disruption as it seeks to establish itself in the $761 billion global recruitment market.

The freelancing platform provides companies and freelancers with a more decentralized, safe, and user-friendly environment.

The project is already gaining recognition among investors and experts looking for a superior replacement for established recruitment platforms.

At press time, the $DLANCE token can be purchased for $0.029, which will gradually increase as each presale stage is concluded.

So far, the project has raised over $476,000 from investors in its presale program.

Investors who purchase $DLANCE at the current price will receive a 112% increase when the token lists on exchanges for $0.053.

ApeCoin (APE)

The innovative ApeCoin is another crypto asset that has permeated the crypto market and piqued the interest of global investors.

ApeCoin, an ERC-20 governance and utility token, is used by the APE ecosystem to enable and reward a decentralized community emerging at the forefront of Web3.

Token holders govern themselves using the decentralized governance structure and make decisions about how to use the ApeCoin DAO Ecosystem Fund.

The APE Foundation oversees the suggestions adopted by the token holders.

Furthermore, ApeCoin grants access to areas of the ecosystem that would otherwise be inaccessible, such as premium games and services.

At the time of writing, the ApeCoin price is $4.02, indicating an uptrend of 3.16% in the past day. The asset’s 24-hour trading volume currently stands at $67 million.

ApeCoin’s technical analysis currently shows a bearish trend. The crypto asset trails below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $4.47 for the short term and its 200-day SMA value of $5.67 for the long term.

The RSI oscillator is 41.20, indicating that the asset is currently underbought. On the other hand, the asset’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) reflects a weak sell signal.

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

Ecoterra is a new eco-friendly crypto project that aims to solve climate and environmental problems using carbon credits, the Recycle2Earn mechanism, and blockchain technology.

The ecoterra project combines a recycle-to-earn (R2E) model and a robust app compatible with reverse vending machines (RVMs) to allow users to recycle waste products such as plastic, glass bottles, and silicon cans seamlessly.

Through the sustainable project, users can participate in beach clean-ups, environmental waste pickups, tree planting, and other green-energy projects, which rewards participants with $ECOTERRA.

This development will help combat global warming and promote a more environmentally friendly way of life for everyone.

It's been an incredible journey so far, and we couldn't be more proud to share that we've just crossed the $2.4 MILLION mark in our presale What are you waiting for? Join our #Presale today! Together, we will continue to climb to new heights ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/rrBrMi1Ou7 — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) April 26, 2023

Ecoterra has started a presale for its native coin and has already raised an astounding $2.46 million in just a few weeks of kicking off.

At the time of writing, the $ECOTERRA token price stands at $0.00625 per token.

The platform’s ongoing presale represents the best opportunity for investors to buy $ECOTERRA at the lowest price and profit when it lists.

Tamadoge ($TAMA)

Tamadoge ($TAMA) is one of the crypto market’s hottest meme coin blockchain projects.

The ecosystem combines non-fungible token (NFT) trading with virtual pets, in which users can purchase tokens, track their growth, and engage in player-versus-player combat.

The project’s creators aim to merge ideas from the metaverse, play-to-earn (P2E) blockchain games, and NFTs to become the “meme king” of the crypto market.

The network is powered by the platform’s native token, $TAMA, which is used to complete all transactions in Tamaverse.

At press time, the Tamadoge token is trading at $0.027 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5 million, indicating a surge of 22.38% in the last 24 hours.

According to the technical analysis, $TAMA is currently displaying a solid form with bullish movement.

The digital asset’s current price rises above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $0.017 for the short term and its 200-day SMA value of $0.021 for the long term.

However, its relative strength index (RSI) metric of 61.69 shows the asset is currently underbought, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) reflects a buy signal.

The platform’s development team recently announced that $TAMA would be listed on the Bybit exchange on Thursday, April 27th. This will be a major propeller for a rapid price increase.

The Graph ($GRT)

The Graph is an indexing protocol used to query networks like IPFS and Ethereum. The platform allows users to create and share open APIs known as Subgraphs, making data readily available.

On open networks, all data is handled and stored with verified integrity. This data may be quickly, securely, and reliably queried thanks to the Graph.

The Graph aims to make accessible to the general public trustworthy decentralized public infrastructure.

Its native token, Graph Token ($GRT), guarantees the integrity of the data being searched and the economic security of The Graph Network.

$GRT will function as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain that distributes network resources.

At the time of writing, the $GRT token is trading at $0.14, reflecting a 7.37% surge in the last 24 hours and a 24-hour trading volume of $36 million.

The technical analysis of the digital asset indicates a slight bearish run. $ GRT’s current price sits above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $0.13 for the short term.

However, the asset trails far below its 200-day SMA value of $0.21 for the long term.

Its moving average convergence divergence (MACD) displays a weak sell view. On the other hand, the relative strength index (RSI) metric of 46.20 indicates that the asset resides in the underbought zone.

Metropoly (METRO)

The crypto sphere is sophisticated and world-revered due to its limitless range of innovations in various sectors.

One such is Metreopoly, an innovative project that aims to usher in a new era of simplified and frictionless real-estate investments for realtors worldwide.

This initiative merges blockchain technology with the real estate market, enabling users to acquire non-fungible tokens (NFTs) representing a portion of actual properties.

These properties are fractionalized into smaller shares, allowing investors to expand their real estate portfolios with as little as $100 without a mortgage.

The NFT holders are granted the same rights as traditional real estate investment owners. Aside from this, they can sell their assets whenever they want to profit from a property’s appreciation.

Investors are also entitled to a portion of the rental income, which is completely passive because Metropoly’s staff handles all maintenance.

The blockchain-real estate project aims to open real estate investing to everyone, regardless of location or credit standing.

$METRO launches 1st of May on https://t.co/M26PEiX9wm & Uniswap Metropoly is making real estate investments

accessible to everyone 98% Already Sold Out

1.5 Million USD Raised

3500+ Pre-Sale Participants Get in now before it's too late!

https://t.co/PrZ9uUYFRW pic.twitter.com/bGo2G8PJVy — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) April 25, 2023

The platform is garnering strong interest from crypto enthusiasts and real estate communities. Its native token, $METRO, is selling fast on presale, with over $1.47 million raised so far.

The token is in its final presale stage, and investors still have the chance to purchase METRO tokens at a lower price of $0.09 at the time of writing.

Metropoly has achieved 98% of its presale goal from over 3,500 participants in its ongoing presale.

Wrapping Up

In this article, we have explored the eight best altcoins to buy today, their technical evaluations, and the possibility for early adopters to see significant investment returns.

However, investors should be aware that the cryptocurrency market is erratic. As a result, before purchasing a crypto asset, they should conduct additional research and in-depth assessments.

