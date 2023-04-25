Best Altcoins to Buy Today April 25th – ECOTERRA, DYDX, LHINU, PEPE, DLANCE, SWDTKN, METRO

The cryptocurrency market remains arguably the most volatile financial sector, with Bitcoin trading above the $27,000 mark after hitting $30,000 in March for the first time since mid-2022.

Other leading crypto assets such as Ethereum, Cardona, and Ripple have also seen price fluctuations in recent weeks, pushing the overall crypto market cap to $1.14 trillion with a record of $36 billion trading volume in the last 24 hours.

Nevertheless, a spate of altcoins is dominating the crypto market as they constantly compete for the week’s highest gainers, creating more opportunities for traders to invest and generate over 10x returns.

In this article, we’ve collated the best seven altcoins to buy today based on gain potentials, unique concepts, core fundamentals, utilities, and technical analysis.

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

Kicking off our list of the best altcoin to buy today is $ECOTERRA. This innovative digital asset offers trades with great commercial ventures and positively impacts societies.

Ecoterra is a decentralized network that promotes the recycling of waste products and pushes the concept of a more sustainable future by leveraging blockchain technology and the popularity of the trailblazing play-to-earn (P2E) model.

Anchoring on the inspiration of the P2E mechanism, ecoterra has created a powerful recycle-to-earn (R2E) model that enables members to earn crypto rewards for their recycling efforts.

The project’s native token, $ECOTERRA, is selling fast on presale, with over $2.32 million raised in just over weeks.

The tokens are available for $0.00625, making the digital asset one of the lowest-priced assets to leverage and earn a great nominal profit when it lists on public exchanges.

To earn more $ECOTERRA, users are required to participate in cleaning activities.

This enables them to source required waste products like glass bottles, aluminum cans, plastics, and many more and scan them via the platform’s robust app.

Once done, users will be guided to a recycling vending machine (RVM) to deposit waste materials and receive $ECOTERRA tokens as rewards.

Set to revolutionalize the poor standards of waste management via its R2E mechanism, early investors can only be excited for what’s to come in the future.

Buy $ECOTERRA Now

dYdX ($DYDX)

The $DYDX latest vertical price growth has piqued the interest of investors due to its phenomenal decentralized exchange that propels great utilities needed for longevity and surging value.

At its core, dYdX is a decentralized crypto derivatives exchange that offers traders many margin trading and perpetuals options.

Decentralized borrowing lending already exists in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space through popular platforms like Compound and MakerDAO.

However, dYdX is geared towards building advanced trading tools on the Ethereum blockchain, creating a hub for traders to use and build upon with a pool of other members’ assets managed by smart contracts.

As of press time, 1 $DYDX trades at $2.42, a 0.16% price increase in the last 24 hours.

The technical analysis of $DYDX markets indicates a neutral position. The digital asset trades above the 200-day and 50-day simple moving (SMA) indicator, which signals BUY.

The relative strength index sits at 44.13, indicating a shift toward the overbought zone.

$DYDX has a trading volume of $97.1 million in the last 24 hours. This indicates red-hot traction from global investors with oversight to generate massive gains when the crypto token embarks on a bull rally.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

Love Hate Inu ($LHINU)

$LHINU is one of the most promising crypto assets, attracting interest due to its potential use cases and a hot presale that raised more than $100,000 from early investors on the first day of launch.

The Love Hate Inu, often referred to as the ultimate meme project, features a powerful vote-to-earn (V2E) mechanism that enables members to share their opinions on polls and receive crypto rewards for participation.

The new meme sensation platform has many unique aspects to its structure. It builds on the hype of past meme tokens such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

The platform also offers a great utility that acts as a catalyst for longevity and a potential increase in adoption and price level.

Community members of the Love Hate Inu ecosystem can vote on different ranges of topics such as politics, religion, education, entertainment, and many more.

The project is built on the Ethereum blockchain technology, which ensures all voting processes are transparent and efficient.

Good morning #LoveHateInu Gang! We are thrilled to announce that we have raised over $6.7M! A huge thank you to the best community in the #MemeCoin space! Keep up the fantastic work, as you guys are absolutely crushing it! Join the #Presale today and don’t forget… pic.twitter.com/Dz4xaa8J1K — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 25, 2023

The project assets to become the industry-leading voting platform that offers legitimate and tamper-proof voting technology to brands, institutions, and retail investors.

Now on presale, the $LHINU trades at a discounted price of $0.000135 USDT and have raised $6.7 million from early birds.

With an interesting roadmap and developments set to unfold gradually, $LHINU is undoubtedly the hottest presale project to purchase today.

Buy $LHINU Now

Pepe ($PEPE)

$PEPE is a new meme token poised to take over the crypto market.

Like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu memes icons, the PEPE token features a sad frog meme and aims to anchor the popularity of the meme genre.

The Pepe ecosystem harnesses the power of blockchain technology to create an immersive experience and commercial ventures for holders.

The core utility of $PEPE is estimated to hover around purchasing digital goods, community governance, and access to exclusive content, which has the potential to stimulate demand and increase its value.

Since its crypto exchange debut on the 16th of April, the internet meme sensation has experienced vertical and horizontal price movements.

$PEPE surged to over 250%, turning $250 into $1.14 million just four days after its debut.

As of press time, the meme token trades at less than a dollar cent ($2.36e-7), a significant fall of 23.07 in the last 24 hours.

Technical analysis of the $PEPE market indicates a bearish run. The RSI oscillator is at 31.99, indicating that investors are selling the asset based on records of colossal loss.

Nevertheless, the crypto market is volatile, which could benefit the Pepe ecosystem. Crypto enthusiasts are bullish on the rise of $PEPE as it is estimated to hit another bull rally.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

$DLANCE is another presale token on the block that has the potential to generate great investment returns when it lists on public exchanges.

The DeeLance project aims to disrupt the conventional recruitment industry and create a Web3-powered freelance marketplace that provides creatives and employers better opportunities to navigate work tasks, interact, collaborate, and exchange services for payments.

The current recruitment platform, such as Fiverr and Upwork, are quite wholesome but faces great challenges in the form of inconsistent employment and contract ownership issues – This is where DeeLance thrives.

The freelance platform offers members full access to non-fungible token (NFT) technology, where they can upload their tasks as tokenized assets.

When payment agreements are met, the tokenized assets are transferred to hirers as proof of full ownership of the contract.

Hey DeeLancers! ‍ Socialize, work, and earn in the DeeLance Metaverse ✨ Grow your professional connections, explore new opportunities, and unlock the Metaverse VIP Experience with $DLANCE Presale is live, Join now⬇️https://t.co/XHnTqVzMLN#crypto #Metaverse #blockchain pic.twitter.com/b9zSkaeIUP — DeeLance (@deelance_com) April 24, 2023

DeeLance incorporates a simplified business model and guarantees payments are transparent and disbursed to freelancers without delay through smart contracts-powered escrow accounts.

This platform also provides members with NFT-based avatars to navigate the metaverse, interact with community members, advertise vacancies and portfolios, and enjoy an immersive experience.

The innovative token has raised over $459,000 in presale and trades at a discounted price of $0.029 USDT.

Investors with oversight can purchase the $DLANCE token as it embeds numerous upsides and utility beneficial to the rising freelance industry.

Buy $DLANCE Now

Swords of Blood ($SWDTKN)

$SWDTKN is permeating the crypto sphere as the hottest blockchain-based gaming token of the innovative Swords of Blood project.

The novel gaming project is deployed on the Polygon chain. It creates a one-of-a-kind gaming hub with captivating graphics and gameplay that enables individuals to join, participate in the modes competition with other players, and earn crypto rewards.

$SWDTKN is fast selling on presale, with over $1.2 million raised.

Value-driven investors with oversight for massive gains on low-priced assets can lock into $SWDTKN discounted price of $0.070 USDT per token before price increases.

The ongoing success of Swords of Blood’s presale indicates it has a high potential to be the best gaming token.

This is a major propeller to gaming and crypto enthusiasts desperately needing an appealing, immersive, and commercial venture hub.

Buy $SWDTKN Now

Metropoly ($METRO)

Rounding off our list of the best altcoins to purchase today is the trailblazing $METRO asset.

Now on presale, $METRO trades at a discounted price of $0.083 USDT per token and has raised a staggering $1.41 million from over 3,000 participants.

Metropoly is a decentralized project that aims to revolutionalize the real estate industry by creating a platform where all types of traders can access myriad financial opportunities seamlessly.

Prior to the advent of Metroproly, purchasing properties was difficult due to the skyrocketing price, steep knowledge base, and long wait of up to 60 days to complete a property purchase.

This often resulted in investors taking out large loans to secure ownership of their favorite property, causing high-interest rates and steep debts in the future.

STAGE 13 | 5 HOURS LEFT! We have almost reached 3,500 investors in the presale with 95% of the goal reached! Help us reach $1.5 million before stage 13 ends Join the presale now https://t.co/tpOwICvgol#nft #crypto #web3 pic.twitter.com/ZY339ohSR4 — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) April 25, 2023

The Metropoly project takes away the high cost and all complexities from the real estate sector by deploying special fraction payments powered by non-fungible token (NFT) technology.

While conventional real estate property costs a minimum of $8,000 for an apartment, investors in Metropoly can select and purchase their preferred property asset for as low as $100 and get all the full benefits, such as rentals, annual fees, and many more.

Set to integrate more innovations and adoptions from popular real estate firms, $METRO will undoubtedly be a valuable asset in the future.

Buy $METRO Now

Conclusion

The crypto market has become a major opportunity to generate groundbreaking profits.

However, after the rise of Bitcoin and Ethereum, selecting the next crypto asset with great potential to peak in price value is challenging due to the daily spate of projects.

Nevertheless, we’ve selected the seven best altcoins to buy today based on concept, core utilities, fundamental and technical analysis, and high gains potential.

While this may be a guide, we implore investors to conduct detailed research on their preferred crypto asset before purchasing.

Related News