Best Altcoins to Buy Today April 24th – LHINU, STX, DLANCE, FLOW, ECOTERRA, TAMA, SWDTKN, METRO

The crypto market has gained momentum since the start of the new year, with Bitcoin price hitting the $30,000 price mark for the first time since June 2022.

The overall digital asset sphere had gained roughly 25% since March 8, when crypto-centric investment banks, notably Silicon Valley, collapsed and caused colossal losses among users.

The global market cap is currently valued at $1.15 trillion, with a 24-hour trading volume of over $34 volume.

The recent upward sentiment trigger is due to the instability of the banking sector, higher inflation data, and the Federal Reserve increased interest rates to improve liquidity.

That being said, there’s been an increased rate of new altcoins in the crypto sphere, offering investors more opportunities to leverage the market’s bullish rally and generate massive gains.

In this article, we’ve unearthed the best eight altcoins to buy today based on unique technology, use cases, fundamental and technical strengths, and potential to generate incredible gains in 2023.

Love Hate Inu ($LHINU)

Kicking off our list of the best altcoin to buy today is $LHINU, the fast-rising meme token.

The crypto asset is attracting red-hot attention as it builds on the popularity of the Shiba Inu meme and asserts to follow the footsteps of DOGE and SHIB.

But how is $LHINU bracing up to generate over 300x gains for early investors?

The memes sensation asserts to anchor the $3.2 billion worth global online survey market growth trajectory and popularity.

The Love Hate Inu project is powered by the Etheruem blockchain. It integrates a novel vote-to-earn mechanism to disrupt the survey industry and enable members to vote on random polls without fear of sanctions or transparency.

Members of the meme sensation ecosystem will be provided a Web3-powered hub to vote on surveys and topics such as politics, education, entertainment, religion, and more and earn crypto rewards.

Together, members are incentivized to serve a bigger purpose of promoting healthy poll debates and encouraging decisiveness in the online space.

Since the meme project is deployed on the Ethereum blockchain, voting processes are guaranteed to be transparent and tamper-proof.

Hey #LoveHateInu Crew! The 6th Stage of the #Presale is live! Make sure to get your $LHINU tokens now before the price increases!⏰ Big things coming at $6M! Grab your tokens, cast your vote and stand a chance to win $10K!️⏳https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#AltCoins pic.twitter.com/dCQYznZLok — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 24, 2023

This will pique the interest of retail and institutional investors keen to adopt the Vote 2 Earn technology to process a secured vote on designated sponsored polls which will act as a catalyst for $LHINU growth.

Already on presale, the meme sensation sells at $0.000125 USDT and has raised a staggering $6 million from early adopters.

Value-driven investors must leverage the low price of $LHINU at its presale stage before its price increase when it lists on public exchanges.

Buy $LHINU Now

Stacks ($STX)

$STX, the native token of the Stacks network, ranks as the second crypto asset to buy today due to its vertical price trajectory of up to 1.70% and a myriad of core utilities.

The Stacks network is a slayer-1 solution that seeks to unlock the full potential of the Bitcoin chain by integrating functional smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps) into its ecosystem.

Stacks technology is designed to propel the growth and utility of the Bitcoin blockchain without changing any core features.

One of the innovative project’s stellar fundamentals is its seamless accessibility. Developers can access Stacks dApps, build on them, and generate features that wouldn’t be possible on the Bitcoin network.

The platform $STX token fuels all transactions, registration of new assets, and executions of smart contracts.

$1STX trades at $0.72 with an impressive 24-hour trading volume of $88.4 million.

Technical analysis indicates the $STX market trades above the 200-day and 50-day simple moving average (SMA), which signals BUY.

The relative strength index (RSI) aligns with the SMA reading as it sits at 40.28, indicating the digital asset is moving away from the oversold zone.

The concept, use case, and fundamental and technical analysis of the $STX look promising and embeds potential to gradually soar in price.

Traders keen on investing in an asset that embeds core utility and growth potentials should consider $STX.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

$DLANCE, the native token of DeeLance, is one of the fast-rising assets permeating the crypto space.

DeeLance is a decentralized and web3-powered platform that provides a freelance marketplace where creatives and employers can connect, collaborate, and exchange services for a commercial venture.

Investors can purchase $DLANCE for $0.029 USDT per token on presale. However, as the presale progresses, the token price will jump over its six stages to $0.055 when it lists on public exchanges.

Freelancers on DeeLance can tokenize their projects to NFT as proof of ownership which is automatically transferred to recruiters when payments are released.

The platform uses smart contracts to secure transactions and escrow payments, enabling freelancers to receive their agreed payment amount at a pre-determined time.

The freelance project aims to dethrone traditional web2-based competitors such as Fiverr and Upwork as it offers consistent employment, NFT contract ownership, and a transparent payment structure.

Hey DeeLancers! ‍ Socialize, work, and earn in the DeeLance Metaverse ✨ Grow your professional connections, explore new opportunities, and unlock the Metaverse VIP Experience with $DLANCE Presale is live, Join now⬇️https://t.co/XHnTqVzMLN#crypto #Metaverse #blockchain pic.twitter.com/b9zSkaeIUP — DeeLance (@deelance_com) April 24, 2023

Additionally, users can access the metaverse and enjoy immersive experiences such as interacting, buying virtual lands and offices, setting up meetings, interviews, and much more.

As of press time, the web3-based token has raised over $444,000 in presale investment and plans to list on public exchanges in quarter two (Q2) in 2023.

Investors looking for high returns on low-cost tokens should lock into $DLANCE today.

Buy $DLANCE Now

Flow ($FLOW)

Another crypto asset permeating the crypto market and piqued the interest of global investors is the innovative $FLOW token.

The Flow network is a decentralized ecosystem that offers scaling solutions to facilitate the smooth integration of decentralized applications (dApps), blockchain-based games, and interactive experiences.

The core fundamentals of the platform focus on providing a scalable digital hub and architecture for transaction throughput, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), dApps, and games.

The $FLOW market is recovering from a bearish fall and is tipped to reach even greater potential if it maintains the current growth trajectory.

As of press time, $FLOW trades at $0.92, indicating an uptrend of 0.55% and a trading volume of $54.7 million in the last 24 hours.

The technical analysis of the digital asset indicates a neutral position due to its recent bearish run. $STX trades below the 200-day and 50-day simple moving average (SMA) and has a relative strength index (RSI) of 41.91, slightly above the oversold zone.

However, as with all bearish assets, there’s always a potential bullish run.

The Flow network offers upgradeable smart contracts that can be easily patched to fix bugs, transaction finality, and a seamless hub to build dApps, mint NFTs, and much more.

Crypto enthusiasts believe the platform’s stacked-up use cases will propel its native token value to the peak.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

Investors seeking an investment that offers financial ventures and impacts society should look into one of the hottest assets of 2023, $ECOTERRA.

$ECOTERRA is the native token of the ecoterra, a decentralized ecosystem that aims to promote a greener environment through crypto incentivization.

The ecoterra project integrates a recycle-to-earn (R2E) model and a robust app compatible with reverse vending machines (RVMs) to seamlessly enable users to recycle waste products like plastic, glass bottles, and silicon cans.

The sustainable project allows users to participate in beach clean-ups, environmental waste pickups, tree planting, and other green-energy projects and incentive participants with $ECOTERRA.

At its core, the eco-friendly project offers high relevance globally in the fight against climate change and provides crypto rewards to members.

In addition to its core use cases and rewards systems, users can stake their native tokens and earn attractive passive incomes.

The $ECOTERRA is selling fast on presale. Priced at $0.00625 USDT per token, the digital asset has garnered over $2.24 million from early adopters.

The platform’s ongoing presale represents the best opportunity for traders and investors to purchase $ECOTERRA at its lowest price and earn a nominal profit when it lists.

Buy $ECOTERRA Now

Tamadoge ($TAMA)

Like $LHINU, the $TAMA token is one of the exciting meme coins on the market.

The meme project provides a metaverse world called “Tamaverse,” geared towards enabling players to create, breed, and interact with pets in the metaverse and compete for crypto rewards.

The concept combines non-fungible token (NFT) trading with virtual pets, enabling users to acquire tokens, monitor development, and compete with other community players.

All pets are deployed on NFT technology and can be sold on the platform’s NFT marketplace for a valuable price.

Tamadoge aims to become the number one meme king in the industry as it incorporates the metaverse, play-to-earn (P2E) model, and NFTs.

The project’s native token, $TAMA, powers all transactions on the Tamaverse.

The $TAMA token is priced at $0.23, with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.6 million.

Due to its recent bearish fall, the meme token is down by 23.20%.

However, the $TAMA market trades above the 200-day and 50-day simple moving average (SMA), which signals BUY and a relative strength index (RSI) of 54.92, a shift from the oversold zone.

Nonetheless, the platform’s development team has announced that $TAMA is set to list on the Bybit exchange on Thursday, 27th of April – a major propeller for a potential instant price increase.

Investors who leverage the current discounted price and purchase $TAMA now will earn great percentages when it lists and potentially embarks on a bullish run.

Buy $TAMA Now

Swords of Blood ($SWDTKN)

Another asset climbing through the ranks is the $SWDTKN, the native token of the Swords of Blood gaming platform.

Swords of Blood is Polygon chain-powered platform that integrates a free-to-play (F2P) model and hack-and-slash RPG visual action effects to create a thrilling experience for users.

The concept takes the form of a brutal fall of a virtual universe called the “World of Ezura.” Players are tasked to resurrect it by competing in game modes and achieving strategic gameplay.

Currently, the gaming platform stacks up some new features such as player vs. player (PVP) modes, E-sport micro tournaments, community-based gaming with clans, and crypto and fiat payment rewards.

⚔️ PRESALE 2 HAS BEEN EXTENDED! BONUS TOKENS are up for grabs when you buy more! Presale 2 ends on 29th April at 11pm UTC Join us on our upcoming AMA with Whalecoin Talk!

https://t.co/AAytwihAlb

24th April

3pm UTC pic.twitter.com/PmNbpNHHXg — Swords of Blood ⚔️ (@SwordsofBlood_) April 24, 2023

The ultimate goal of Swords of Blood is to provide a community-driven gaming platform that embeds more multiplayer and PVP modes to grace the game.

Now on presale, the $SWDTKN trades at $0.070 USDT and has raised a whopping $1.19 million.

With the gaming platform garnering strong interest from gamers and investors, its native token will, beyond doubt, soar in value.

Buy $SWDTKN Now

Metropoly ($METRO)

Rounding up our list of the best altcoin to buy today is $METRO, an emerging crypto asset set to revolutionize the real estate industry.

Real estate is arguably one of the best investments due to its safety and lucrative opportunities driven by everyone’s need for shelter.

However, budget-driven investors may find their options limited in the real estate sector due to the costs of properties worth millions which takes away the idea of owning an income-generating property.

But Metropoly believes that real estate investment should be available to everyone.

The project combines blockchain technology and non-fungible technology (NFT) to enable everyone to gain access to real estate markets and purchase fractional ownership of their preferred property.

Each property on Metropoly is backed by NFT. Users can buy shares of their favorite property to set up a new pathway of passive income.

Join the real estate revolution as we enter the final stages of the presale. Buy $METRO at $0.083! Avail this bonus price before it's too late! Join the presale https://t.co/tpOwICvgol pic.twitter.com/RYXGb0R9D5 — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) April 22, 2023

Unlike traditional real estate investment with a starting cost of $8,000, members of Metropoly can buy fractions of properties for only $100 via the platform token, $METRO.

$METRO is yet to be listed on public exchanges. Nonetheless, it is selling fast, with over $1.4 million raised in just over weeks.

The digital asset is currently priced at $0.083 USDT and is expected to launch at a price of $0.1.

Investors who buy $METRO today will profit by over 1,000% in nominal terms when the platform launches.

Buy $METRO Now

Wrapping up

Crypto poster boys such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are surging. However, regardless of a vertical market trajectory, the costs of investing in these assets are not achievable to all traders due to the hike in price.

However, we’ve selected the best eight altcoins to buy today based on concept, technology, use cases, fundamental and technical analysis, potential longevity, and massive gains.

Due to the high volatility of the crypto market, we reckon traders to conduct thorough research on their preferred asset before investing.

Related News