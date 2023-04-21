Best Altcoins to Buy Today April 21 – TAMA, ZIL, LHINU, TON, DLANCE, OKB, ECOTERRA, FXS, SWDTKN, METRO

The Federal Reserve recently announced an increase in interest rates to another quarter percentage range of 4.75% to 5%.

While this is the highest federal funds rate since the beginning of 2007, several financial experts believe there will be a significant pause in rate increases in the coming months.

The U.S. tech stocks (Nasdaq Index) have surged to a 16% increase, influencing the price of popular shares such as Dow Jones, Nvidia, and many more.

The optimism of the tech stock sector has undoubtedly funneled into the crypto market as well.

The overall market cap of the digital asset space is at $1.18 trillion, with a groundbreaking trading volume of $52.8 billion in 24 hours.

BTC has surged to over 60% price increase since the start of 2023, and popular poster boys such as ETH and BNB are up by 59% and 35%, respectively.

Other altcoins have benefited from market giants’ rallies as they provide more investment opportunities to retail and institutional investors.

This article selects and analyzes the best ten altcoins to purchase today based on recent market gains, concepts, core utilities, unique fundamental catalysts, technical analysis, and gain potentials.

Tamadoge ($TAMA)

Kicking off our list of the best altcoin to buy today is $TAMA, a metaverse-backed play-to-earn (P2E) token.

Since the start of the second week of April, $TAMA has surged in value, attracting investors keen on earning high gains from low-priced tokens.

The P2E token is experiencing an uptrend of 38.54% in the last 24 hours and is estimated to soar even higher in the coming days.

Tamadoge is a decentralized platform that provides a series of impeccable use cases in the crypto space, hence its bullish trajectory.

As a full-fledged P2E platform, Tamadoge enables players to earn $TAMA token in the metaverse, coined “Tamaverse.”

Users can purchase nurturing pets known as doges, compete with community members’ pets in the Tamaverse, earn points, and rank higher on a unique leaderboard.

The best performers are rewarded with $TAMA tokens.

Apart from commercial ventures, the Metaverse gaming platform provides a thrilling experience for gamers via its arcade board which features exciting games such as Tamadoge Run, Tama Blast, Rocket Doge, Super Doge, and To the Moon.

Its metaverse arcade games have shown early signs of success, with over 22,000 active players and 270,000 TAMA tokens paid to best performers.

Woah, these numbers are on fire! As of last week, the #TamaArcade has almost 22,000 gamers playing games every month. And look at all those credits… Players love our games! We have more stats coming your way soon because we're taking #Tamadogecoin to the moon! Until… pic.twitter.com/DHd6DXvXHl — TAMADOGE (@Tamadogecoin) April 13, 2023

The Tamaverse is popular among the gaming and crypto communities, indicating that Tamadoge has the potential for longevity and a bull run.

At press time, the $TAMA token trades at $0.024, with a staggering trading volume of $14.45 million recorded in 24 hours.

Currently, the phenomenal P2E token market technical analysis signals a bull rally. $TAMA trades above the 200-day and 50-day simple moving average (SM), indicating BUY traction.

The relative strength index (RSI) aligns with SMA analysis as it sits on an 81.40 value.

This shows that $TAMA is trading in an overbought zone and is estimated to soar further in value.

Zilliqa ($ZIL)

$ZIL ranks as the second-best altcoin to purchase today due to its price increase of 4.34% and layer 2 utility of the renowned Ethereum blockchain.

The Zilliqa is a decentralized layer-2 protocol that aims to be an alternative to the Ethereum network facing high congestion and transaction fees.

The protocol provides scalability as it can handle 2,828 transactions per second (TPS), and its native token, $ZIL, can be used to pay for transactions and execute smart contracts.

The network uses a sharded database that splits transactions into blocks and relays them to the main chain, creating a seamless throughput.

The $ZIL token is priced at $0.032 with an astounding 24-hour trading volume of $183 million.

The technical analysis of the layer-2 token market estimates its price to surge even further. At press time, $ZIL trades above the 200-day and 50-day simple moving average (SMA), which signals BUY.

The relative strength index (RSI) sits at 58.22, indicating that $ZIL is neutral.

Nonetheless, the phenomenal token is estimated to hit a new price high based on its alternative hub to developers seeking scalability and transaction throughput.

Love Hate Inu ($LHINU)

$LHINU is a new hot-red meme token offering users many valuable financial perks.

Now selling fast on presale, $LHINU has hit a new milestone of $5.1 million from early investors with oversight for high returns in the future.

Its versatile project is the main catalyst for the popularity and garnered interest in the meme token.

The Love Hate Inu project is the ultimate meme sensation deployed on the Ethereum blockchain.

The innovative platform embeds a novel vote-to-earn (V2E) model that enables individuals to vote on polls and earn commercial ventures.

The meme genre in the crypto space often lacks utility and mostly leverages media hype to thrive, hence why they are mostly short-lived.

Wow! The $LHINU #Presale has reached an incredible $5 Million! Massive thanks to the entire #LoveHateIny Gang! Take action and by getting some $LHINU tokens, and casting your vote!️ Don’t miss out on the chance to win $10k!⏰https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#MemeCoins pic.twitter.com/nsBQZuLoRk — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 21, 2023

However, Love Hate Inu asserts to be different as it offers a secured digital voting mechanism that benefits the global markets.

Users can vote on viral topics and debates ranging from religion, music, celebrity, and entertainment to politics and finance.

Brands and institutional players can also adopt the V2E project to process tamper-proof voting activity on their target audience to gauge satisfaction or opinions on innovations and reward participants with products, merchandise, and much more.

The fast-rising meme sensation asset trades at $0.000115 and is set to increase in price as more presale stages unfold.

Tipped to become the new Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, investors can lock into the hottest crypto of 2023 and earn massive returns.

re than $2.63 million in just a few weeks after its debut, thanks to enthusiastic investors.

Buy LHINU Now

Toncoin ($TON)

$TON is a popular crypto asset geared towards powering faster transactions on the network.

Already, the token has recorded a price increase of 1.03 in less than 24 hours and is estimated to soar even further.

Acting as a major catalyst for the $TON token growth is its ultimate project, The Open Network.

The reputable platform is an open-source layer-1 blockchain that provides swift, cheap, and energy-efficient transactions, enabling users to safely buy, send, and store funds through third-party applications.

At its core, the network asserts to build an ecosystem that embeds decentralized storage and network to facilitate affordable and instant transaction processing.

At press time, the $TON token trades at $2.25, with a trading volume of $26.6 million in 24 hours.

The technical analysis indicates the TON market is in a neutral position (middle of bearish and bullish as it surges past the 200-day and 50-day simple moving average (SMA) and the relative strength index (RSI) of 53.28.

Nevertheless, The Open Network versatile use cases geared towards transaction throughput will propel the asset network surge in the future.

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

$DLANCE is permeating the crypto space as it asserts to disrupt traditional recruitment by creating a more efficient and Web3-powered freelance marketplace.

DeeLance’s main goal is to revolutionize how freelancers and employers interact in a decentralized setting.

The platform empowers freelancers and employers to have contract ownership of their services.

Creatives can tokenize their services via non-fungible token (NFT) technology which is released to employers when agreed payment is released.

The platform also infuses an immersive metaverse experience in its ecosystem that lets freelancers and employers connect, collaborate, pitch ideas, and exchange payments for services seamlessly.

Users are provided with customized NFT avatars that represent their physical features. More so, lands and offices can be set up, as well as meetings and interviews to enable recruiters to pick the most candidate.

The platform has been tipped to dethrone Web2-based recruitment players, such as Fiverr and Upwork, due to its impressive NFT technology and limitless metaverse experience that provides consistent employment and full contract ownership for users.

At press time, the Web3-based token trades at $0.025 USDT and has raised over $336,000 in presale, indicating strong market traction from global investors.

Set to anchor the growth of NFT and the metaverse, $DLANCE may be the biggest crypto to explode when it lists on exchanges.

Buy DeeLance Now

OKEx Exchange Token ($OKB)

$OKB is a native digital asset of the renowned Malta-based crypto exchange, OKEx.

Since its debut in March 2018, the crypto asset has piqued the interest of retail and institutional traders due to its stellar reputation.

Crypto exchanges are undoubtedly the most important entities in the digital sector and provide opportunities for users to adopt their crypto and earn rewards and discounts geared toward trading.

The crypto asset stacks up utilities such as payment for trading fees and access to governance.

The OKB token is similar to that of $BNB (Binance), as holders earn trading discounts, gains from the price increase, and passive income whenever they stake.

The $OKB token is priced at $52.88, a 0.64% price increase, and a $40 million trading volume in 24 hours.

Technical analysis of the OKEx native token market indicates a 61% bull rally. The digital asset trades above the 200-day and 50-day simple moving average (SMA), signaling BUY.

The relative strength index (RSI) oscillator aligns with the SMA indicator as it sits at 63.16, signaling the $OKB market is nearing an overbought zone of 70.

Due to the day-to-day demand of traders in its exchange, the $OKB is set to maintain a gradual bull trajectory.

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

$ECOTERRA is one of the ongoing successful presales, with a groundbreaking $2 million raised from investors in just over a few weeks.

However, the $ECOTERRA token asserts to be more than just a crypto token based on its unique concept.

The ecoterra platform is a decentralized project that integrates the first-ever recycle-to-earn (R2E) model to motivate individuals to combat climate change and earn crypto incentives.

Drawing untethered inspiration from the renowned play-to-earn (P2E) concept, ecoterra R2E drives a sustainable future by promoting waste management via recycling.

Which types of sustainable projects do we offer to our business clients?

The answer is: ALL KINDS! ♻️ Customise your recycling plan, from locations to materials, and even recyclers to fit your sustainable goals! Join our #Presale today https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/xMTH3zawXx — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) April 21, 2023

Members of the eco-friendly platform are tasked to source waste products such as plastics, silicon cans, and glass bottles.

When done, they are to scan these products via the ecoterra app and follow the guide to a recycling vending machine (RVM) to deposit waste items.

Upon completing the recycling process and submitting a receipt as proof, members receive $ECOTERRA as a reward.

Manufacturing companies are set to leverage the ecoterra ecosystem and enjoy low production costs due to recycling previously released products.

Selling at $0.00625 per token on presale, investors can purchase $ECOTERRA and enjoy good returns when it officially lists on exchanges and stacks up adoptions.

Buy $ECOTERRA

Frax Share ($FXS)

$FXS is a fast-rising crypto asset of the Frax protocol. As of press time, the innovative token is up by 1.12%, with a hot-red trading volume of $39 million in 24 hours.

The Frax Share platform is a permissionless on-chain platform backed by Ethereum.

The ultimate goal of the Frax ecosystem is to create a permeate of decentralized and algorithmic assets that substitutes several fixed-supply digital assets like Bitcoin (BTC).

The $FXS is one of the two tokens of the Frax protocol. The network also features stablecoin, $FRAX, to stabilize its ecosystem, accrue revenue and fees, and facilitate governance rights.

Now trading at $8.99 per token, the $FXS shows bull signs as it gradually surges to new price percentages.

The Frax Share market trades above the 200-day and 50-day simple moving average (SMA), which signals BUY.

However, the relative strength index (RSI) sits at 47.99, indicating that more investors are selling the assets.

The $FXS permissionless network and fundamental stablecoin structure are beneficial and will gradually maintain its value growth.

Swords of Blood ($SWDTKN)

Another altcoin experiencing phenomenal growth at an early stage is the $SWDTKN, an innovative token set to explode through the surging growth of the play-to-earn (P2E) mechanism.

The Swords of Blood is a one-of-a-kind P2E gaming platform that integrates hack-and-slash models with the Polygon blockchain to create a fun and action-packed gaming sphere, captivating graphics, and player vs. player competition modes.

The combat structure of the captivating game is mind-blowing, making it appealing for seasoned gamers to navigate and have fun.

Players can forge and acquire mighty weapons, armor, and a series of in-game assets that enables them to personalize their in-game characters and battle strategy that aligns with their style of play, absorbing them in the immersive world.

⚔️3 days left before Presale 2 ends! Don't miss the opportunity to have more tokens for a lesser price! Become part of the BIGGEST HACK-AND-SLASH #GAMEFI!https://t.co/DGLkx4p4Iu — Swords of Blood ⚔️ (@SwordsofBlood_) April 20, 2023

The gaming ambiance and stellar action-packed modes have surged the popularity of the P2E platform, garnering hot-red interest from global investors.

Trading at $0.70 USDT, the $SWDTKN has raised $1.18 million in presale as it draws closer to listing on public exchanges.

Investors keen on P2E earning capabilities should consider the surging $SWDTKN.

Buy $SWDTKN Now

Metropoly ($METRO)

Rounding up our list of the best altcoin to purchase today is $METRO, the paradigm token for real estate investing.

The $METRO is worth more than a crypto asset as it offers attractive returns and can act as a hedge against volatility.

The token host platform, Metropoly, is a decentralized project that bridges the gap between the real estate market to Web3 via its non-fungible token (NFT) technology.

The platform adds real estate assets to blockchain technology as NFTs and splits them into affordable fraction pieces.

Don't have enough capital to invest in real world properties? Metropoly is here to change that! Metropoly allows you to invest in real estate NFTs backed by real properties with just $100! Sounds unreal, right? Check out our presale now https://t.co/tpOwICvgol pic.twitter.com/RPOM6gbp0z — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) April 13, 2023

Like fractional NFTs sold on the marketplace for at least $100, investors in the Metropoly ecosystem can purchase fractions of their favorite real-estate properties for $100 and earn rental proceeds, which are an excellent source of passive income.

Its native token, $METRO, is selling at a low rate price of $0.0083.

The real-estate geared project has piqued the interest of retail and institutional traders, raising over $1.37 million in just over weeks.

Set to be the propeller of an NFT-powered realty sector, now is the time to purchase $METRO.

Buy $METRO Now

Conclusion

In this article, we have reviewed the best altcoin to buy today based on recent market gains, fundamental and technical analysis, solution-driven technology, and longevity and high returns potential.

However, the crypto market is volatile and can easily be influenced by financial news. We implore traders and investors to research their preferred altcoins before investing.

