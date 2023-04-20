Best Altcoins to Buy Today April 20th – TAMA, LHINU, BTT, DLANCE, RNDR, ECOTERRA, SWDTKN, METRO

The crypto market’s upside momentum is surging, attracting not only retail investors but also institutional and high trading volume investors to leverage the untapped potentials of gain-centric altcoin projects.

The overall market cap hovers around the $1.21 trillion zone, with an impressive 24-hour trading volume of $51.7 billion, a 5% increase from yesterday’s hallmark.

Moreso, the Fear & Greed Index analytical indicator is neutral, signaling that traders in the market are selling and buying, which is a great sign of a perfect demand and supply in the market.

With crypto assets growing exponentially, new projects have made their debuts, creating a new array of opportunities for early adopters to profit from.

This article covers the best eight altcoins to purchase today based on crypto gains, fundamental propellers, technical analysis, use cases, and potential for longevity.

Tamadoge ($TAMA)

Kicking off our list of the best altcoin to buy today is $TAMA, a fast-rising meme coin set to replicate Dogecoin’s ($DOGE) bullish gains of early 2021.

Recently, the meme genre has been a surging run in the crypto market, generating over 200x gains for early investors.

Tamadoge’s new gaming arcade launch is one of the strong fundamentals that make the meme project exciting.

Five games are currently deployed on the platform’s arcade: Tamadoge Run, Rocket Doge, Super Doge, Tama Blast, and To the Moon.

These play-to-earn (P2E) games have been well received by growing communities of investors and gamers on Tamadoge.

Members of the new meme sensation ecosystem can mint, breed, and train new Tamadoge non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to access P2E opportunities.

At press time, its native token, $TAMA, is priced at $0.23 and has surged over 20.77% in the last 24 hours.

The technical analysis indicates the $TAMA market is in a bullish zone.

The meme token trades above the 200-day and 50-day simple moving average (SMA), which indicates “BUY.”

The relative strength index (RSI) signals whether a token is oversold (below 30) or overbought (below 70). Currently, the RSI sits at 84.59, signaling an overbought zone that will increase the price of $TAMA

Furthermore, the excitement of TAMA holders is building as the platform is set to list on a tier-one crypto exchange starting on April 27th.

The exchange’s announcement will be made public on April 24th. However, savvy investors are purchasing $TAMA to get the best-discounted price before it soars to greater heights.

If your a fan of #Babydoge, #AIdoge & #pepe then listen up! On April 24th, we'll be revealing our first of multiple #Listings on Tier 1 #Exchanges! What's your guess for which exchange we'll be on?#MemeCoins — TAMADOGE (@Tamadogecoin) April 19, 2023

Already, the digital asset has recorded a $6.5 million trading volume in the last 24 hours and an overall market cap of 24 million, indicating strong market traction from investors.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

Love Hate Inu ($LHINU)

Presales have become the biggest pathway to purchase crypto assets at discounted prices before their official listing on public exchanges, which often comes with a price increase.

However, navigating the presale landscape can be daunting due to the saturation of altcoins. One of the tokens that have caught the eye of the crypto market is the red-hot $LHINU.

$LHINU is the native token of Love Hate Inu. This revolutionary meme project stacks up utility and aims to take on the bullish trajectory of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

The meme token presale has attracted a permeate of attraction from retail and institutional investors by providing a new-age vote-to-earn ecosystem.

Looking for ways to spend a warm summer day? ☀️ 1️⃣Have a cold drink

2️⃣Do some sun tanning on the beach️

3️⃣Get some $LHINU and enjoy the best #MemeCoin adventure P.S. Get in on the #Presale before stage 5 comes to an end!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#AltCoins pic.twitter.com/vXeD0T3HMJ — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 20, 2023

With over $4.92 million from early birds in presale, $LHINU is bracing to be one of the best cryptos in 2023.

The Love Hate Inu incentivizes members to earn crypto rewards ($LHINU) through online meme polls.

Members can seamlessly air their opinions on viral and controversial topics ranging from politics, religion, society, commerce, and education, to entertainment and earn commercial ventures and more.

As detailed in the Business Research Company report, the online survey market is worth $3.2 billion in revenue and is projected to grow to $5.69 billion in 2027.

Love Hate Inu aims to establish itself within the industry as a go-to platform for transparent and legitimate voting exercises, guaranteed by Ethereum, its host chain.

Currently trading at a presale discounted price of $0.000115 per token, $LHINU practical applications on voting are set to appeal to top brands and industries, increasing its price value and providing massive gains for early birds.

Buy LHINU Now

BitTorrent ($BTT)

$BTT, the new mainnet token of the BitTorrent network, is soaring in price gains, with over a 10.55% increase and $107 million trading volume recorded in the last 24 hours.

The innovative token acts as a new transaction mechanism for the seamless use of computing resources shared between users and offered high liquidity for services in its ecosystem.

Its dynamic structure is the major fundamental drive of the BitTorrent platform and token price.

The network powers the most popular and advanced decentralized applications (dApps) and protocols such as DLive, BitTorrent Speed, BitTorrent File System, and much more.

Arguably the largest peer-to-peer (P2E) file-sharing solution with over 90 million active users, $BTT aims to be the leading token to empower and propel the largest decentralized file-sharing protocol globally via an open-source community and token gains.

As of press time, the new BitTorrent token, $BTT, trades below a dollar cent, $6.87e-7, and ranks as the 73rd largest crypto asset with a market cap of $654 million.

The technical analysis shows that the $BTT market is bullish.

Although the P2P-powered token is trading below the 200-day and 50-day simple moving average (SMA), its relative strength index (RSI) sits at 63.53, signaling an approach to an overbought zone.

This suggests that the price of $BTT will increase due to a strong demand trajectory from global investors.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

Similar to $LHINU, DLANCE is one of the best-emerging altcoins in the crypto sphere.

Its native project, DeeLance, is surging to become the best altcoin in the Web3 landscape due to its seamless freelancing and recruitment marketplace, enabling employers to connect to skilled creatives and collaborate on projects.

The Web3-based platform has recently launched its token, $DLANCE, on presale for a discounted price of $0.025 USDT.

The platform asserts to disrupt the recruitment industry, currently worth 761.6 billion in revenue, by providing a Web3-powered decentralized platform that offers users control over projects and the ability to receive fiat and crypto assets as payments.

DeeLance incorporates stellar tools such as non-fungible token (NFT) technology and metaverse to drive its expansion above Web2-based platforms like Fiverr and Upwork.

The platform simplifies employment by enabling freelancers to tokenize their services in NFT as proof of ownership, averting fraud and copyright infringement.

However, this is transferred to employers when the agreed payment is released.

Payments are usually locked in secure escrow accounts to ensure freelancers and employers work together to achieve a satisfactory task.

Users are also provided with NFT avatars to navigate the platform’s metaverse sphere, interact with potential employers and freelancers, and collaborate on projects.

Furthermore, metaverse concepts like offices, meetings, and interviews for online collaboration can be processed, creating a more immersive experience.

As a solution to the traditional recruitment industry economy, DeeLance presents an enticing investment opportunity via its ongoing presale.

The $DLANCE token has raised an impressive $311,000 in just a few weeks and is set to surge even further when it lists on public exchanges.

Buy $DLANCE Now

Render Token ($RNDR)

$RNDR ranks as the fifth altcoin to buy today based on its red-hot price gains of 3.02% in less than 24 hours and utility powered by its network.

The Render Network is a decentralized project that enables individuals to contribute graphics processing units (GPU) from computer gadgets to help projects utilize advanced graphics effects.

Users that contribute GPU to the platform are rewarded with $RNDR.

At its core, Render provides an efficient and versatile peer-to-peer (P2P) mechanism that provides underutilized computational power to institutional and retail users.

This development project simplifies the process of streaming 3D environments and other graphic effects, making it a world-revered building block for many projects, products, and services based in the metaverse.

The graphic-based token is priced at $2.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $222 million, indicating strong interest from crypto and graphics enthusiasts communities.

The technical analysis shows that the $RNDR token is in a bullish rally and trades above the 200-day and 50-day simple moving average (SMA).

The relative strength index (RSI) oscillator sits at 72.13, which signals that the RNDR market is gearing towards an overbought zone which will trigger a price increase.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

$ECOTERRA is a unique altcoin that has set a great standard as it aims to impact climate change and rewards members with crypto incentives for participating in the process.

Its project, ecoterra, features a novel recycle-to-earn (R2E) model and is the first-ever blockchain project to incentivize members for their efforts in recycling waste products and offsetting their carbon footprint.

By conducting these initiatives, users can earn $ECOTERRA, currently available to purchase on presale.

Through its robust R2E-powered application, users access reversed vending machines (RVMS) located globally and scan their waste products, such as silicon cans, glass bottles, and plastic, for a certain amount of $ECOTERRA.

The R2E project has created a new way for manufacturing brands to recycle their products and spends less on production costs.

Members source out waste products, and companies receive them and transfer crypto tokens as rewards. This symbiotic collaboration takes out poor waste management and the use of fossil fuels to burn out waste.

At press time, $ECOTERRA trades at $0.00625 USDT and has raised $1.97 million from its presale.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to join the $ECOTERRA #Presale and support a sustainable future. We offer tailored environmental plans to achieve sustainability goals for individuals and businesses. ♻️ Join us now!https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/tSMHT6laqx — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) April 20, 2023

Set to become one of the industry leaders in waste management, ecoterra has piqued the interest of both retail and institutional investors keen to adopt its R2E technology, propelling high demand for its native token.

Buy ECOTERRA Now

Swords of Blood (SWDTKN)

Another altcoin gaining high market momentum is the Swords of Blood token, $SWDTKN.

The dynamic project has garnered interest from all corners of the crypto market due to its novel play-to-earn (P2E) model and immersive gaming visuals that captivate investors’ optimism.

Swords of Blood is a decentralized gaming project deployed on the Polygon ecosystem.

Participants in the gaming ecosystem can create characters and participate in a myriad of enticing game modes, such as dungeon crawling and player vs. player competitions, and earn tokenized rewards and tournaments.

⚔️It's time to secure more $SWDTKN! We never know if this PRESALE BONUS will happen in Presale 3. Don't miss the opportunity to have more for a lesser price!https://t.co/DGLkx4p4Iu — Swords of Blood ⚔️ (@SwordsofBlood_) April 18, 2023

Although the gaming project is still in the developmental stage, prospective crypto investors and gamers can purchase the $SWDTKN through presale and earn great returns when its gaming platform launches and token list on public exchanges.

Currently, on the second stage of the presale, 1 $SWDTKN is priced at $0.070 and is set to increase to $0.80 in three days when stage three kicks off.

The token has raised over $1.18 million in presale, indicating high market traction from global investors.

Investors with oversight for low-priced assets geared towards the stellar play-to-earn concept should consider $SWDTKN.

Buy $SWDTKN Now

Metropoly (METRO)

Rounding up the best altcoins to buy today is the innovative $METRO token.

The digital asset is another red-hot option for altcoin investment as it presents investors with a new passive income pathway through rental yields from the real estate industry.

The innovative blockchain product has created a one-of-a-kind platform powered by non-fungible token (NFT) technology, enabling members to purchase fractions of their favorite real estate property.

Before the advent of Metropoly, the traditional real estate sphere offered opportunities to high-budget investors due to its skyrocketing price ranges. Properties feature a minimum starting price of at least $8,000.

Metropoly changes this via its NFT-based fraction investment. With a $100 bill, users can purchase a fraction of their favorite investment opportunities.

One of the most eye-catchy features of the innovative project is that investors receive rental yields generated by underlying properties.

STAGE 12 | 6 HOURS LEFT! We have reached more than 3,300 investors in the presale with 91% of the goal reached! Help us reach $1.5 million before stage 12 ends Join the presale now https://t.co/tpOwICvgol#metropoly #realestate #Web3 #crypto pic.twitter.com/Y3jRakoscj — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) April 20, 2023

Metropoly disrupts the real estate market, making it accessible to all types of investors.

Now on presale, the $METRO token trades at $0.08 and has raised $1.36 million from early birds.

Metropoly’s ability to create a pathway and generate passive income even during steep economic bearish downturns makes it appealing for investment.

Its stacked utilities are set to attract crypto venture capital firms constantly searching for projects with vast potential.

Value-driven investors can reap exceptional returns by purchasing the $METRO tokens early.

Buy $METRO Now

Conclusion

In this article, we’ve offered a comprehensive examination of the best eight altcoins to buy today.

The projects highlighted in this article embed ideal concepts, fundamental and technical strengths, utilities, and potential to generate high investment returns.

However, the crypto market is arguably the most volatile financial sector today. We advise investors to proceed with in-depth research before choosing a crypto asset.

Related News