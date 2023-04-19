Best Altcoins to Buy Today April 19th – ZIL, LHINU, DLANCE, ICP, ECOTERRA, SNX, SWDTKN, METRO

Since the start of April, the crypto market has recorded some positive tractions due to the rise of macroeconomic activities, which has propelled the digital assets price to rally.

The market’s overall daily trading volume exceeds $45 billion, with a market capitalization of $1.26 billion – a staggering level not seen since the bullish run of June 2021.

A series of negative events, such as the collapse of crypto-centric banks like Silicon Valley and the crash of Terra Luna stablecoin, have raised concerns about the crypto market’s long-term viability.

Nonetheless, there are positive signs, such as the return of the monetary policy, which may include Bitcoin and other altcoins and may change the minds of regulators keen on suppressing digital efforts.

Additionally, the Federal Reserve is slow on rate hikes to tackle severe liquidity issues, propelling a crypto bull rally and creating more opportunities for early investors.

That said, we’ve selected the best eight altcoins to buy today based on fundamental and technical analysis, concept, utility, price movements, and a potential bullish run.

Zilliqa ($ZIL)

Kicking off our list of the best altcoin to buy today is $ZIL, the native token of the innovative Zilliqa network.

Zilliqa is a decentralized software platform that seeks to incentivize a distributed network of computers to run a blockchain project to facilitate user scalability through sharding.

The protocol aims to create a seamless ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps), crypto assets, smart contracts, token issuance, and transaction settlement.

As a result, the advanced network is poised to compete with advanced blockchains like Ethereum, Tron, EOS, and many others.

Developers can now leverage the platform to run proprietary language, process programming logic, and design new dApps that offer stellar services.

Based on its stacks of utilities for developers, investors can also lock into the potential of the platform’s token, $ZIL, and generate massive gains in the future.

As of press time, 1 $ZIL trades at $0.0350, a significant rise of 4.96%, and a trading volume of $200 million in the last 24 hours.

The digital asset is ranked the 85th biggest crypto asset with a live market cap of $555.5 million.

The technical analysis also indicates the rise of the Zilliqa market. The digital asset trades above the 200-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs).

However, the relative strength index (RSI) oscillator sits at 67.26, indicating that $ZIL is nearing an overbought zone which will increase its price surge.

Love Hate Inu ($LHINU)

Love Hate Inu utility token, $LHINU, represents the meme genre and takes up the second spot as the best token to buy today.

Although not yet listed on public exchanges, the meme sensation is fast selling on presale, hitting a new milestone of $4.65 million in just a few months, indicating strong traction from global investors.

However, it is worth noting that the Love Hate Inu ecosystem is one of the major catalysts of the rise of its native token, which has now piqued the interest of investors.

Unlike other meme projects, the Love Hate Inu stacks up core utility that will propel its longevity.

The revolutionary platform is deployed on the Ethereum chain and integrates a vote-to-earn (V2E) model that enables members to vote on viral and controversial surveys and earn crypto rewards for engaging.

Backed by Ethereum optimal security, all votes conducted on the meme project ranging from politics, religion, celebrity, law, and moral debates are transparent and tamper-free.

This development is set to trigger a surge of adoptions from brands and institutions keen on evaluating the opinions of their user base via a secured and transparent voting platform.

Participants that engage in these polls can earn a myriad of commercial ventures such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), merchandise, products, and crypto rewards.

The $LHINU is selling at $0.000115 USDT per token and is set to rise as its presale ends.

Now is the best time for investors to leverage on the discounted price and earn high gains when it lists on public exchanges.

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

$DLANCE ranks as the third altcoin to buy today based on its fast-selling presale and versatile project set to disrupt the recruitment industry, currently worth $761.6 billion in revenue.

The digital asset is set to become one of the hottest presales of 2023, with an impressive $281,000 raised from early adopters.

The DeeLance project is a decentralized platform that provides a Web3-powered marketplace for freelancers and employers to connect, collaborate, and exchange services for payment ventures.

Additionally, the project enables freelancers to tokenize their services via non-fungible token (NFT) technology to solidify ownership. However, this is transferred to employers when payments are released.

It is worth noting that all users on the DeeLance platform can access the metaverse via NFT avatars to facilitate interaction, collaboration, and a seamless, immersive experience.

Employers can buy virtual offices and host meetings and interviews. Freelancers can also advertise their portfolios to hiring personnel to aid employment.

At its core, DeeLance asserts to be the industry leader in the future of recruitment in the metaverse.

$DLANCE is expected to rise in price as it anchors the growth trajectory of the recruitment, NFT, and metaverse sectors.

Priced at $0.025 USDT, investors can leverage the digital asset’s discounted price to earn massive gains.

Internet Computer ($ICP)

The $ICP token is another alternative coin to purchase today based on its price trajectory and series of use cases.

At press time, the innovative digital asset recorded a stellar 0.50% price increase and $152.3 million in trading volume in no less than 24 hours, indicating high market traction from investors.

The Internet Computer is a decentralized set of protocols that enables independent data operators globally to collaborate and offer an open-source alternative to the current centralized Internet cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud.

The project goal is to create a hub that enables its set of protocols to run on millions of computers globally.

The $ICP price benefits from the versatile utility of its main ecosystem and will continue to grow in value as more innovations and adoptions occur.

Already, the crypto token is ranked as the 24th largest asset with a market cap of $2.8 billion.

The technical analysis of the web-based token indicates signs of a bullish run. $ICP trades above the 200-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs), which signals BUY.

The relative strength index (RSI) oscillator momentum sits at 78.19. This shows the $ICP market is at an overbought ozone which will impact its price value based on high demand.

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

Like the innovative Love Hate Inu and DeeLance ecosystems that are geared towards disrupting the survey and recruitment industry, the ecoterra project asserts to revolutionalize the recycling industry and promote an eco-friendly environment.

Already on presale, $ECOTERRA trades at $0.00625 and has reached a milestone of $1.86 million.

But there’s more to this project.

Ecoterra is a blockchain-powered project with a novel recycle-to-earn (R2E) model that incentivizes members to engage in waste products such as silicon cans, glass bottle recycling, and plastics.

Users that engage in these activities are rewarded with $ECOTERRA, the project’s utility token.

At its core, the eco-friendly platform utilizes its novel R2E model to end poor waste management, including using fossil fuel for burning exercises.

Investors seeking to impact the environment significantly and earn commercial ventures should look no further than ecoterra.

As more production industries seek to adopt the innovative ecoterra R2E technology, its digital asset will peak in price, so now is the best time to purchase $ECOTERRA.

Synthetix ($SNX)

The $SNX token ranks the sixth-best altcoin to buy today based on its market traction and the long list of versatile utilities it embeds.

The Synthetix project is an open-source asset insurance protocol that allows members to create, buy, sell, and hold various derivatives, such as fiat currencies, commodities, and stocks.

Members can also do this for designated crypto assets, the most popular being Bitcoin (BTC).

The decentralized protocol provides synthetic assets collateralized through its native token, $SNX, which drives value and high liquidity to the underlying assets.

The platform also provides high accessibility to conventional financial assets and new trading options.

The $SNX token is priced at $2.89 per token with a 24-hour trading volume of $116 million and ranks as the 64th biggest crypto with a market cap of $734 million.

Although the asset is down to 2.74% in the last 24 hours, technical analysis indicates that the $SNX token trades above the 200-day and 50-day simple moving averages and hits a relative strength index (RSI) of 62.27.

This indicates the Synthetix market is nearing an overbought zone.

The $SNX token is tipped to surge to impressive heights with its stacked-up derivative and liquidity use cases.

Swords of Blood ($SWDTKN)

Although yet to launch on public exchanges, the impressive presale numbers and stellar structure of the Swords of Blood ecosystem make the $SWDTKN a hot asset in portfolios.

The Swords of Blood is a decentralized gaming project that embeds the revolutionary play-to-earn (P2E) model to incentivize users to compete in its ecosystem of immersive game tasks in the metaverse sphere.

The platform is deployed on the Polygon chain. Swords of Blood features an exciting interface, great battle graphics, player vs. player competitions, and modes of thrilling challenges to embark on alone or with other community members.

Now on presale, the $SWDTKN has raised a staggering $1.17 million, indicating hot interest from global investors.

At press time, 1 $SWDTKN trades at $0.70 USDT. However, the asset will increase to $0.80 USDT in four days when stage three sets in.

Set to become the next metaverse token, $SWDTKN may have the greatest crypto price heights in 2023.

Metropoly ($METRO)

Rounding up the list of the best altcoin to buy today is the $METRO asset, a new token set to disrupt the real estate market.

Already on presale, the $METRO asset sells for $0.0769 per token.

The impressive project has garnered interest from crypto and realty communities, with over $1.32 million raised so far.

However, what makes this project unique and appealing for investment?

The real estate industry is estimated to be complex and not profitable to average investors due to the skyrocketing price of lands and properties over the years.

The traditional price for a property in the realtor sector starts at a minimum of $8,000 to $15,000, which is a handful of young investors keen on leveraging the untapped potentials of the industry.

Due to high costs, loans have become the ideal solution that transitions to colossal debts over time.

However, the advent of Metropoly changes these narratives.

The platform integrates non-fungible token (NFT) technology to enable investors to pay a fraction of the property of their choice and earn commercial ventures similar to regular property owners.

With $100, investors can own a piece of their favorite property which is quite impressive.

Unlike delayed completion, realty purchases on the Metropoly platform are completed in seconds.

Investors with oversight for low-priced tokens can leverage $METRO and earn great returns on investment.

Conclusion

After a rough patch, the crypto market is finally witnessing a vertical price movement, creating opportunities for investors to leverage.

In this article, we have reviewed the best eight altcoins to purchase today based on their recent gains, concepts, use cases, and technical analysis.

However, we advise traders to research their favorite crypto before investing due to frequent price fluctuations.

