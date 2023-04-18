Best Altcoins to Buy Today April 18th – ARB, LHINU, ICP, DLANCE, MANA, ECOTERRA, SWDTKN, METRO

The broader sentiment of the crypto market has transitioned to a “vertical movement” from a neutral position.

The biggest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has rallied to almost 70% since the start of 2023, hitting a fresh price mark of $28,000.

In March, it recorded up to 19% price increase and hit fresh levels of $30,922 on April 4th.

The second biggest asset, Ethereum, is also hovering around a bullish price zone, hitting a new price mark of $2,100 today, its highest peak since August 2022.

This rally in the crypto market has influenced several potential altcoins. Experts believe the major change is due to the positive financial health of the U.S., which has placed crypto assets in a bullish position.

Amid all the negative events, notably the global banking chaos, veteran investors have once again signaled their support for the importance of decentralized finance spearheaded by the crypto space, especially after the collapse of Silver Gate and Silicon Valley Banks.

With untapped investment opportunities provided by the bullish run of altcoins, we’ve selected the best eight to purchase today based on unique concepts, utility, technical and fundamental analysis, and of course – high gain potentials.

Arbitrum ($ARB)

Kicking off our list of the best altcoin to buy today is the innovative $ARB token set to enhance Ethereum smart contracts and power its native project, Arbitrum.

The digital asset trades at $1.77 per token, a significant 8.41% increase in the last 24 hours, indicating strong interest from global investors.

However, the major catalyst for $ ARB’s stellar vertical price movement is its revolutionary project’s concept set to rival the advanced Ethereum chain.

The Ethereum network is arguably the best player in the crypto sphere, serving as a hub for other crypto assets.

However, it is plagued with major challenges such as low throughput, high gas fees, and network congestion.

This is where Arbitrum thrives. The new layer-2 project provides cheap and fast transactions and reduces congestion on the main network by validating transactions separately and infusing them into the main chain.

The $ARB has a 24-hour trading volume of $1.2 billion and ranks as the 31st biggest crypto asset with a market cap of a whopping $2.25 billion.

The technical analysis indicates the Arbitrum market is bullish as it trades past the 200-day and 50-day simple moving average, which signals BUY.

The relative strength index (RSI) sits at 66.66, indicating that the crypto asset is nearing an overbought zone.

As more developers and investors flock to Arbitrum, the $ARB token will continue to soar.

Love Hate Inu ($LHINU)

At the number two position is $LHINU, one of the hottest meme token set to disrupt the crypto market.

The meme genre has etched great memories in the mind of investors through the significant high gains generated by Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

However, this was shortlived as both meme tokens lacked steep utility – this is where $LHINU thrives.

The new meme sensation asserts to take on the same bullish run as its predecessors and offer solution-driven utility to facilitate longevity for holders.

The Love Hate Inu ecosystem is a decentralized project that integrates a novel vote-to-earn (V2E) model that enables members to vote on viral and controversial polls and topics and earn a series of financial ventures.

Words to remember from our Top Inu #DonaldJPumpInu!️‍ 'We have the best team, tremendous people, very smart, very talented. We're making meme teams great again, and nobody does it better than us. Believe me.' Get your $LHINU today!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy pic.twitter.com/QyU0EsE0NR — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 18, 2023

Unlike other voting projects, all members of the meme ecosystem can vote and air their unfiltered opinions on subjects ranging from politics, religion, finance, celebrity trends, and much more.

Backed by the Ethereum chain, all votes are guaranteed to be transparent and tamper-proof.

This development will propel brands keen to evaluate their audience via a legitimate survey and reward participants with $LHINU tokens, merchandise, products, and many more.

The revolutionary meme token is selling fast on presale, with over $4.53 million raised so far from early investors.

1 $LHINU currently trades at 0.000115 USD, and investors can leverage the meme token discount price and purchase it to earn high returns.

Buy LHINU Now

Internet Computer ($ICP)

The $ICP token is the third altcoin stacked with great potential to generate great returns for investors.

The digital asset has recorded a price increase of 6.54% in the last 24 hours and will continue to soar due to its anchored project, the Internet Computer ecosystem.

The innovative project creates a seamless hub where users can build applications, websites, and other web-powered services.

The main goal of the web platform is to be a go-to tool for developers keen on recreating the internet in a decentralized form.

Already backed by renowned venture capital firms like Polychain Capital and Andreessen Horowitz, the fast-paced project is set to challenge internet giants such as Google, Amazon, and Meta platforms.

As of press time, 1 $ICP trades at $6.54 per token, with a 24-hour $69.3 million trading volume.

Currently ranked as the 36th largest digital asset with a live cap of $1.98 billion, the web token is set to create one of the biggest markets buzzes.

The $ICP asset trades above the 200-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMA) with a relative strength index (RSI) of 76.49. This shows that the web asset has surged past the overbought zone.

With more adoption and innovations, $ICP will be among the best crypto asset in 2023.

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

$DLANCE is the native token of the revolutionary DeeLance, a novel project set to disrupt the recruitment industry and its traditional players.

Although not listed yet, the versatile token is selling fast on presale, with over $255,000 raised from early investors in just over a couple of weeks.

DeeLance has piqued the interests of global industries due to its Web3-based freelance marketplace backed by non-fungible token (NFT) technology and the metaverse.

Both employers and freelancers can connect, interact, and exchange goods and services for payment ventures seamlessly.

Traditional recruitment players like Fiverr and Upwork are often phased with challenges like inconsistent employment for freelancers, contract ownership, and delays in the payout.

However, the DeeLance Web3 structure solves this. Similar to high liquidity in crypto assets, the recruitment platform asserts to create a hub filled with limitless skilled freelancers and hiring employers.

Freelancers can tokenize their service via NFT, which is released to employers as full contract ownership when payments are disbursed for completed service.

Payments are controlled by smart contracts-powered escrow to aid transparency and prevent delays in payments.

Furthermore, freelancers and hiring personnel can enjoy an immersive experience in DeeLance via unique avatars.

Employers can set up virtual offices, host meetings and interviews, and qualified screen candidates, while freelancers advertise their portfolios to attract employment.

The metaverse sphere is powered by the $DLANCE tokens.

Currently selling for $0.25 UDST, investors have a one-time opportunity to invest in metaverse recruitment by purchasing unique assets.

Buy $DLANCE Now

Decentraland ($MANA)

The crypto industry is permeating several sectors due to its unique beneficiary perks.

One such is the play-to-earn (P2E) sectors, a unique model that enables players to create and explore the metaverse and earn incentives.

The P2E has been integrated into several emerging projects and tokens, with Decentraland and $MANA being the major.

$MANA has been rising, surging over 2.59% price increase in 24 hours. The crypto asset price rise is propelled by its gaming platform.

The decentraland gaming platform is deployed on the Ethereum network and seeks to provide financial perks to a global network of users to operate the metaverse.

Members of its ecosystem can seamlessly buy and sell virtual lands, real estate, and other infrastructures while exploring the metaverse by interacting and participating in competitions.

Its innovative native token, $MANA, facilitates purchases such as lands and other in-game trades.

$MANA trades at $0.67, making it one of the best crypto assets priced under the value of a dollar.

The token has a 24-hour trading volume of $315 million and ranks as the 45th biggest crypto asset with a market cap of $1.26 billion.

The relative strength index (RSI) technical analysis indicates the $MANA market is trading in a neutral position of 52.19. The asset trades above the 200-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMA).

The $MANA token is tipped to peg the metaverse and P2E model growth structure and generate massive gains for early adopters.

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

$ECOTERRA is the native token of ecoterra, an eco-friendly, geared crypto asset that uses blockchain technology and an innovative recycle-to-earn (R2E) to incentivize members to participate in effective waste management.

The R2E reward system encourages individuals to become more environmentally conscious and reduce their carbon footprint.

Although yet to list on public exchanges, the innovative $ECOTERRA has garnered high traction via its ongoing presale, with over $1.63 million raised from global investors.

1 $ECOTERRA trades at $0.0055 USDT and is set to increase as its presale unfolds more stages.

The major feature that piqued the interest of investors is the platform’s robust application.

The ecoterra app’s Recycle-2-Earn enables members to receive $ECOTERRA tokens for each item (glass bottles, silicon cans, and plastic) they recycle. Earned tokens can be staked, spent, or kept in a crypto wallet.

#Binance's $BNB token is poised to reach $400 ahead of the BNB Beacon Chain hard fork upgrade scheduled this week! $ECOTERRA's #Presale is now in Stage 3, with the price raised from $0.004 to $0.0055 Buy some $ECOTERRA now ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) April 18, 2023

This will attract more production brands seeking to recycle used products to facilitate a cost-effective manufacturing process.

More adoptions will create more use cases and demand for $ECOTERRA, enabling the asset to soar in price value.

Swords of Blood ($SWDTKN)

Taking on the concept of $MANA of Decentraland, $SWDTKN is the native token of the Swords of Blood gaming platform.

The gaming ecosystem is deployed on the Polygon network and features an intuitive gaming interface, appealing graphics, and immersive battle gameplays where everyone can join, compete, and earn rewards.

Already on presale, its native token, $SWDTKN, trades at $0.070 USDT and has raised $1.17 million from individuals.

The gaming project has partnered with top venture institutions such as Master Ventures, Gate.io Labs, Fundamental Labs, Solana Ventures, Acknowledge, Magnus Capital, and Flame.

Set to become one of the hottest presales of $2023, the $SWDTKN ongoing presale is a great opportunity for investors to generate massive financial perks in the future.

Buy $SWDTKN Now

Metropoly (METRO)

Rounding off our list of the best altcoins to buy is Metropoly’s token, $METRO.

Like $LHINU, $DLANCE, and SWDTKN, the $METRO token is not listed on public cryptocurrency exchanges.

Nevertheless, the digital asset is fast selling via presale, with over $1.32 million from early birds.

The Metropoly ecosystem has created the first non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace and fraction purchase structure, providing an immediate opportunity to invest in a real estate opportunity.

Users can leverage the revolutionary project NFT integration to purchase a fraction of their preferred property.

With just $100, investors can purchase real estate and earn commercial ventures as a traditional property owners.

$METRO PRE-SALE ENDS SOON! ⏰ 1.2 Million USD raised

3000+ Participants

Beta is Live Get passive monthly rental income by investing in real estate worldwide in seconds, not months! Pre-Sale Link

https://t.co/PrZ9uUYFRW pic.twitter.com/LScwBvyFYk — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) April 11, 2023

This simplifies and opens up the door of real estate investment to all types of investors.

Investors can leverage Metropoly’s offerings to diversify their portfolios, hedge against inflation, and stake to earn passive income.

The $METRO asset is priced at $0.08 USDT and will rise to $0.1 when it lists on public exchanges.

Based on its stack utility to the traditional real estate industry, $METRO has all the capabilities to peak in price and swell in longevity.

Buy $METRO Now

Conclusion

In this article, we’ve listed the eight best altcoins to buy today based on their concepts, utility to global markets, and high gain potential.

However, it is worth noting that the crypto market is arguably the most volatile and can be easily influenced by events. We reckon investors to embark on core research before purchasing assets of their choice.

