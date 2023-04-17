Best Altcoins to Buy Today April 17th – LHINU, AVAX, DLANCE, LRC, ECOTERRA, SOL, SWDTKN, METRO

After a rough patch of downturns and steep bearish dips, the cryptocurrency space is finally witnessing a tremendous bullish trajectory based on global macroeconomics and recent inflation data.

The global crypto market has hit a new milestone of $1.26 trillion, backed by an astounding daily trading volume of over $42 billion.

The crypto giants, Bitcoin and Ethereum, have shown incredible price stability in the past few days, recording over a 5% price increase.

Crypto enthusiasts and analysts assert this rally to forge ahead in the coming weeks due to the ease of macroeconomics in the rising markets of the U.S. and UK.

Due to this development, we have selected the best seven crypto assets today based on unique concepts, solution-driven utilities, technical and fundamental analysis, and high gain potentials. Let’s begin.

Love Hate Inu ($LHINU)

Kickstarting our list of best altcoins to purchase today is the meme genre’s latest poster boy token, $LHINU.

The innovative asset ranks as the first digital asset that offers financial perks, core utilities, and the potential to emulate its predecessors like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

$LHINU is the native token of the innovative Love Hate Inu ecosystem.

The meme project is deployed on the Ethereum blockchain and integrates a stellar vote-to-earn (V2E) model that allows members to vote and share their opinions on polls and surveys seamlessly.

Although there are a series of voting platforms in the form of Twitter, Facebook, and many more, the meme sensations embed a unique structure that distinguishes itself from competitors.

Love Hate Inu enables users to vote on viral and controversial topics, including religion, politics, and entertainment, without sanctions or fear of a potential ban.

Backed by the Ethereum chain, all votes and results are transparent, legitimate, and tamper-proof.

$LHINU is light years ahead of $DOGE and $FLOKI! Why, you ask? It's simple – we have the best group of voters! ️ Don't wait any longer, join the #Presale today and be a part of the winning team! https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#CryptoCommunity #AltCoins #MemeCoins pic.twitter.com/woufG6OjPi — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 17, 2023

Its versatile utility has piqued the interest of retail and institutional investors keen on sponsoring a voting section to gauge their audience view on a designated product, overall customer satisfaction, or thoughts on some controversies.

Participants in these polls are rewarded with $LHINU tokens, branded non-fungible token (NFT) items, merchandise, and many more.

The meme token also powers all ecosystem transactions, staking, and governance.

Although not yet listed, the new “meme coin with core utilities” paradigm is making waves via its fast-selling presale.

The digital asset is trading at $0.000115 USDT and has raised a stunning $4.41 million from early investors.

Based on its unique concept, versatile use cases, and fast-selling presale, $LHINU is set to soar in price.

Avalanche (AVAX)

AVAX is the utility token of the Avalanche blockchain, a revolutionary project keen to dethrone the Ethereum ecosystem by offering developers a spate of smart contracts supporting various chain networks.

Avalanche aims to be a world-revered alternative to the Ethereum blockchain by offerings a trilemma solution in the form of scalability, optimal security, and decentralization powered by its core proof-of-stake mechanism.

With these offerings infused into its ecosystem, Avalanche aims to build an interoperable network backed by a myriad of decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, such as popular poster boys like Aave and Curve.

Like $LHINU, its native token, $AVAX, powers all transactions, staking, and governance on the Avalanche platform and is up to 6.69% in price in the last 24 hours.

The digital asset is priced at $20.67 per token with a stellar trading volume of $453 million in the last 24 hours and ranks as the 14th biggest crypto with a market cap of $6.7 billion.

The technical analysis of $AVAX indicates a bullish price movement. The digital asset is trading above the 200-day and 50-day simple moving average (SMA), which signals BUY.

The relative strength index oscillator sits at 72.51, which indicates that the AVAX market is in an overbought zone, a major catalyst for the price increase.

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

The $DLANCE token ranks as the third crypto asset with a vast potential for high gains.

The digital asset is backed by a fast-paced project that infuses a permeates of solution-driven use cases to drive its price value to the peak.

According to a recent report by IBISWorld, the recruitment industry is worth $761.6 billion in revenue; however, its structure has been proven medieval, ineffective, and complex.

Although there’ve been projects such as Fiverr and Upwork that aim to tackle the issue of complex recruitment and seamless work structure between employers and workers, their Web2 structure limits this process.

The issue of inconsistent employment, contract ownership, and lack of transparency in payments have been rising.

DeeLance, an innovative Web3 platform, solves these challenges via its immersive digital freelance workspace backed by its native token, $DLANCE, non-fungible token (NFT) technology, and the metaverse.

With DeeLance, freelancers and employers can connect, collaborate, and exchange payment for services.

Hey DeeLancers! ‍ Ready to take your freelancing journey to new heights? Explore the boundless universe of #DeeLance and unlock Metaverse VIP Experience! Adventure awaits – don't miss out! – Get $DLANCE Now ⬇️https://t.co/ViNzSDSG35#Deelance #metaverse #Crypto pic.twitter.com/fAdKyxr0wO — DeeLance (@deelance_com) April 17, 2023

Freelancers are eligible to tokenize their services/tasks via NFT as proof of payment until payments are released.

Payments are locked in a smart contract-powered escrow and released when employers approve submitted services/tasks of freelancers. Once this is done, employers have automatically transferred contract ownership via NFT.

More so, users are provided with NFT avatars to interact, advertise, participate in meetings, interviews, and much more in the DeeLance metaverse.

Yet to be listed on public exchanges, $DLANCE is fast selling on presale, with over $240,000 raised from early investors.

Priced at $0.025 USDT per token, investors can leverage the discounted price of this digital asset and earn high returns as it anchors the growth trajectory of the recruitment, NFT, and metaverse sphere.

Loopring (LRC)

$LRC, the governance token of Loopring, has recorded over 5.74% in the last 24 hours amidst its stellar structure, global use cases, and huge gain potential.

Deployed on the Ethereum network, the Loopring project is an open-source project that asserts to provide commercial ventures to a global network of users to operate a platform that builds new crypto exchanges.

Loopring has grown exponentially as an emerging decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem leader. The platform allows developers to create non-custodial decentralized exchanges (DEX) on the Ethereum chain.

At its core, Loopring allows exchanges deployed on its software to mitigate slow throughput and high transaction fees associated with decentralized exchanges on the Ethereum chain via its revolutionary cryptography technology.

Its native token, $LRC, powers all transactions on its ecosystem and incentivizes operators to participate in the creation of DEX.

The digital asset trades at $0.40 and is ranked the 86th largest crypto asset with a market cap of $548 million.

$LRC discount price makes it a great alternative to Avalanche as users with oversight for low-cost tokens can lock in and earn massive returns when it soars.

The token currently has a 24-hour trading volume of $108 billion, indicating strong interest from global investors.

The technical analysis also indicates the $LRC market is bullish as it trades over the 200-day and 50-day simple moving average (SMA), signifying a buy trend.

The relative strength index (RSI) sits at 64.64, indicating the crypto asset is nearing an overbought zone.

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

Another notable mention in this list is $ECOTERRA, an eco-friendly token surging to be the hottest project in 2023.

The digital asset is yet to be listed on public exchanges. However, investors can purchase its tokens on presale.

As of press time, 1 $ECOTERRA is priced at $0.0055 USDT and has raised over $1.38 million.

But why is this project garnering interest from global investors in its hot presale?

At the heart of the ecoterra ecosystem is $ECOTERRA, a novel Recycle-to-Earn (R2E) concept that rewards users for recycling and incentivizes climate-conscious actions.

With ecoterra, there is a simple and rewarding way for everyone to contribute to the fight against climate change.

Attention: We did an amazing job over the weekend, everyone $1,300,000 Milestone Achieved Don’t miss the chance to be part of the ecoterra community♻️ Buy some $ECOTERRA now and make an impact! Join the #Presale now ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/x6HNsEJsHk — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) April 17, 2023

The innovative project enables users to scan any product and log it as a recyclable material to earn $ECOTERRA on its platform.

The platform consists of four key components – an innovative R2E application, a marketplace for recycled materials, a carbon offset trading platform, and a profile that monitors and records environmental impact.

With its low price and laid-out plan to avert poor waste management and the use of fossil fuels to create a green environment further, the $ECOTERRA is on the right path to generating great returns for investors.

Solana ($SOL)

Like Avalanche and Loopring’s vertical trajectory, the $SOL token has recorded a stellar 4.66 price increase in the last 24 hours.

The digital token is the versatile token of Solana, a highly functional decentralized project that integrates a new, fast, and permissionless layer-1 blockchain.

The platform aims to be a major alternative for users and developers on the Ethereum chain as it offers high scalability while keeping transaction costs at the lowest minimum.

$SOL trades at $25.24 per token, with a staggering $754 million trading volume in real-time.

Currently ranked as the 10th largest crypto with a market cap of $9.8 billion and a circulating supply of 392 million tokens, $SOL is tipped to be the new Ethereum.

The technical analysis for $SOL shows that it trades above the 200-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) with a relative strength index (RSI) of 67.70, which signifies a bullish run at hand.

Swords of Blood ($SWDTKN)

The cryptocurrency market has recently experienced exponential growth in diverse sectors, with the rise of play-to-earn games being the most notable development.

The unique earning model has garnered traction and piqued the interest of crypto and gaming communities.

Swords of Blood is a great example of the P2E genre.

The novel gaming project is deployed on the Polygon chain. It creates a one-of-a-kind gaming hub with captivating graphics and gameplay that enables individuals to join, participate in the modes competition with other players, and earn crypto rewards.

Now on presale, its native token, $SWDTKN, joins $LHINU, $DLANCE, and $ECOTERRA as one of the hottest crypto projects in 2023.

⚔️Don't miss the opportunity to own $SWDTKN at a very low price point! Why buy $SWDTKN?

⚜️Playable MVP game to launch in May

⚜️Highly immersive MMORPG

⚜️2-year comprehensive game dev expansion plan Presale 2 Price: $0.070

Presale 3 Price: $0.080

TGE Price: $0.10 pic.twitter.com/ojUhrfHwqS — Swords of Blood ⚔️ (@SwordsofBlood_) April 12, 2023

Now on its second presale stage, the digital asset trades at $0.070 USDT and have raised $1.17 million, indicating the validity of its hype.

With stage three approaching in six days, the digital asset price will increase to $0.080 USDT.

Swords of Blood’s ongoing successful presale demonstrates its potential to become one of the leading P2E projects in the crypto sphere.

Metropoly ($METRO)

Rounding off our list of the best altcoins to purchase today is the revolutionary $METRO asset.

The digital asset is the native token of Metropoly. This highly functional crypto project aims to disrupt the real estate sector and open up financial opportunities to all types of investors.

Before the debut of Metroproly, investing or buying properties was often complex for investors who did not want to take out large loans or give up the idea of ownership entirely.

This is due to the skyrocketed costs, steep knowledge base, and long wait of up to 60 days to complete a property purchase.

The Metropoly project removes the real estate industry’s complexities and complex purchase routines.

The platform fractionalizes the cost of properties and enables real-estate enthusiasts to purchase and own a fraction of their desired properties.

Traditional real estate investment can begin at $9,000 for a two-bedroom apartment. However, with Metropoly, investments as low as $100 can be made for as little as $100 while getting the full benefits of an investor.

Already fast selling on presale, the dynamic project token, $METRO, is priced at $0.08 USDT per token and has generated over $1.31 million from early adopters.

Similar to versatile projects like Love Hate Inu, DeeLance, Ecoterra, and Swords of Blood, the Metropoly ecosystem aims to revolutionalize the real estate sector and become the industry leader of crypto-centric house purchase platforms.

Its core use case will, beyond doubt, propel its token to its peak.

Conclusion

In this article, we have listed and given technical and depth fundamental insights on the unique concepts, price trajectory, and potential gain signals of the best eight altcoins to invest in today.

However, the crypto market is highly volatile, so it remains unpredictable. Investors should do diligent research before investing in their preferred asset.

