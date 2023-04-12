Best Altcoins to Buy Today April 12th – LHINU, SOL, DLANCE, RNDR, ECOTERRA, FLR, SWDTKN

Cryptocurrency may have started as a loose-canon investment, but it is now firmly entrenched in the financial establishment.

The nascent industry’s popularity keeps soaring despite recent volatility, major exchange collapses, and regulatory crackdowns in China and worldwide.

Despite the conventional financial space in crisis, investors are exploring investments in the crypto space. However, many are unsure about picking the right assets from the thousands of available crypto assets.

Although the cryptocurrency markets have consistently recovered from downturns up to this point, every bad market has casualties who never fully recover.

In this article, we’ve selected the seven best altcoins to buy today that stand a good chance of surviving the bear market and prospering in the future.

Love Hate Inu ($LHINU)

Starting off our list of the best altcoins to buy today is Love Hate Inu’s token, $LHINU.

Unlike popular meme coins Doge and Shiba Inu, Love Hate Inu provides real-world utility through its blockchain-based voting system.

The vote-to-earn (V2E) platform, built on the Ethereum blockchain, allows holders of $LHINU tokens to participate in polls and surveys, including topics such as politics, entertainment, and social issues.

The blockchain-powered voting ecosystem enables people to express their opinions without fear of bias, fostering an open environment for exchanging ideas and opinions.

Users must stake $LHINU tokens for 30 days to participate in polls, ensuring a secure and private voting process.

What's up #LoveHateInu Gang! Boom! Another round of insane news, we've smashed past $3.7M in our #Presale! Massive thanks to our entire community! Get some $LHINU today and be a part of the best #MemeCoin ever!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#AltCoins pic.twitter.com/u8oexJHQJQ — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 12, 2023

Love Hate Inu benefits from various activities in the non-fungible token (NFT), metaverse, and decentralized finance (DeFi) industries.

The platform users can also acquire project-specific NFTs and collectibles with metaverse branding by participating in sponsored meme polls.

Following its successful presale debut in early March, Love Hate Inu has been causing quite a stir on social media and has garnered over $3.75 million in its ongoing presale.

This impressive milestone led to the reveal of the CEO, who turned out to be Tamadoge’s former Head of Growth, Carl Dawksins.

At press time, the LHINU token can be purchased for $0.000105 using ETH, BNB, or USDT as payment options.

Buy LHINU Now

Solana ($SOL)

The Solana ($SOL) cryptocurrency is similar to Ethereum in its functionality.

The open-source protocol relies on the lack of permission granted by blockchain technology to offer decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions.

Dubbed the Ethereum killer, the protocol aims to simplify the process of developing decentralized apps (DApps). It aims to boost scalability by merging the proof-of-history (PoH) consensus and the blockchain’s underlying proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus.

The hybrid protocol used by Solana enables greatly accelerated smart contract execution and transaction validation.

As a result, Solana is well-known in the crypto community due to the extraordinarily fast processing rates the blockchain provides.

The native token, $SOL, is used for peer-to-peer transactions and as an incentive to keep the Solana network safe as a validator.

At the time of writing, the price of $SOL is $23.70, with a 24-hour trading volume of over $1 billion. The crypto asset has seen an uptrend of 5.27% in the last 24 hours.

According to the technical graph, $SOL displays a slightly bullish trend. The digital asset’s current price rises above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) metric of $21.16 for the short term.

However, it will need steady bullish momentum to catch up to its 200-day SMA metric of $38.75 for the long term.

$ SOL’s relative strength index (RSI) value of 65.60 shows the asset is trading close to the overbought region, while its moving average convergence divergence (MACD) reflects a buy stance.

Brave has collaborated with Bonfida, the Solana Name Service (SNS) creator, to enable the native resolution of SNS names in the Brave browser and wallet.

1/We are so proud to announce that the one & only @brave has completed a full-suite @solana name service integration! Not only can you use .sol domain names in Brave's wallet to send and receive funds but also to natively resolve your domain in the URL tab of their browser https://t.co/6iKkFOjD5e pic.twitter.com/ivfbTQ2fTF — Solana Name Service (@snsdids) April 11, 2023

The SNS top-level domain system on the Solana blockchain enables faster transactions, censorship-resistant website access, and identity management.

With the SNS’s integration, users can transfer and receive money using .sol domain names in Brave’s wallet and natively resolve their domain in the URL tab of their browser.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

The freelancing industry has grown significantly in recent years as more people leave the traditional 9-5 working environment.

There are several online freelancer marketplaces, including Fiverr, Upwork, and Freelancer. However, most are Web2-based and frequently have irregular employment, expensive fees, and delayed withdrawals.

DeeLance, a new decentralized project, seeks to address these difficulties using blockchain technology.

The ground-breaking network offers a convenient hub where recruiters and freelancers may interact, share portfolios, and trade protected financial rewards for rendered services or tasks.

Enter The #Metaverse In #DeeLance Metaverse users can: ➡️Socialise with other members in Lobby Arena ️

➡️Conduct meetings for productive collaboration

➡️Buy Commercial Land & Premium office with $DLANCE Join the #Presale today!https://t.co/XHnTqVzeWf pic.twitter.com/ugGItvx5hb — DeeLance (@deelance_com) April 12, 2023

This innovative project offers reliable, affordable, and more effective methods of selecting reputable service providers.

Recruiters and freelancers are given access to an immersive metaverse world, a tokenized non-fungible token (NFT) for contract ownership, and a secure escrow payment mechanism.

While the project is still in its early stages, it has already raised over $101,000 in just a few weeks since its launch. This indicates that investor interest is growing.

Potential investors can buy $DLANCE for $0.025 per token using ETH, USDT, or a credit card.

Buy $DLANCE Now

Render Token ($RNDR)

Render Token ($RNDR) is a distributed graphics processing unit (GPU) rendering network created on top of the Ethereum blockchain.

The protocol connects mining partners who want to rent out their GPU capabilities to artists and studios who need it.

$RNDR uses a manual and automatic proof of work mechanism, or in this case, proof of render, to ensure that all art has been correctly rendered before payment disbursal and art release.

All $RNDR fees are held in escrow during rendering and delivered to node operators once the commissioned artist manually verifies the work’s success.

At press time, the $RNDR token is trading at $1.57, with a 24-hour trading volume of $176 million, indicating a surge of 2.50% in the past day.

Regarding technical analysis, $ RNDR’s form is solid with a bullish trend. The asset’s current price action dominates its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $1.20 for the short-term and the long-term 200-day SMA value of $1.29.

The asset’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) displays a buy signal, and its relative strength index (RSI) of 62.85 shows that $RNDR is currently underbought.

RenderToken has announced that it is sponsoring the 2023 Design and Animation Tour by Mograph – a creative community of motion graphics designers.

@RenderToken is proud to sponsor Mograph’s @Mographdotcom 2023 Design and Animation Tour, a multi-continent roadshow taking place across the US, Canada, and Europe to inspire, educate, and connect digital artists of all skill levels. https://t.co/cf5lpT3i0H — Render Network | RNDR (@RenderToken) April 10, 2023

This multi-continent roadshow aims to connect, inspire, and educate digital artists of all skill levels while traveling throughout the US, Canada, and Europe.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

Ecoterra is a blockchain-powered platform that rewards members for recycling waste products such as plastics and glass bottles through its recycle-to-earn (R2E) model.

This Ethereum-based platform has built-in social media capabilities and marketplaces for recyclable materials and carbon credits, making it one of the year’s most intriguing crypto releases.

The Recycle2Earn app, a first of its type, is ecoterra’s main feature. This software will reward users anytime they recycle cans, plastic, cardboard, and other things, as suggested by its name.

Users can participate in this procedure by recycling at a Reverse Vending Machine (RVM) and uploading a photo of their receipt to the Recycle2Earn app.

Rewards will be given out in the platform’s native ERC-20 currency, $ECOTERRA. Users are encouraged to recycle longer term because there is no limit on the number of $ECOTERRA tokens they can earn.

Users can also choose whether to hold, stake, or spend $ECOTERRA to fund environmental projects such as tree planting, global green energy projects, and beach and ocean cleaning.

At press time, the $ECOTERRA token is priced at $0.004 per token, and investors can purchase using ETH, USDT, or credit card as payment options.

While the green project is still in its early stages, it has received overwhelming support from investors, with over $524,000 raised in its ongoing presale.

Buy $ECOTERRA Now

Flare ($FLR)

Flare is an EVM-based layer-1 network that provides decentralized access to high-integrity data from other chains and the internet to developers in order to increase the utility of blockchain.

As a result, new use cases and business models are enabled, and dApps can now service multiple chains from a single deployment.

Flare has created two native interoperability protocols to enable on-chain, decentralized purchase of blockchain, time series, and Web2 API data.

The network secures the protocols, and decentralized, independent data sources are incentivized to produce correct data.

The native token $FLR is used for staking in validator nodes and acts as transaction fees to stop spam attacks.

At the time of writing, the Flare token trades at $0.03, indicating an uptrend of 0.27% in the last 24 hours. The crypto asset has a 24-hour trading volume of $41 million.

$ FLR’s technical chart displays a bearish movement. The asset’s current price trails below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $0.09 for the short term and its 200-day SMA value of $0.33 for the long term.

Its relative strength index (RSI) metric of 47.82 indicates the asset is currently underbought, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) displays a neutral view.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

Swords of Blood ($SWDTKN)

Swords of Blood’s token, $SWDTKN, wraps up our list of the best altcoins to buy today.

Swords of Blood is the Polygon blockchain’s first AAA-quality fast-paced free-to-play (F2P) hack-and-slash role-playing game (RPG).

The game features spectacular combat, outstanding graphics, and a variety of game modes.

By allowing players to manufacture weapons, build things, and obtain potent armor and weapons, Swords of Blood enables them to customize their characters and create strategies that best suit their preferred playing style.

Players who prefer competitive gaming will appreciate the game’s player vs. player (PvP) mode, which allows them to pit their strongest builds against other players and improve them accordingly.

Players can also earn $SWDTKN by taking part in competitions. The prize pool will be divided based on the tournament’s Leaderboard Rank – the higher the rank, the greater the payout.

⚔️ The BIGGEST HACK-AND-SLASH #GAMEFI is coming to @0xPolygon! $SWDTKN #PRESALE 2 IS NOW OPEN! Secure your $SWDTKN for some of the lowest prices you will ever see! Presale 2 Price: $0.070

Presale 3 Price: $0.080

TGE Price: $0.10https://t.co/HLHfKamruF @PolygonGaming pic.twitter.com/cx6aM7Wd3D — Swords of Blood ⚔️ (@SwordsofBlood_) April 9, 2023

At press time, the $SWDTKN token is priced at $0.070 per token, and investors can buy with USDT, USDC, ETH, or DAI.

The play-to-earn game is currently in presale stage 2 and has raised over $1.16 million in its presale program.

However, the price will increase to $0.080 in seventeen days when stage three starts.

Buy $SWDTKN Now

Final Thoughts

In this article, we’ve reviewed the best altcoins to buy today, along with technical and fundamental analyses, concepts, use cases, and massive gain potentials.

On the other hand, the crypto market remains volatile and is easily influenced by unexpected events in the financial and technology sectors. We urge investors to conduct extensive research on tokens before purchasing.

Related News