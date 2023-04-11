Best Altcoins to Buy Today April 11th – STX, LHINU, SOL, DLANCE, CFX, ECOTERRA, SWDTKN

The altcoin market’s bullish momentum of 4.71% in the last day has increased the market capitalization to $1.24 trillion.

The nascent industry is gaining popularity as it opens up new possibilities for the financial system.

Despite recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market, Hong Kong finance director Paul Chan recently wrote in a blog post that the time is right to advance Web3 technology.

Investors’ interest is growing, especially since the broader crypto market has defied the global financial crisis.

However, choosing from the numerous crypto assets available for investment can be difficult.

In our roundup, we’ve selected the seven best altcoins to buy today based on our extensive research into their value return and utility.

Stacks (STX)

Kicking off our list of the best altcoins to buy today is Stacks’ token, STX.

The Stacks Network is a layer-1 blockchain project that facilitates the smooth implementation of smart contracts.

Unlike traditional smart contracts blockchains such as Ethereum, Avalanche, Solana, and Cardano, the protocol is firmly rooted in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

The blockchain uses the Bitcoin ecosystem as storage and a reliable broadcast medium, which means that every operation (transaction block) on the platform is recorded on Bitcoin.

Although it might be too late for new traders to invest in BTC, Stacks’ native token, $STX, is poised to be the unrivaled alternative.

According to crypto experts, the utility token powers all transactions in its ecosystem and is expected to follow the market trajectory of BTC, the most valuable crypto asset at the moment.

Aside from that, token holders can temporarily lock the asset to maintain the security and consensus of the network.

At press time, the $STX is trading at $0.93, with a 24-hour trading volume of $187 million, indicating an uptrend of 10.21% in the last 24 hours.

$ STX’s technical graph displays a solid form with a bullish sentiment. The asset’s current price action dominates its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) metric of $0.67 and its 200-day SMA value of $0.64.

The token’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) shows a weak sell signal, which could flip into the buy zone anytime.

On the other hand, the relative strength index (RSI) value of 53.59 puts STX in the underbought region.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

Love Hate Inu ($LHINU)

Love Hate Inu is a new meme coin project recently gaining attention for its groundbreaking vote-to-earn (V2E) social media polling platform.

The innovative platform, which allows users to engage in discussions and vote on various issues, is powered by its $LHINU crypto token.

This V2E platform aims to allow users to vote on issues that are important to them while also earning incentives for doing so.

To participate, $LHINU holders must stake their tokens for 30 days and will be rewarded financially every time they vote.

Thanks to the underlying Ethereum blockchain, users won’t have to worry about bias or vote manipulation.

To assure users of no ruse, 90% of the token supply will be made available for presale. The other 10% will serve for liquidity, listing fees, and community rewards.

The survey industry is worth approximately $3.2 billion, and Love Hate Inu uses the vote-to-earn concept to tap into this market.

Combining the popularity of meme coins such as Shiba Inu and Dogecoin with a practical voting system has undoubtedly elevated the project.

Love Hate Inu has raised over $3.4 million from investors in its ongoing presale. The milestone led to the reveal of Love Hate Inu’s CEO, Carl Dawkins.

At press time, $LHINU is priced at $0.000105 per token, and early investors can purchase with ETH, BNB, or USDT as payment options.

Buy LHINU Now

Solana ($SOL)

Solana is a highly functional public project that uses permissionless blockchain technology to offer decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions.

The protocol is intended to make creating decentralized applications (DApps) easier. It seeks to increase scalability by combining proof-of-history (PoH) consensus with the blockchain’s underlying proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus.

Solana has earned recognition for its speed and performance and has even been predicted to be a competitor to Ethereum.

The Ethereum killer attracts interest from institutional and small-time traders because of its unique hybrid consensus strategy.

The Solana Foundation places a high-value emphasis on expanding access to decentralized finance.

At the time of writing, the $SOL token is trading at $22.55, indicating a surge of 11.33% in the last day. The asset’s 24-hour trading volume currently stands at over $553 million.

Regarding technical charts, SOL’s form is slightly bullish. The asset’s current price sits above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $21.10. However, it trails far below the 200-day SMA metric of $38.82.

SOL’s relative strength index (RSI) value of 59.94 shows the asset is underbought, while its moving average convergence divergence (MACD) displays a buy view.

Solana is now live on Awaken Tax – a brand-new cryptocurrency tax tool created for Web3, covering NFTs, DeFi, and more.

✨ PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENT ✨ Solana is LIVE on Awaken Tax! Awaken is a new crypto tax software that was designed for web3 (covering NFTs, DeFi and more). Here’s a peek into what makes our Solana integration top-notch, and how you can claim $30 of free credits (1/n) pic.twitter.com/3rDlm5Ghc8 — Awaken (Crypto tax software that actually works) (@AwakenTax) April 6, 2023

The tax platform offers several benefits for Solana users, including imports of any user’s tokens and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

As an added benefit, imports occur 10 times faster than any of their competitors, and users can stake their SOL tokens with validators directly.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

DeeLance is a disruptive web-based recruitment platform that seeks to transform the way conventional recruitment marketplaces function.

Hiring new employees remains a challenge for many businesses and individuals. Aside from that, traditional freelance marketplaces such as Upwork, Fiverr, and Freelancer are plagued by issues such as late payment and exorbitant fees.

The DeeLance platform aims to change this by providing a revolutionary freelancing solution that incorporates innovative elements such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, this cutting-edge project is decentralized, allowing clients and freelancers to communicate directly.

This decentralized system’s security is not jeopardized. DeeLance protects both parties by utilizing blockchain-based escrow accounts and smart contracts.

This prevents fraud and allows freelancers to receive immediate payment.

Furthermore, DeeLance offers minimal fees and great security while creating a frictionless environment for buyers and sellers to connect.

Exciting news for the #DeeLance community! Our platform just got reviewed by Jim Crypto! Check out the video here and see what they have to say about us!https://t.co/GhuKbOJVlU Join the #Presale & get some $DLANCE now!⤵️https://t.co/WJf7X2b0us#blockchain #Crypto #web3 pic.twitter.com/awf6BZmO1i — DeeLance (@deelance_com) April 10, 2023

At press time, the platform’s native token, $DLANCE, is selling for $0.025 per token.

The digital asset is still in its early stages and has raised over $88,000 from investors just a few weeks since its debut.

Buy $DLANCE Now

Conflux (CFX)

Conflux is an open-source layer-1 blockchain designed to support decentralized apps (dApps), e-commerce, and Web 3.0 infrastructure.

The protocol provides these benefits by being more scalable, decentralized, and secure than existing protocols.

The platform is based on the Tree-Graph consensus mechanism and combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) algorithms to establish consensus.

Conflux is compatible with the EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) and uses Turing-complete smart contracts written in Solidity, just like those on Ethereum.

The native token of the network, $CFX, which offers users rewards for more participation and engagement, propels Conflux’s expansion.

The coin manages the network, pays transaction fees, and rewards miners who contribute to network security by staking.

At the time of writing, CFX is trading at $0.43, with a 24-hour trading volume of $572 million. The crypto asset has surged by 15.64% in the last 24 hours.

According to CFX’s technical analysis, the graph shows bullish momentum. The asset sits above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $0.22 and its 200-day SMA value of $0.15.

The Conflux asset’s relative strength index (RSI) value of 61.27 shows the asset resides in the underbought zone.

However, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) reflects a weak sell signal. The asset could flip into the buy zone at any moment.

Conflux Network has partnered with Samurai Game, a decentralized game platform.

Conflux is thrilled to collaborate and partner with @_SamuraiGame, advancing connections for creators, communities, and markets worldwide. https://t.co/7fG1xKDVQl — Conflux Network Official (@Conflux_Network) April 10, 2023

The partnership is expected to accelerate the expansion of the gaming industry by providing players and developers with a new and cutting-edge platform to showcase their talents and innovations.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

Ecoterra is a new crypto initiative bridging the gap between Web3 and green practices. The project has harnessed blockchain technology to create a brand-new idea called Recycle-to-Earn (R2E).

The concept aims to encourage individuals to recycle their discarded products. This will be achieved by compensating recyclers with ecoterra’s native cryptocurrency token, $ECOTERRA.

Ecoterra will employ a variety of strategies to achieve its recycle2earn goals. One of these initiatives is establishing a network of reverse vending machines (RVM).

Users can deposit recycled commodities, like plastic bottles or cans, in reverse vending machines. In exchange, the machine will dispense cash based on the type and quantity of recycled items.

Users can obtain $ECOTERRA by scanning recyclable items on the ecoterra mobile application.

After obtaining $ECOTERRA, users can choose to hold, stake, or use the cryptocurrency to support environmental initiatives such as global green energy projects, tree planting, and beach and ocean cleaning.

The platform also includes a marketplace for carbon offsets and recycled materials, where companies can buy and trade recycled materials with $ECOTERRA tokens.

At press time, the $ECOTERRA token is priced at $0.004 per token. However, the price will increase to $0.00475 in the next seven days.

The digital asset has already raised over $374,094 from savvy investors.

Buy $ECOTERRA

Swords Of Blood ($SWDTKN)

SWDTKN, the token of the Swords of Blood play-to-earn projects, rounds off our list of the best altcoins to buy today.

Swords of Blood is a role-playing game (RPG) that features hack-and-slash gameplay and uses the Polygon blockchain to create an unrivaled gaming experience.

The gameplay modes in Swords of Blood are referred to as grinding modes. Players with prior expertise in loot-based RPGs can easily navigate Swords of Blood.

The game offers players the option to forge weapons, construct stuff, and acquire powerful armor and weaponry to customize their characters and develop effective strategies that fit their preferred playing style.

The gameplay, which takes place in the World of Ezura, serves as the game’s core. The game has appealing aesthetics, captivating action, and a variety of modes to keep players interested. It also has outstanding battle mechanics.

Swords of Blood is the first free-to-play (F2P) hack-and-slash RPG on the blockchain with top quality and a quick pace.

The $SWDTKN presale, which drives the game’s economy, is open to everyone interested in investing in Swords of Blood.

⚔️ The BIGGEST HACK-AND-SLASH #GAMEFI is coming to @0xPolygon! $SWDTKN #PRESALE 2 IS NOW OPEN! Secure your $SWDTKN for some of the lowest prices you will ever see! Presale 2 Price: $0.070

Presale 3 Price: $0.080

TGE Price: $0.10https://t.co/HLHfKamruF @PolygonGaming pic.twitter.com/cx6aM7Wd3D — Swords of Blood ⚔️ (@SwordsofBlood_) April 9, 2023

The token is currently selling for $0.070, and investors can purchase using USDT, USDC, ETH, or DAI.

The play-to-earn game has raised over $1.1 million so far in its ongoing presale.

Swords Of Blood is currently in presale stage 2, and the price will rise to $0.080 when stage three begins in eighteen days.

Buy $SWDTKN Now

Conclusion

In this article, we’ve reviewed seven impressive crypto assets poised to take the market by storm due to their utility, fundamental analysis, and profit potential.

However, $STX is our top pick. The Stacks platform aims to introduce smart contracts and decentralized apps to Bitcoin to maximize the potential of the blockchain.

Because Stacks is a layer-1 ecosystem based on Bitcoin, smart contracts have no effect on its attributes. This makes the $STX token a good alternative for investors who can’t afford Bitcoin.

Related News