Best Altcoins to Buy Today April 10th – LHINU, STX, DLANCE, RUNE, ECOTERRA, ICP, METRO

The crypto market is seen by many as the future of finance because it enables a new financial order. So far, several market reports have pointed out the emerging industry’s huge potential.

According to a Fact.MR report, the cryptocurrency market is expected to grow 31.2% over a ten-year period with more room for widespread adoption.

In the meantime, investors are paying closer attention to the nascent space following growing discontent with the traditional financial landscape.

Currently, there are far too many crypto assets available, leaving investors spoiled for choice.

In this article, we’ve reviewed the seven best altcoins to buy today based on utility and high-value return capabilities.

Love Hate Inu ($LHINU)

Starting off our list of the best altcoins to buy today is Love Hate Inu’s token, $LHINU.

Due to its unique vote-to-earn (V2E) social media polling platform, Love Hate Inu, a novel crypto-inspired meme coin, has recently caught the attention of market investors.

The internet is rife with trending hot topics every day, ranging from politics and music to news about controversial personalities like Andrew Tate, Elon Musk, and many more.

This brand-new meme coin project enables users to participate in polls about these topics and win prizes.

Users can generate recurring cash using its novel V2E mechanism, which is supported by the Ethereum blockchain and allows for a non-biased and tamper-proof exercise.

Users can participate in discussions and vote on various issues by staking $LHINU tokens.

Token holders are rewarded financially for participating in each poll, making the platform even more appealing.

During the presale, investors will access 90% of the tokens, with the remaining 10% used for liquidity, listing expenses, and community prizes.

Love Hate Inu has already raised over $3.4 million through its presale, which is quickly ending.

At press time, 1 $LHINU is selling for $0.000105 and can be purchased with ETH, BNB, or USDT.

The innovative platform has recently announced the appointment of renowned meme coin expert Carl Dawkins as its CEO.

Dawkins hopes to replicate his success with Tamadoge, which increased 10 times from its exchange list price to an all-time high.

Stacks ($STX)

The Stacks Network is a layer-1 blockchain project that enables the seamless execution of smart contracts.

This protocol aims to improve internet accessibility through decentralized apps by increasing functionality as a Bitcoin layer and growing the economy.

Stacks employs the proof-of-transfer (PoX) consensus model to run its network. This advanced mining method requires users to transfer base currency (BTC) to mine $STX.

While it might be too late for new traders to invest in BTC, Stacks’ native token, $STX, is poised to be the unrivaled alternative.

The utility token powers all transactions in its ecosystem and is expected to follow the market trajectory of BTC.

Token holders can momentarily lock the digital asset to support the network’s security and consensus.

At the time of writing, the STX price is $0.84, with a 24-hour trading volume of $145 million, indicating a 6.72% surge in the last day.

According to the technical chart, $STX is currently displaying a bullish momentum. The asset exceeded its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $0.66 for the short term and $0.64 for its long-term 200-day SMA.

STX’s relative strength index (RSI) metric of 46.48 puts the asset in the underbought zone.

On the other hand, the moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) value shows a weak sell signal, which could flip into the buy zone at any time.

The Stacks 2.1 upgrade has been completed, and the current pool users’ STX has been automatically unlocked. This allows users to re-stack at any moment using the open Xverse web stacking pool.

Attention stackers! The @Stacks 2.1 upgrade is complete and current pool users' STX have been automatically unlocked by the protocol.

Xverse web stacking pool is now open, and you can re-stack at any time: https://t.co/apJSvPdW25 Android and iOS will be… — Xverse – Ordinals Support LIVE! (@xverseApp) March 30, 2023

Stacking with Xverse, a mobile wallet that accepts Bitcoin and Stacks, allows users to earn an average of 10% APR in actual Bitcoin while paying no fees.

DeeLance (DLANCE)

For many companies and individuals, hiring new employees remains a difficult task. However, a new crypto project, DeeLance, is looking to change this narrative.

This cutting-edge project aims to compete with and outperform established competitors in the recruiting platform market, like Fiverr, Upwork, and Freelancer.

DeeLance employs blockchain technology to transform how independent contractors interact with potential clients and customers for their services.

The Web3 recruitment project seeks to establish a new freelancing economy by eliminating intermediaries, granting contractors complete creative control over their output, and ensuring that clients retain ownership of any digital products they purchase.

DeeLance's approach incorporates a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace and micro-communities in a metaverse where buyers and sellers of creative products can interact, exchange ideas, network, and establish friendships.

DeeLance’s approach incorporates a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace and micro-communities in a metaverse where buyers and sellers of creative products can interact, exchange ideas, network, and establish friendships.

Freelancers can tokenize their tasks (graphic design, software codes, content, data analysis) and release them to employers once payment is received. This automatically transfers ownership to clients with no usage restrictions.

At the time of writing, the platform’s token, $DLANCE, sells for $0.025 per token, and potential investors can buy using ETH, USDT, or a credit card.

The digital asset is in its early presale stage, raising over 82,000 a few weeks after launching, indicating an amazing potential for the project as it aims to disrupt the recruitment industry.

THORChian (RUNE)

THORChain is a decentralized liquidity protocol that enables users to easily exchange crypto assets across multiple networks without giving up full custody of their holdings.

The protocol allows users to exchange one asset for another using a permissionless environment without relying on order books as a source of liquidity.

Instead, the ratio of assets in a pool maintains market pricing.

RUNE is the THORChain platform’s native utility token and serves as the base currency for the ecosystem.

As part of THORChain’s Sybil resistance mechanisms, the digital asset is also used for platform governance and security.

This is due to the requirement that THORChain nodes commit a minimum of 1.3 million RUNE to participate in its rotating consensus process.

At press time, RUNE is trading at $1.59, indicating an uptrend of 3.11% in the last 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume currently stands at over $25 million.

RUNE’s technical analysis shows that the asset is bullish. The crypto asset’s current price sits slightly above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $1.53.

However, it trails far below its 200-day SMA metric of $2.71.

RUNE’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) value reflects a weak buy view, while its relative strength index (RSI) metric of 59.41 shows the asset is in the underbought region.

THORChain recently tweeted that all trading had been halted due to news of a potential vulnerability with a dependency that could harm the network.

There are claims of a potential vulnerability with a THORChain dependency that may affect THORChain.

Out of an abundance of caution, trading has been paused while an investigation is undertaken.

According to THORChain's statement, the decision was made as a precaution while the reports were being confirmed.

According to THORChain’s statement, the decision was made as a precaution while the reports were being confirmed.

However, operations were resumed once it was determined that no nodes could exploit the current vulnerability.

Ecoterra (ECOTERRA)

Ecoterra is an eco-friendly Recycle-to-Earn (R2E) project that harnesses blockchain technology to encourage and reward recycling practices among individuals and companies.

Recycling using a reverse vending machine (RVM) will earn users $ECOTERRA tokens. As a result, individuals are encouraged to recycle, increasing overall recycling rates.

Token holders will be encouraged to donate to global green energy projects, including beach cleanups, tree planting, and other environmentally beneficial initiatives.

There is no need for a centralized third party with ecoterra and no need to worry about fraud because the system uses verified carbon units (VCUs).

This reduces costs while also providing a more secure system.

The oceans are being threatened by plastic pollution, which is causing harm to marine life and ecosystems♻️ Recycling is one of the quickest ways to deal with this, and ecoterra offers you rewards for your effort! Our #Presale is LIVE – Join us now⬇️https://t.co/npFpZ8c5im pic.twitter.com/69SkZKRbnl — ecoterra (@ecoterra3r) April 10, 2023

Aside from personal recycling, ecoterra provides a recycling marketplace for businesses and recycling organizations to facilitate transactions.

Companies can request new materials from recyclers, specifying the type, quantity, frequency, and quality.

At press time, 1 $ECOTERRA is selling for $0.04, and potential investors can purchase using ETH, USDT, or a credit card.

However, the token price will rise as the next stages become available, eventually reaching a listing price of $0.01 on the launch date.

The nascent green project has raised over $212,443 in its presale program so far.

Internet Computer ($ICP)

The Internet Computer contains a revolutionary redesign of the blockchain’s architecture with the help of crypto advancements.

The protocol offers the first-ever computer blockchain that can be used to develop practically any online system or service.

This includes requiring Web social media without the need for traditional IT services, such as cloud computing. As a result, it enables complete end-to-end decentralization.

There are three primary uses for the $ICP token. Firstly, the digital asset offers a supply of “cycles” that are burned to power computing.

$ICP thus vanishes when transformed into cycles, resulting in deflationary pressure.

Secondly, the token can be used as a stake in the permissionless Network Nervous System DAO that controls the Internet Computer blockchain.

This results in the creation of voting neurons and the corresponding voting rewards.

Lastly, $ICP functions as a store of value, enabling users to, for instance, invest in decentralized sales carried out by Web3 services.

At press time, the $ICP token is trading at $4.99, with a 24-hour trading volume of $22 million. The digital asset has seen a surge of 1.76% in the last day.

$ ICP’s technical graph displays a bearish trend. The digital asset’s current price trails below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $5.25 and its 200-day SMA value of $11.96.

The relative strength index (RSI) metric of 46.78 indicates the asset is currently underbought. However, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicates a buy action.

Metropoly ($METRO)

Wrapping up our list of the best altcoins to buy is Metropoly’s token, $METRO.

Real estate investment is appealing. However, accessing this trillion-dollar industry and the chance to profit is challenging.

With Metropoly now on the scene, investors may rest easy.

The groundbreaking project is the first decentralized non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace backed by real estate properties, allowing anyone to invest in income-generating properties without the need for banks, hidden costs, or geographic limitations.

Metropoly’s approach is to develop a platform where investors can purchase real estate online for as little as $100. This is made possible by fractionally splitting any specific piece of property.

95% SOLD OUT! $METRO PRE-SALE STAGE 11 Metropoly is making real estate investment possible for everyone 1.2 Million USD raised

2900+ Participants

Partnered with Tenset* (Incubator behind the 80x growth of $HERO)* ONLY 5 HOURS LEFT https://t.co/sudxOznyWn pic.twitter.com/0ZqyECQwqS — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) April 10, 2023

The Metropoly team handles everything from property maintenance to ensuring that there is always a tenant in place to generate revenue.

At press time, $METRO, Metropoly’s token, is selling at $0.0769 per token, and investors can purchase using ETH, BNB, or USDT.

The project presale has been well received, raising over $1.2 million from investors.

With one hour until the presale ends, value-driven investors seeking massive returns must lock in the future of the real estate market through $METRO.

Wrapping Up

The $LHINU token has a good chance of following in the footsteps of meme coin predecessors like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

This is due to the project’s ability to combine the appeal of meme coins with the utility of a decentralized voting system while also awarding rewards.

It’s no surprise that Love Hate Inu is rising, indicating that the project’s future looks promising.

