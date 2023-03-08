Best Altcoins to Buy Today 8th March – LHINU, BONE, FGHT, XRP, METRO, UNI, CCHG

With continued unsettling reports about Silvergate’s struggles, the crypto market has one of the toughest tasks ahead as the bears continue to impose their presence. The emerging crypto landscape has since slipped from its $1.06 trillion with a 0.55% in the last 24 hours.

While this might seem a bad time to jump into the space, value-driven investors know this might be a great opportunity to pile up on promising coins.

Below, we explore crypto projects with huge upside potential and our top pick for the oncoming bullish wave.

Love Hate Inu (LHINU)

Starting the list of the best altcoins to buy today is Love Hate Inu’s native token, LHINU.

Love Hate Inu is the latest meme coin Vote-to-Earn platform that rewards users in crypto for staking and voting on meme polls.

Participants receive $LHINU tokens as payment for their votes, which help create new memes.

The platform offers a unique method for the community to participate in voting polls. The memes could be focused on politics, entertainment, or social concerns while creating healthy dialogue and rewarding users.

The voting system is built on blockchain technology, which ensures the voting process is fair, transparent, and secure.

To obtain the right to vote in polls, participants can stake tokens. The platform’s real-time staking system stops vote fraud and spam by demanding that participants stake tokens for a minimum of 30 days before voting.

Without a doubt, this coin will go viral on social media, making this presale the most sought-after of the year.

Love Hate Inu is built upon the popularity of meme coins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Floki, and Tamadoge, and there is every reason to believe that the $LHINU will experience a similar precipitous price rise.

The presale is separated into eight stages, and interested investors can take advantage of the soft launch stage 1 pricing of $0.000085.

The presale has already raised more than $106,000 just hours after the debut.

The $LHINU presale is also quite fair because the public can access 90% of the 100 billion tokens. The remaining 10% is set aside for community awards, listing costs, and liquidity. Also, it eliminates the possibility of a rug pull.

Love Hate Inu is easy to purchase. Users can pay for their LHINU by making a simple purchase using ETH or USDT (Tether stablecoin), but if they don’t have either of those coins, they can purchase ETH and USDT with a card directly on the website.

Bone Shibaswap (BONE)

BONE is a governance token in the Shibaswap ecosystem that allows the #ShibArmy to vote on future ideas. The more BONE tokens a user holds, the more their vote on these upcoming undertakings takes on greater weight.

SHIB, LEASH, and BONE combine to create ShibaSwap, the latest innovation in DeFi platforms. ShibaSwap allows users to DIG (provide liquidity), BURY (stake), and SWAP tokens to earn WOOF incentives through the platform’s advanced and innovative passive income reward system.

BONE has 250,000,000 tokens in supply and is designed to complement the previous two tokens regarding circulation supply.

At press time, BONE is trading at $1.79, indicating a surge of 20.64% in the last 24 hours.

Fight Out (FGHT)

Fight Out is a ground-breaking new Web3 fitness platform that aims to revolutionize the move-to-earn (M2E) crypto niche and the larger fitness sector by becoming the first platform to pay users for exercising.

Other M2E projects, such as STEPN and Sweatcoin, only concentrate on rewarding users for taking steps. However, Fight Out will compensate users for a variety of exercises, including gym workouts.

The Web3 fitness startup believes that by offering users the chance to earn rewards for exercising, their platform would encourage them to lead healthier lives.

In addition, Fight Out users will be able to mint their soul-bound avatar, which they will be able to style with NFT products such as sports clothing.

The platform allows users to communicate, socialize, and compete in various real-world fitness challenges. All within a vivid, distinctive, and fitness-focused metaverse using their soul-bound avatars.

$5.3M RAISED Things are heating up as we get closer to the end of our #Presale ⏰ Don't miss your chance to get in early and claim your BONUS with $FGHT! Join the #FightOut presale now ⚡️

https://t.co/9pikKGRjSd#Blockchain #Web3 #Crypto #P2E #P2EGame pic.twitter.com/GodcGbo2V4 — Fight Out (@FightOut_) March 8, 2023

FGHT, an ERC-20 token, powers the platform ecosystem. The token will be used to pay for participation in tournaments and leagues, and prizes will also be paid out in FGHT.

At press time, the price of $FGHT per token is $0.02610, and the project has raised over $5.3 million for its ongoing presale.

To incentivize early token purchases, the token’s value rises every week, which will continue until March 31st, when it will be listed for $0.0333 on crypto exchanges.

XRP (XRP)

The XRP Ledger (XRPL) system is a decentralized, public technology built by Ripple.

The protocol and its native coin, XRP, are used by developers to create solutions to alleviate inefficiencies, such as remittance and asset tokenization.

The XRP Ledger offers a wide range of payment-related applications and use cases, including micropayments, DeFi, and soon NFTs.

At the time of writing, the XRP price is $0.39. The altcoin has seen an uptrend of 4.92% in the last day.

According to the technical analysis, XRP is slightly bullish. The token sits slightly above the 50-day short-term simple moving average (SMA), while a steady rally could see it catch up to the 200-day SMA for long-term prediction.

The relative strength index (RSI) value of 54.62 puts XRP in the underbought zone. However, the moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) section shows a buy signal.

Many altcoin enthusiasts have been on edge since a decision in the Ripple vs. SEC dispute has yet to be reached. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, on the other hand, believes the company will be favored when the decision is made in the first half of 2023.

Metropoly (METRO)

$METRO is the native token of the Metropoly ecosystem. This ERC-20 token primarily serves as an incentive and is used as payment for listed real estate NFTs.

The token can be purchased with USDT, ETH, or BNB using the Metamask wallet for PCs or the Trust wallet for mobile devices.

As the first decentralized real estate marketplace, Metropoly aims to give users fractional ownership of properties worldwide without using banks, paperwork, or additional costs.

The Metropoly project includes an NFT marketplace where users can purchase a portion of the real estate NFTs (REN) and earn benefits like passive income in the process.

We have crossed $600,000 in the presale so far! Your chances of buying $METRO at a bonus price are running low as we have almost reached our target! But you still have a chance so buy in now! https://t.co/tpOwICvgol pic.twitter.com/FoSd9bl7RH — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) March 7, 2023

Metropoly carefully selects these properties before adding them to the blockchain. A professional group of realtors who work for the company evaluate these properties on various levels, including the potential value growth they may see in the future.

Small-scale investors will now have a straightforward and hassle-free option to use cryptocurrencies to make investments as low as $100 in real estate anywhere in the world, thanks to Metropoly.

At the time of writing, $METRO sells for $0.0625 per token. With about 2,000 participating investors, the project has raised over $606,000 during its ninth presale round.

Uniswap (UNI)

Uniswap is a popular decentralized trading protocol known for enabling the automatic trading of tokens for decentralized finance (DeFi).

The trading protocol seeks to increase trading efficiency compared to established exchanges while keeping token trading automated and open to anybody who possesses tokens.

Uniswap improves efficiency while avoiding the issues that beset the early decentralized exchanges by using automated techniques to address liquidity difficulties.

The project claims that its governance token (UNI) was developed to formally establish Uniswap as a publicly-owned and self-sustaining infrastructure while continuing to guard its invulnerability and autonomy carefully.

At press time, the UNI price is $6.29, indicating a slump of 1.24% in the last day.

Regarding technical analysis, UNI is maintaining neutrality. The digital asset is neither bullish nor bearish.

The token is on par with the 50-day short-term simple moving average (SMA), while a continuous rally could see it catch up to the 200-day SMA for long-term prediction.

The relative strength index (RSI) value of 45.80 puts UNI in the underbought zone. However, the moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) trail shows a sell signal.

C+Charge (CCHG)

Rounding off our best altcoin to buy today list is CCHG – the utility token that runs the C+Charge economy.

C+Charge seeks to offer useful value with a practical use case that would benefit the environment, in contrast to many cryptocurrency projects that make unreachable standard promises.

This will be accomplished by setting up a network to help reduce carbon emissions and their damaging environmental impact.

The market for carbon credits is dominated by large corporations, but C+Charge aims to expand access to carbon credits by using blockchain technology with this project.

The countdown is over, and Stage 5 of the #presale has closed! We're officially on to STAGE 6 – Current price: 1 $CCHG = $0.019 It's time to buy your $CCHG and prepare for the next wave of growth Let's ride the #crypto wave to success!https://t.co/ixe18bPqzI pic.twitter.com/pO2nJJS262 — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) March 8, 2023

In the opinion of the green initiative, electric vehicles are the most environmentally friendly form of mobility. Thus, it seeks to address the infrastructure and economic problems impeding the expansion of the EV industry.

At the time of writing, the $CCHG token is priced at $0.019 per token. Investors can purchase the token via the Metamask wallet on desktop computers or the Trust wallet on mobile devices.

So far, the green crypto startup has raised more than $2.4 million in the sixth stage of its presale. The price will rise to $0.02 after the Stage 6 presale expires in six days.

Final Thoughts

With social media becoming an influential and powerful tool for public opinion, Love Hate Inu’s initiative is bound to gain widespread adoption.

The ability to air views while earning is one investors won’t overlook. Given this, Love Hate Inu’s presale presents a unique opportunity to buy in early to the project before it scales.

