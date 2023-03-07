Best Altcoins to Buy Today 7th March – CCHG, MANA, FGHT, ENJ, METRO, GMX, TARO

The broader crypto market has enjoyed some respite in the past day and is maintaining a steady rally despite concerns about Silvergate’s continued future.

This surge did not happen in isolation but has impacted other digital assets – even as the bulls gradually return to the fray, investors could buy these value-driven coins for profit as they rally.

With this in mind, we’ll be exploring the best altcoins to buy today that investors may choose to include in their portfolios.

C+Charge (CCHG)

Kicking off our best altcoin to buy today list is CCHG – the utility token that powers the C+Charge economy.

In contrast to many cryptocurrency projects that make unachievable standard promises, C+Charge aims to provide useful value with a real-world use case that would improve the environment.

This will be achieved by creating a network to aid in the reduction of carbon emissions and their detrimental effects on the ecosystem.

Large companies dominate the carbon credit market, and through this project and the use of blockchain, C+Charge hopes to make carbon credit available to the general public.

The eco-friendly project believes the environmentally friendly option for transportation is electric vehicles.

Therefore, it wants to solve the economic and infrastructure issues hindering the EV industry growth.

Hurry up, there are only less than 24 hours left for the $CCHG presale Stage 5!⏰ Be an early adopter and secure your spot before the price increases. Join us now and be a part of the future! https://t.co/ixe18bPqzI#Presale #CCHG #ReFi #Cryptocurrency pic.twitter.com/hEqvntO6QF — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) March 7, 2023

EV owners will be able to make payments using the CCHG token, with blockchain technology ensuring fast and transparent payment processing.

The platform’s app will provide real-time information on charging options and vehicle diagnostics.

Investors can buy $CCHG using the Metamask wallet on PCs or the Trust wallet on mobile devices at the current price of $0.018.

The environmentally friendly initiative now accepts ETH as payment along with BNB and USDT.

C+Charge’s popularity keeps growing, and the startup has so far raised over $2.4 million in its presale – however, the stage five presale will end in 24 hours, and the price will increase to $0.019.

Decentraland (MANA)

MANA is the ERC-20 coin that powers the virtual reality platform Decentraland. The digital asset is used to purchase virtual land plots and real-world goods and services.

Decentraland is a decentralized virtual world platform based on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can develop, create, and monetize content.

Participants in the Decentraland metaverse are offered many services. They can explore the virtual environment, buy monetizable land plots, produce works of art, own non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and participate in the platform’s decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).

At press time, MANA is trading at $0.59, indicating an uptrend of 3.26% in the past day.

According to the technical analysis, the digital asset is slightly bearish. The token sits below its short-term 50-day simple moving average (SMA) and 200-day long-term prediction.

The moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) value shows a weak sell signal. However, the relative strength index (RSI) value is 41.30, indicating that the token is in the underbought zone.

Fight Out (FGHT)

Fight Out is a move-to-earn platform with a play-to-earn base. The metaverse platform is looking to enter the fitness app industry in a big way with its cutting-edge Web3 and M2E technology by allowing players to compete and receive rewards and badges.

Fight Out users will have access to original content, metaverse experiences, and actual events.

The “soulbound” NFT avatars allow players to use stats and abilities based on their experience and successes.

Since it is “soulbound,” it cannot be bought, sold, or donated, and users can mint their own NFT avatar after creating an account.

Ready to become a #FightOut affiliate and start earning? It's as easy as connecting your wallet and getting your custom link. Join us now, and let's grow together! https://t.co/9pikKGRjSd#AffiliateProgram #Affiliate #Altcoin pic.twitter.com/dpGDhXk25Z — Fight Out (@FightOut_) March 7, 2023

The project aims to create a society where everyone lives an active, healthy lifestyle. According to the developers, the future is Play-to-Earn (P2E) gaming combined with actual physical tasks.

FGHT, the native token for Fight Out, is mainly used for processing subscription payments on the platform and can be purchased via credit card, ETH, or USDT.

However, investors must install a Metamask wallet on their PCs or a Trust wallet on their mobile devices.

At press time, FGHT sells for $0.0261, which will steadily increase every week until the closing date on March 31, when it will be listed for $0.0333 on cryptocurrency exchanges from April 5.

The digital asset has already raised more than $5.2 million, and investors can receive bonuses of up to 67% during the presale.

Enjin Coin (ENJ)

Enjin is a startup that offers an ecosystem of linked, blockchain-based gaming devices, and Enjin Coin is one of its projects.

The platform enables game developers to tokenize in-game objects on the Ethereum blockchain.

The Enjin Coin, an ERC-20 token, is used to back the digital assets issued on its platform, allowing the purchase, sale, and exchange of real-world goods.

The token employs a set of smart contracts to which game developers send ENJ to assist in the creation of new, distinct fungible, or non-fungible ERC-1155 tokens.

These tokens can be exchanged for their underlying ENJ at any time or traded on the Enjin Marketplace, which debuted in September 2019.

At press time, ENJ’s price is $0.43, indicating a surge of 3.51% in the last 24 hours.

Regarding technical analysis, the digital asset is slightly bullish. The token sits above the 50-day short-term simple moving average (SMA), while a sustained rally could see it catch up to the 200-day SMA for long-term prediction.

The relative strength index (RSI) value of 44.90 puts ENJ in the underbought zone. However, the moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) section shows a sell signal.

Metroploy (METRO)

Metropoly’s native token, $METRO, sustains the Metropoly ecosystem – it is an ERC-20 token mainly used to incentivize or pay for listed real estate NFTs.

The token can be acquired with USDT, ETH, or BNB via the Metamask wallet for PCs or the Trust wallet for mobile devices.

Storing fiat money in a bank is not always recommended due to inflation, and the cryptocurrency market is unpredictable due to volatility.

As a result, it only makes sense to invest in something dependable and predictable, such as real estate, and this is where Metropoly thrives.

Metropoly allows you to invest fractionally in real-estate properties without the traditional barriers present. We're changing the real estate industry – for the better! JOIN THE REVOLUTION! https://t.co/HPcCrqE6GL#realestate #crypto #nft #metropoly pic.twitter.com/9qz36rEh3s — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) March 6, 2023

With Metropoly, small-scale investors will have a simple and hassle-free way to invest as little as $100 in real estate anywhere in the world using cryptocurrencies.

The blockchain platform aims to make real estate investing accessible to everyone, regardless of nationality, region, or credit rating.

This will be done without banks, red tape, or additional fees. It seeks to accomplish this by fusing blockchain technology with real estate.

At the time of writing, the price of $METRO is $0.0625 per token. The project is currently in its ninth presale stage and has raised over $601,000 from almost 2000 investors.

GMX (GMX)

GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange with low swap fees, trades, and no price impact.

The platform is a special multi-asset pool that supports trading. It generates fees for liquidity providers through market making, swap fees, leverage trading – spreads, financing fees, & liquidations – and asset rebalancing.

At press time, the GMX price is $71.01, indicating a price pump of 1.95% in the last 24 hours.

According to its technical analysis, the GMX token is currently bullish. The digital asset sits above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) for short-term and the 200-day long-term predictions.

GMX’s relative strength index (RSI) value of 50.98 shows the value is in the underbought zone. However, the positive moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) shows a sell signal.

RobotEra (TARO)

Rounding off the best altcoins to buy today is TARO – the native token of the RobotEra ecosystem.

RobotEra is introducing Web3 gaming to the world-building genre by combining non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with virtual and augmented reality to provide gamers with a one-of-a-kind creative experience.

The Sandbox-like initiative enables gamers to earn rewards and access a solid multi-dimensional metaverse platform.

As a result, the idea is more than just a fun game. It also serves as a parallel reality where digital currencies and other digital assets can be used as rewards.

Hey #RobotEraArmy! Fun fact about #Bitcoin: The identity of Bitcoin's creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, is still unknown to this day! ️‍♂️ Join our growing community today and share your thoughts! Get your $TARO now! ⤵️https://t.co/61U87r8Ll3#Presale #ToTheMoon #P2E — RobotEra (@robotera_io) March 7, 2023

The RoboEra universe is centered around the planet Taro, and everyone is welcome to play the game regardless of age, gender, profession, or socioeconomic status.

Players are free to go as deep as they like into the realm. The seven continents, player continents, and public continents are just a few places they can visit.

Taro doesn’t have a centralized government or centralized power. Instead, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) is used since it gives all project participants who own native tokens a share.

At the time of writing, $TARO sells for $0.20 and once phase one is completed, presale phase two will start, and the token price will rise to $0.025.

So far, RobotEra has raised over $991,000 in its ongoing presale, and inventors can buy the token with USDT or ETH via the Metamask wallet on PCs or the Trust wallet on mobile devices.

Conclusion

In our roundup of best coins, our top pick is C+Charge. The green energy movement is becoming more popular with electric vehicles at its helm.

As the world shows more interest in electric mobility, people will require a platform for easy onboarding and powering their vehicles, of which C+Charge will be the leading solution in the market.

Its native token, CCHG, would benefit from this, and its access to the carbon credits ecosystem will see it appreciate in the long term.

