Best Altcoins to Buy Today 6th March – SNX, FGHT, CFX, CCHG, OP, METRO, TON, TARO

The broader crypto market is still recovering from the crypto winter. As a result, the values have been alternating between bull and bear movements, impacting the prices of some crypto assets.

However, this presents an opportunity for investors to acquire these value-driven coins before the broader crypto market rallies.

In view of this, it is important to highlight a few crypto assets with promising futures that investors might want to add to their portfolios.

Synthetix (SNX)

Our best altcoin to buy today is the Synthetix native token, SNX. The blockchain platform is a decentralized exchange (DEX) and a framework for synthetic assets.

The protocol is set up so that users can access the underlying assets through synths without actually holding them. Platform users can independently trade and exchange synths, and SNX tokens are utilized as collateral for the created synthetic assets.

At press time, SNX is trading at $3.22, indicating an uptrend of 2.76% in the last 24 hours.

According to the technical analysis, the digital asset is on a bullish run. SNX trades above the short-term simple moving average (SMA) of 50 days, with a relative strength index (RSI) of 65.01, indicating that the crypto asset is underbought.

The asset’s moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) shows a positive buy value.

Fight Out (FGHT)

FGHT, the native token for Fight Out, is another altcoin to purchase today.

Users of the new move-to-earn fitness platform Fight Out can compete in various game types for cash awards and digital assets using “soulbound” NFT avatars that have stats and skills based on experience and successes in the real world.

The platform wants to build a society where everyone leads an active, healthy lifestyle as the developers consider Play-to-Earn (P2E) games and athletic performance in real life to be the future.

Fight Out’s fitness articles and masterclasses feature top athletes to inspire, educate, and guide users through their training.

Remember, the price of $FGHT is increasing every 7 days, so secure your tokens now before it's too late ⏰ Join the Fight Out revolution now! ⬇️https://t.co/9pikKGRjSd#Crypto #Presale #PlayToEarn pic.twitter.com/8ahIfacGq1 — Fight Out (@FightOut_) March 6, 2023

To make this vision a reality, the organization has hired professional athlete ambassadors from the boxing and mixed martial arts scenes. Boxing champion Savannah Marshall and UFC fighter Amanda Ribas are examples of this.

The Fight Out ecosystem employs two utility tokens – Reps and FGHT. REPS is an in-app currency received as a reward, while $FGHT is the native token of the platform.

Users can spend the REPS tokens they earn through exercising to buy upgrades and accessories from the in-app store.

FGHT, the native token for Fight Out, is primarily used for processing subscription payments on the platform. The crypto asset is currently available on presale and has raised over $5.1 million so far.

At press time, the token trades at $0.0610. However, investors should note that the token’s value will gradually increase every seven days until March 31st, when it will be listed on crypto exchanges for $0.0333.

Conflux (CFX)

Conflux is a first-layer consensus blockchain with high throughput and uses a novel Tree-Graph consensus algorithm. This is used to process blocks and transactions in parallel for better throughput and scalability.

The platform is China’s first public, regulatory-compliant, and permissionless blockchain.

The blockchain offers a distinctive edge for projects building and expanding throughout Asia, integrating decentralized economies to boost the global DeFi ecosystem.

At press time, CFX, Conflux’s native token, is trading at $0.20. The digital asset has seen an uptrend of 0.52% in the last day.

According to the technical analysis, CFX is currently bullish. The token sits above its short and long-term moving average (MA) indicators which show it is still a valid long-term investment.

The RSI value of 54.20 implies that the token resides in the underbought zone. However, the moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicate a sell signal.

C+Charge (CCHG)

The popular green crypto project functions as a peer-to-peer payment mechanism that gives electric vehicle (EV) drivers access to carbon credits.

Carbon credit is a permit authorization to emit a specific quantity of carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gasses.

The emission of one ton of any greenhouse gas is equal to that of one carbon credit.

The project’s creators think that for everyone to have a sustainable future, there needs to be a quick switch to electric automobiles. This is because electric vehicles (EVs) are the eco-friendliest form of mobility.

Even though EV sales are rising, carbon credits are not being used as frequently as they should be to promote EV adoption.

Therefore, C+Charge is working to democratize carbon credits for EV owners trying to do the right thing to receive a larger share of the carbon credit revenue.

⏰Hurry, time is running out!⏰ Only 2 days left to get in on presale stage 5, joining us in this exciting opportunity! Just $400k left to raise before the price goes up Be a part of the revolution – Join our $CCHG #presale now!https://t.co/ixe18bPqzI#ReFi #Blockchain pic.twitter.com/Yk5VhzAFVT — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) March 6, 2023

Like most other cryptocurrency projects, the C+Charge token, $CCHG, fuels the entire ecosystem. Users can participate in larger network activities and pay EV fees at the appropriate stations.

At press time, the digital asset has raised over $2.42 million in just a few months, with the presale now in the fifth stage.

Interested Investors can buy $CCHG using the Metamask wallet on PCs or the Trust wallet on mobile devices for $0.018.

C+Charge now accepts ETH in addition to BNB and USDT as acceptable payment methods. Also, the project has begun burning any non-purchased tokens from the presale.

Optimism (OP)

Optimism (OP) is a layer-two blockchain built with Ethereum as the base.

The blockchain benefits from the security features of the Ethereum mainnet while helping to scale the Ethereum ecosystem using optimistic rollups.

In other words, transactions are logged on Optimistic in a trustless manner but are eventually safeguarded on Ethereum.

At press time, Optimism’s native token, OP, is trading at $2.52, which indicates an uptrend of 1.21% in the last 24 hours.

OP’s technicals are looking good as the digital asset is on a bullish trend, trading above the 50-day SMA indicator.

The relative strength index (RSI) of 47.88 shows that the crypto asset is in the underbought zone. However, the moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) value indicates a sell zone.

Metroploy (METRO)

Metropoly is the first decentralized non-fungible token (NFT) real estate marketplace. Here, property owners can gain access to NFTs that act as a substitute for real estate assets and generate passive income.

With the help of the simple and user-friendly Metropoly platform, an average person can invest in income-producing properties worldwide, starting at just $100.

The platform developers guarantee that professional realtors employed by the business will carefully inspect each home.

Metropoly is gaining exposure through lucrative contests, such as the $1 million giveaway of a premium Burj Khalifa apartment, which is a great opportunity to promote the platform and showcase the quality of properties available.

The lucky winner of the $1 million premium Burj Khalifa apartment could earn up to $100,000 in rental income per year.

$METRO is an ERC-20 coin that maintains the Metropoly ecosystem. The token mostly pays for listed real estate NFTs or rewards investors.

This stunning beachside villa could now be yours! ️ With Metropoly, you can own your first property in seconds using real estate NFTs and all you need to start is just $100! Rush to our presale before it ends soon! https://t.co/tpOwICvgol#metropoly #crypto #nft pic.twitter.com/RXpN5UEzF1 — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) March 3, 2023

At press time, the token is trading for $0.0625 per token and can be purchased with ETH, USDT, or BNB.

The $METRO token is in the ninth presale stage and has raised roughly $600,000, representing 59% of its goal.

Toncoin (TON)

The decentralized layer-1 blockchain known as Toncoin (TON) was created by the secure messaging app Telegram in 2018. The initial plan was to integrate TON into a user-friendly program that would enable users to purchase, send, and store money.

The Open Network is a blockchain supported by the community and focuses on providing services to common users.

TON, the blockchain native coin, currently trades at $2.39. The digital asset has seen an uptrend of 1.39 in the last 24 hours.

Looking at the technical analysis, TON is currently on a bullish streak. The asset sits above the 50-day SMA index for the short term.

The relative strength index (RSI) of 50.49 indicates that TON is in the underbought region, while its moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) value shows a sell signal.

RobotEra (TARO)

Rounding off the list of altcoins investors can consider is TARO.

The RobotEra project, which is similar to Sandbox, allows players to earn incentives while playing games. This play to Earn (P2E) has increased the popularity of metaverse games in the Web3 sector.

RobotEra aims to provide players access to a robust multi-dimensional metaverse platform. Therefore, the project is more than a lively game as it also functions as a second universe where cryptocurrencies and digital assets can be turned into incentives.

Hey #RobotEraArmy! Who's ready to rock out at concerts and build an interactive ecosystem? Manage your own independent continent for events! All of this and so much more on $TARO! So don't wait, get yours now!https://t.co/nBnvUcnbzU#NFTCollection pic.twitter.com/TRb17QpYSf — RobotEra (@robotera_io) March 6, 2023

Players in RobotEra have the opportunity to pursue their creative passions however they see fit. All the exploration will be carried out in a world called Taro.

At press time, TARO, the token that powers the ecosystem, is trading at $0.020. The project has done considerably well, raising about $987,000 in its ongoing presale.

Once stage one has ended, the token value will rise to $0.025 for the second presale stage.

As of the time of writing, the metaverse project had sold more than 49,370,747 tokens out of the 90,000,000 authorized for the first stage.

Conclusion

The use case and benefits of SNX make it a viable asset. As more investors flock into DeFi, they’ll need a way to trade effectively.

Synthetic has created a niche in this sector, and the future of its native token is very bright.

Related News