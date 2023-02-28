Best Altcoins to Buy Today 28th February – CCHG, XEM, FGHT, AGIX, METRO, DYDX, TARO

The bearish wave that gripped the altcoin market over the weekend appears to have continued into Tuesday as cryptocurrencies lose steam and fail to recapture their gains. Although investor sentiment remains positive, it appears clear that digital assets would need to keep their prices up to inspire some confidence.

Nevertheless, several altcoins have shown significant promise, and this article will review some of the assets and their possible grounds for gains.

C+Charge (CCHG)

Kicking off the list of altcoins to buy is CCHG. The digital asset is one of the best value investments in the crypto space, providing an opportunity for investors to make gains while still caring about the environment.

C+Charge focuses on optimizing operations in the electric vehicle market. The platform was developed to bring the benefits of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies to EV charging by providing optimal transparency and reliability for charging payments.

The platform developers are working to improve the current EV infrastructure. They noticed that as the demand for these vehicles increased the number of charging stations increased slower.

☁️@HuaweiCloud1 aims to establish a comprehensive ecosystem by providing their partners with diverse and highly specialized #Web3 infrastructures and solutions Buy $CCHG now and join the #Web3 revolutionhttps://t.co/W70H3GoxLU#presale #crypto — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) February 28, 2023

Another significant advantage of C+Charge is that it offers carbon credits access to users when they charge their vehicles at managed stations. These credits will be distributed as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), allowing users to do whatever they want with them.

CCHG is a deflationary token, which means that as more units are used to process charging payments, the asset’s circulating supply decreases. This model should help to improve its profitability and price in the future.

The digital asset is now available on presale, and investors can purchase the CCHG token during the presale with ETH in addition to BNB and USDT. The team has also begun a weekly token-burning mechanism for tokens not sold during their designated presale stage. The first burn happened on February 22, and 35,658,291 tokens from Stage 2 were burned.

C+Charge is still in the fourth stage of its presale, raising over $1.81 million. CCHG is currently available for $0.017 and will rise to $0.18 in Stage 5 in 22 hours.

NEM (XEM)

The New Economy Movement, or NEM, is a blockchain platform that touts itself as a smarter and more technologically advanced blockchain. With a focus on providing efficient data and asset management, the platform seeks to differentiate itself from other blockchains currently on the market.

The blockchain’s native XEM token currently trades at $0.05369, indicating an uptrend of 23.45% in the past 24 hours, marking an impressive rise.

Despite the gains, XEM is trailing its short-term moving average (MA) indicators while outperforming its long-term counterparts. A sustained rally will help its prospects, although investors will continue to watch as the market’s dynamics play out.

Fight Out (FGHT)

Fight Out is a new move-to-earn (M2E) platform revolutionizing the health and fitness industry. The platform, launched in 2022, offers a simple and dependable approach to fitness, allowing users to choose their fitness goals and providing them with exercise regimens and content to help them achieve them.

Also, Fight Out keeps track of users’ health progress, and the more progress users make, the more rewards they earn. Fight Out’s developers are also working on a metaverse iteration where users will be able to access and interact with non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The #Metaverse is becoming the future of gaming and we're excited to be a part of it with #FightOut. Get ready for an immersive gaming experience like never before ⚡️ Join our #Presale and stay tuned for updates!

https://t.co/9pikKGRjSd#Crypto #Web3 #CryptoCommunity — Fight Out (@FightOut_) February 28, 2023

FGHT, the platform’s native token, will primarily be used for purchasing assets and paying subscription fees. Holders can also stake the asset to get benefits such as discounts and access to exclusive content from fitness experts and trainers sponsored by the platform.

The digital asset is currently available on presale, with over $4.85 million raised so far.

SingularityNET (AGIX)

SingularityNET is a blockchain-powered platform that allows anyone to create, distribute, and monetize artificial intelligence assets and services. It has a decentralized marketplace where anyone can browse, assess, and purchase these services using its native token AGIX.

AGIX is currently trading at $0.4525. The asset’s price has is up by 9.59% in the last 24 hours, and, like many other coins, it is currently trailing its short-term moving average (MA) indicators while outperforming its long-term MAs.

AGIX’s relative strength index (RSI) of 52.14 indicates that the asset is not yet overbought, and investors will be pleased to see that the metric is now decreasing.

Metropoly (METRO)

The Metropoly platform is looking to transform the real estate landscape with blockchain technology. Its developers discovered that real estate is highly restrictive and illiquid, so they devised a new marketplace for trading properties.

All properties in Metropoly are tokenized and converted into NFTs. Investors will then be able to buy them and keep them for as long as they want.

Metropoly is the world's first Real Estate NFT marketplace backed by real world properties! Our goal is to make real estate accessible and to provide a variety of NFTs across the globe Be part of the change and join our pre-sale https://t.co/tpOwICvgol#nft #metropoly pic.twitter.com/qzcnR8hGAZ — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) February 27, 2023

Metropoly reduces the time for purchasing properties from days to mere minutes, cutting out the middlemen and accelerating accessibility.

In addition, the platform supports fractional ownership, allowing investors to own proportions of the highest-value assets for as low as $100. This accessibility will spur more real estate ownership and boost Metropoly’s prospects.

The $METRO token is now available on presale and has raised $546,000 so far. Interested investors can now purchase the $METRO token for $0.0625.

dYdX (DYDX)

dYdX is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange that offers perpetual trading options for over 35 cryptocurrencies in the market. dYdX, an emerging decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, is one of today’s most popular DEXs.

The exchange’s native token, DYDX, is primarily used to provide liquidity to the exchange. It also works as a stale investment, with its current price of $3.00 indicating a 9% increase in the past 24 hours.

DYDX’s prospects are bolstered by the asset’s technicals. It outperforms all of its MA indicators, and its moving average convergence divergence (MACD) gives off a buy signal. However, it is worth noting that the asset’s RSI of 59.64 is rising continuously and approaching the overbought level.

RobotEra (TARO)

Rounding out the list is TARO. This digital asset is currently one of the best things in blockchain gaming, and investor demand for it is skyrocketing.

TARO powers the RobotEra ecosystem – a blockchain game where users are tasked with rebuilding a broken planet. They can purchase land and other in-game assets, which are NFTs. As a result, they can cash out their properties and monetize them as they see fit.

RobotEra is particularly appealing because it offers a myriad of monetization options to interested players. However, the game’s adaptability and accessibility make it suitable for everyone.

At the time of writing, $TARO is priced at $0.020. The project is still in its first presale stage and has raised more than $961,000.

Final Thoughts

As the market matures, several assets present appealing buying opportunities. Investors should keep an eye on CCHG, an asset with huge potential for transforming the EV space.

