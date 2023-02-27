Best Altcoins to Buy Today 27th February – NEO, FGHT, STX, CCHG, KLAY, METRO, SNX, TARO

The crypto market is starting the new week slowly, especially after a choppy week in which coin prices lost significant steam. However, while the effects of higher-than-expected inflation appear to be trailing the market, investors appear confident that the new week will bring additional gains for coin prices and an opportunity to recover lost ground.

To that end, it is important to identify coins poised for gains going forward. In this article, we will examine eight digital assets that can provide profitability opportunities.

Neo (NEO)

The top choice for anyone looking to buy assets in the market at the moment is NEO. The digital asset powers the Neo blockchain, which is looking to provide an enabling environment for decentralized application (dApp) development.

Trading at $13.10, NEO’s price is up by 5.30% in the past 24 hours. The crypto asset is outperforming its long-term moving average (MA) indicators while slightly training the short-term ones.

However, investors might also want to be wary of the asset’s relative strength index (RSI) of 65.55, which indicates that it is becoming overbought.

Buy Altcoins on eToro

Fight Out (FGHT)

Fight Out is a move-to-earn (M2E) platform looking to reward users for getting fit and optimizing their health. The platform allows anyone to sign on, set their fitness goals, and work on regimens geared towards achieving these goals.

From there, Fight Out tracks users’ progress and makes it easy for them to get rewarded. The platform is also developing a metaverse iteration in which users will be able to access non-fungible tokens (NFTs), display their stats, interact with others, and more.

Fight Out is more than just a gaming ecosystem – it's a community of warriors who never back down from a challenge. Join us, and let's conquer the world together! https://t.co/9pikKGRjSd pic.twitter.com/UOALaljCm1 — Fight Out (@FightOut_) February 27, 2023

FGHT, the native Fight Out token, will be used to process payments and pay subscription fees. It is currently on presale, having raised an impressive $4.79 million.

The Fight Out developers are now working on a new referral program where users can earn 5% on the purchases made by those they refer. To start earning, simply go to the Fight Out homepage, add their cryptocurrency wallet, and click the “5% referral link” button. Share the link on social media or with family and friends to earn 5% of the purchase price for every $FGHT token purchased through their referral link.

Buy FGHT Now

Stacks (STX)

Stacks is a cryptocurrency project looking to add smart contract compatibility to the Bitcoin blockchain. The project’s developers believe that the Bitcoin blockchain can be a more enabling environment for developers as long as smart contracts can be introduced.

The STX token currently trades at $0.9439, indicating an uptrend of 23.69% in the past 24 hours, putting STX among the top 50 performers.

On the technical front, STX is performing well. It handily outperforms all major MA indicators, and its moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is also positive, showing a buy signal.

These gains can easily be attributed to its massive price surge, with STX attracting more investors going forward.

Buy Altcoins on eToro

C+Charge (CCHG)

C+Charge is one platform that will pique electric vehicle owners’ interest. Unveiled in Deccember 2022, C+Charge provides a seamless and reliable way for anyone to charge their electric vehicles while offering benefits such as carbon credits.

C+Charge processes charging payments with its CCHG token, providing users with a unified, private, quick payment solution. Besides that, because the asset is linked to carbon credits, EV owners have an additional incentive to charge and use their vehicles.

All of its products are tied to the C+Charge app, which provides insights into users’ balances while allowing them to access real-time data on available charging stations nearby.

The platform’s native token, CCHG, has raised over $1.74 million in its presale. With only two days until the fifth stage, now is an excellent time to invest before the price increases.

The platform team has announced that from February 27, crypto investors will be able to purchase the CCHG token during the presale with ETH as well as BNB and USDT. The acceptance of the ETH payment mechanism will increase the pool of potential investors. Another well-known payment method is the Tether stablecoin (USDT), which is also available in BEP-20 and ERC-20 forms.

The developers also announced that they have begun burning all tokens not sold during their presale stage. The first burn happened on February 22, and 35,658,291 tokens from Stage 2 were burned.

Buy CCHG Now

Klaytn (KLAY)

Klaytn is a business-oriented blockchain platform that was designed for enterprise operations. It combines the benefits of public blockchains, such as decentralized data control and distributed governance, with the high scalability and low latency of private blockchains.

KLAY, the blockchain’s native token, currently trades at $0.3005, an uptrend of 1.38% in the past 24 hours. Interestingly, KLAY’s rise hasn’t been enough to push it above its major MA indicators. However, with an RSI of 46.32, it is not yet overbought.

KLAY appears to be exciting investors after its developers recently reviewed its tokenomics. Earlier this month, the Klaytn Foundation told media reporters that they would aid the blockchain’s transition to a wholly permissionless validator structure, offer opportunities to the general public to participate as block validators, and introduce a communication channel for community members to participate in decision-making.

Although plans are still being rolled out, it is interesting to see how this takes shape.

Buy Altcoins on eToro

Metropoly (METRO)

Metropoly is a new platform looking to revolutionize the real estate industry with its NFT-based marketplace. The project introduces a new way for people to invest in real estate, simplifying and making it more accessible to the average investor. Investors can start with as little as $100 and become proud real estate investors.

Metropoly aims to provide a channel for anyone interested in entering the real estate market. It improves access by making fractionalized NFTs available to all while also optimizing liquidity. The platform provides various benefits, including obtaining a mortgage using a property as collateral and early access to properties for its early adopters.

We are 56% closer to our goal for stage 9! This is your last chance of buying $METRO at a bonus price as the presale will be ending soon! Shoot your shot now and buy before stage 9 closes down! https://t.co/tpOwICvgol#metropoly pic.twitter.com/8R9NXPM5st — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) February 27, 2023

METRO, the platform’s native token, is available for presale. The digital asset has raised over $561,000 from investors so far, marking 57% of its minimum goal required.

Investors can now purchase METRO tokens at $0.625 each. The tokens are ERC-20 utility tokens with a maximum supply of 1 billion and can be purchased with ETH, UDST, or BNB.

Buy Metropoly Now

Synthetix (SNX)

Synthetic is a decentralized asset insurance protocol that enables users to mint new assets similar to real-world assets and even cryptocurrencies. Synthetix’s SNX token, a growing decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, has piqued the interest of investors due to its impressive performance.

At the moment, SNX trades at $2.60. This is an impressive jump of 4.39% in the past 24 hours. The asset’s technicals remain choppy, with its price trailing its 10-day MA of $2.62 while defeating all other major MA indicators.

Nonetheless, investors are excited about Synthetix’s V3’s recent launch on the Ethereum mainnet. Synthetix V3 appears to fuel an increase in SNX adoption by focusing on easier asset creation and liquidity for financial derivatives.

Buy Altcoins on eToro

RobotEra (TARO)

Rounding off our list of best altcoins is TARO. The digital asset is the native token for RoboEtra – a new gaming platform that optimizes gains in the metaverse space and provides various profit opportunities.

RobotEra takes players into a metaverse environment called Taro. Here, players are tasked with purchasing NFTs representing robots and using these NFTs to explore the virtual world. In Taro, robots are able to participate in world-building by purchasing land and other in-game assets.

RobotEra’s attraction comes from the game, allowing anyone to participate and enjoy it. Besides that, the game is available to players regardless of their location or level of technical experience.

TARO is now available on presale with a capital raise of $955,000. 1TARO is currently priced at $0.020, which will rise to $0.25 in Stage 2. This is the ideal time to buy the token before the price increases.

Buy TARO Now

Wrapping Up

As markets continue to evolve, the prospects of specific altcoins are also growing. With NEO already performing quite well in the past few weeks, it is no wonder investors are also demanding more of it.

Related News