Best Altcoins to Buy Today 24th February – CCHG, OP, FGHT, SNX, METRO, BONE, TARO

The final full week of February is coming to an end, and it has been quite a rollercoaster journey. Investors initially got concerned by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) print for January which showed inflation rising more than expected. While the markets reacted harshly, coin prices generally held their major resistance points across the week.

So far, the traditional economy is expected to still put significant pressure on altcoin prices, and a little wavering in coin prices is envisioned. Nevertheless, some assets have proven to be the bright spots in this market dynamic.

In this article, we’ll look at the seven best altcoins to buy today, February 24, based on their strong fundamentals and technical.

C+Charge (CCHG)

Kicking off the list of the best coins to buy today is CCHG. The digital asset is the native token for C+Charge – a platform that uses blockchain technology to build a robust Peer-to-Peer (P2P) payment system for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

The platform is bridging the gap between autonomous charging points and electric vehicles by leveraging blockchain technology and EV charger network data. They are addressing issues such as insufficient charging points, complicated pricing models, and a lack of information. They are also enabling a more efficient charging system, allowing EV drivers to access emissions-free travel more easily while earning rewards.

C+Charge, in collaboration with Flowcarbon, aims to make carbon credits more accessible to the public by providing EV drivers with the opportunity to earn Goodness Nature Tokens ($GNT) by using the mobile app.

The CCHG token will power payments and even carbon credit rewards on the C+Charge ecosystem. Besides that, the asset is deflationary, which means that as it is used for payments, more units will be removed from circulation.

The CCHG’s presale has been a huge success so far, with over $1.57 million raised in investment. Investors can participate in C+Charge’s presale and purchase tokens at a discounted price of $0.017 USDT per token.

Optimism (OP)

Optimism is a major layer-two blockchain solution that provides easy access to the Ethereum blockchain and its resources. As a scaling service, it ensures that developers can access Ethereum without having to deal with the latter’s latency problems.

OP, the network’s native token, is used primarily to settle transactions and process micropayments.

The digital asset currently trades at $3.07, indicating an uptrend of 9.10% in the past 24 hours. On the technical front, OP is divided, with its long-term moving average (MA) indicators trailing its price and its short-term MAs having already crossed it. However, a 54.43 relative strength index (RSI) shows that OP is still looking attractive for investors.

The pump in OP’s price appears to have come from the announcement of a partnership with Coinbase to launch Base – a layer-two solution to be managed by the exchange. Partnering with a vaunted name like Coinbase is sure to bolster Optimism’s standing in the industry, and investors have reacted positively to this.

Fight Out (FGHT)

Fight Out is a move-to-earn platform that aims to provide an incentive-based approach to the health and fitness industry. The platform is hoping to encourage people to get fit by offering a holistic approach to fitness that rewards users as they progress.

The M2E platform incorporates virtual gym chains and thrives on the metaverse, allowing users to establish an online presence and access exclusive lifestyle content. Additionally, they can attend elite master classes to help them achieve their fitness goals, such as body exercises and even weightlifting.

13 years ago today, Satoshi Nakamoto unveiled the iconic #Bitcoin logo. Since then, the world of #Cryptocurrency has exploded Join us as we continue to push the boundaries of #Blockchain and build a brighter future for all. https://t.co/tIdxBuXB0f#Presale #Crypto #Web3 — Fight Out (@FightOut_) February 24, 2023

The native Fight Out token, FGHT, will be used to process subscription payments within the ecosystem. It also offers access to perks such as discounts, exclusive content, and more.

The digital asset has now raised $4.65 million, and a new referral program has been launched, which can offer investors a 5% discount on purchases. To start earning, investors simply go to the Fight Out homepage, add their cryptocurrency wallet, and click the “5% referral link” button. They can then share it on social media or with family and friends in order to earn 5% of the purchase price every time someone buys the $FGHT token through their referral link.

Synthetix (SNX)

Synthetic is a decentralized asset insurance protocol that makes it possible for users to mint new assets that mimic the values of real-world assets and cryptocurrencies. As an emerging decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, Synthetic enables the creation of new assets via the process of collateralization.

SNX, the platform’s native token, currently trades at $2.66. The digital asset’s price is up by 4.99% in the past 24 hours, and with a relative strength index (RSI) that is dropping, SNX could be a great pickup for investors right now.

Investors are especially excited about the launch of the platform’s V3 on the Ethereum mainnet yesterday. The new version will allow the creation of products that offer a more liquid market for financial derivatives.

It will also provide a simplified staking service, as well as differentiated debt pools that will allow stakers to supply collateral to specific asset tools.

Metropoly (METRO)

Metropoly is a new blockchain-based platform that is shaking up the real estate world. Launched back in 2022, the platform acts as a decentralized marketplace for real estate non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The platform offers opportunities for mortgage payments, emergency sales, and more, solving the issues of accessibility and liquidity in the real estate market. For crypt investors looking to diversify their portfolios and become property owners, Metropoly is the perfect platform to do so.

Metropoly is simple to use and available to anyone, regardless of location. Users can purchase properties in specific locations for as little as $100 and earn a monthly income from the comfort of their own homes.

We are 54% closer to our goal for stage 9! Your chances of buying $METRO at a bonus price are running low as the presale will be ending soon! Shoot your shot now and buy before stage 9 closes down! https://t.co/tpOwICvgol pic.twitter.com/bXNouIKPwL — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) February 23, 2023

The fact that each NFT on Metropoly is backed by a real-world property that can be easily verified on the blockchain network makes it even more appealing. It enables users to earn a monthly income, watch their properties appreciate in real time, and sell their shares at any time.

METRO, the platform’s native token, is currently on presale and has raised over $544,000, which represents 54% of the minimum goal. Interested investors can now purchase 1 METRO for $0.0625 during this stage.

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE)

Bone ShibaSwap is an integral part of SibSwap – the decentralized exchange run by Shiba inu. ShibaSwap provides a great way for users to buy and sell coins in a decentralized market, with BONE being one of the many tokens available in the ecosystem.

BONE holders can earn rewards for providing liquidity to the ShibaSwap network. The asset currently trades at $1.96, which indicates an uptrend of 2.03% in the past 24 hours.

However, BONE’s negative moving average convergence divergence (MACD) shows that the coin is giving off a sell signal. The token’s RSI of 43.13 also shows that it is not overbought yet.

With the Shibarium network expected to be released soon, investors appear to be flocking to any SHIB-related asset. As a result, it is not surprising that BONE is experiencing a price increase.

RobotEra (TARO)

Rounding out the list of best coins to buy at the moment is TARO. The digital asset is one of the most impressive coins in the metaverse gaming space, and its level of investor demand has shown that it has the potential to be one of the most valuable assets to emerge from the market in a recent time.

RobotEra takes place in a virtual environment called Taro. Here, players are tasked with purchasing NFTs that represent robots and using these NFTs to explore the virtual world. In Taro, robots are able to participate in world building by purchasing land and other in-game assets.

Get creative and make history with us! Join #RobotEra to take part in a unique #P2E experience where you can create and trade NFTs Build a new metaverse with us and earn income while you're at it Learn more ⬇️https://t.co/nBnvUcnbzU#NFTCollection #NFTCommunity #P2E pic.twitter.com/BljRqvHifn — RobotEra (@robotera_io) February 24, 2023

The gaming platform will combine virtual and augmented reality to create a one-of-a-kind gaming experience. Its non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which are used for in-game items, structures, and territories, provide players with virtual asset ownership.

Its native token, TARO, will be the basis for transactions and rewards within the virtual world. The asset is currently available on presale and has now raised over $940,000.

Conclusion – Best Altcoin to Buy Today

Even with the market teetering once more, investors should exercise caution before investing in any assets. However, with CCHG finally crossing the $1.57 million milestone and entering the fourth phase of its presale, the asset could be the best thing for investors to buy at the moment.

