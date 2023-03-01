Best Altcoins to Buy Today 1st March – METRO, STX, D2T, MKR, FGHT, AGIX, CCHG

As the crypto market continues to adjust, coin prices appear to have edged up a bit higher today. Investors remain cautious of possible price drawdowns, but this doesn’t necessarily mean there aren’t assets that can give impressive gains.

This article will examine some of these digital assets that can provide gains and possible reasons why their prices could be primed for gains.

Metropoly (METRO)

Metropoly is one of the most exciting new projects in the crypto space. The platform is looking to democratize and improve access to the real estate market, allowing investors to buy properties in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs)

Metropoly aims to improve access to the real estate market and bolster its liquidity. With it, investors will be able to cut down the time required to buy properties. They will also be able to derive even more value from their investments.

Metropoly brings the world's real-estate to your fingertips! Buy real estate in seconds using crypto with as little as $100

Buy and sell shares

Receive completely passive monthly rental income

No paperwork or hidden fees Buy now https://t.co/tpOwICvgol pic.twitter.com/thT5dGgb4M — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) February 28, 2023

Metropoly ensures that every real estate player will be able to easily diversify their portfolio with features such as a Mortgage Platform that allows investors to put their assets up as collateral to an Emergency Sale feature that enables them to make sales easily.

Similarly, all Metropoly assets are managed by the platform’s development team. As a result, investors only need to put money up and earn from rent payments.

METRO, the native token for Metropoly, is currently available on presale. The digital asset will power transactions while giving users access to the platform’s Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). With over $577,000 raised so far, METRO is gaining more investor attention.

Stacks (STX)

Staks is a cryptocurrency development tool designed to add smart contract functionality to the Bitcoin blockchain. Its developers are working to improve Bitcoin’s functionality, allowing builders to take advantage of it and create functional decentralized applications (dApps) on it.

STX, the native token for Stacks, currently trades at $0.9917, which indicates an uptrend of 16.48% in the past 24 hours. STX is doing quite well on the technical front, although its short-term moving average (MA) indicators still outperform its price.

Nevertheless, a low relative strength index (RSI) and a positive moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) show that STX is still attractive.

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

Dash 2 Trade is a cryptocurrency investment platform designed with the needs of the modern trader in mind. The service provides investors access to a wide range of tools that enable them to discover and apply insights that can help them improve their trading decisions.

With Dash 2 Trade, investors can access various tools, from a strategy builder and a trading application program interface (API) to social trading. Its objective is to be the “Bloomberg Terminal for crypto,” offering investors and traders the information they need to trade.

Dash 2 Trade’s developers are also organizing online trading competitions and other initiatives aimed at engaging the community. With access to the D2T token, all of these can easily be accessed, allowing investors to earn even more from their activities.

At the moment, Dash 2 Trade operates with its native D2T token. The crypto asset will power transactions on the platform and allow investors to pay for its services.

The D2T token is now live on exchanges, trading at $0.03337. This is a massive surge of 75.24% in the past 24 hours.

Its impressive price surge has taken it above all its major moving average (MA) indicators, although investors might want to look out for its rising relative strength index (RSI). Standing at 69.67, the metric shows that D2T is approaching the overbought level.

Maker (MKR)

Maker is an Ethereum-based decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol designed to support the price stability of the DAI stablecoin. With the stablecoin looking to provide an alternative to traditional cryptocurrencies, the Maker protocol provides an enabling environment and assistive tools for it to thrive.

MKR, the native token for Maker, currently trades at $904.84. With a price rise of 17.69%, the crypto asset is one of the best performers in the top 100.

MKR’s technicals are looking quite good. The digital asset is outperforming all of its major moving average (MA) indicators, and its positive moving average convergence divergence (MACD) shows it is also flashing a buy signal.

Fight Out (FGHT)

Fight Out is the next big thing in the fitness industry. The platform aims to revolutionize the health and fitness industry by making it simple for people to stay fit and earn returns. The project combines the play-to-earn (P2E) and move-to-earn (M2E) models, allowing anyone to earn while staying fit.

Fight Out offers users a mobile app where they can select their fitness goals as well as the parts of their bodies that need to be worked on. From there, the platform provides recommendations on app workouts and access to content users can access to optimize their workouts.

The metaverse has developed significantly since 2021, and the crypto sub-sector is attracting a lot of attention. One such interest is Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who recently promoted the idea of a metaverse-powered UFC event. Zuckerberg is noted to have begun working with popular MMA athletes like Alexander Volkanoski as his quest for a connected, shared reality progresses.

Fight Out’s mission is to create an MMA-style metaverse platform where users will be able to access NFTs showing their stats and even create avatars to explore. In this metaverse, players will be able to challenge, engage with each other, and participate in different games and initiatives.

According to Statista, the health and fitness industry is estimated to grow to $400 billion by 2030. This demonstrates the virtual landscape’s enormous appeal to health-fitness enthusiasts.

The report, however, does not end there. Over the next seven years, e-commerce sales are expected to more than double to $200 billion, a 10x growth from the current figure of $20 billion. This new portal is also expected to benefit gaming, with the entertainment landscape expected to grow from $10 billion to $163 billion.

$4.9M RAISED We're getting closer to the $5M milestone! Don't miss the presale – the longer you wait, the higher the price of $FGHT will be! ⏰ Join now and claim your #Presale BONUS! https://t.co/9pikKGRjSd#FightOut #Blockchain #CryptoPresale pic.twitter.com/IVBBDgmkz8 — Fight Out (@FightOut_) March 1, 2023

FGHT, the Fight Out native token, is expected to provide a means of payment and subscription processing. Holders can also stake the token to earn payment discounts and access exclusive content. The asset is currently on presale, with over $4.9 million raised.

SingularityNET (AGIX)

SingualrityNET is a novel blockchain platform that focuses on the artificial intelligence market. The service provides an enabling environment where anyone will be able to create, share, and monetize artificial intelligence services and assets. By providing a decentralized marketplace and a native token, SingularityNET ensures that anyone can purchase the assets needed regardless of location.

AGIX, the native token for SingularityNET, is currently trading at $0.5417. Its price is up by 16.23%, extending the gains that it saw to kick off the week.

AGIX’s gains have also rubbed off on the technical side, with the digital asset outperforming all its moving average (MA) indicators. However, the token’s relative strength index (RSI) of 70.42 shows it has now hit the overbought region.

C+Charge (CCHG)

C+Charge is a blockchain-based platform looking to bring the benefits of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies to EV charging by providing optimal transparency and reliability for charging payments.

C+Charge will also offer EV owners access to carbon credits whenever they use the native token for payments. This is done to spur interest and encourage people to join the green revolution.

All assets are available in the C+Charge mobile app, which provides real-time information on charging stations and allows users to diagnose their vehicles.

CCHG is a deflationary token, meaning that the asset’s circulating supply decreases as more units are used to process charging payments. This model should aid in the future improvement of its profitability and pricing.

The digital asset is now available for presale, and investors can purchase the CCHG token with ETH, BNB, and USDT. In addition, the team has started a weekly token-burning mechanism for tokens not sold during their designated presale stage. On February 22, 35,658,291 tokens from Stage 2 were burned in the first burn.

⚡BREAKING NEWS What an excellent week for C+Charge⭐️ WE HAVE REACHED STAGE 5 WITH NEARLY $2 MILLION RAISED Current price: 1 $CCHG = $0.018 Hurry up before the price increases again! Join our #presale now⬇️https://t.co/ixe18bPqzI#ReFi #Cryptocurrecy pic.twitter.com/XSdMSHNYZY — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) March 1, 2023

C+Charge is still in its fifth presale stage, having raised over $1.95 million. In Stage 5, CCHG is currently available for $0.018 and will rise to $0.19 when the next stage begins.

Conclusion

As investors continue to look for assets that can deliver gains, METRO is currently the front-runner. The digital asset is set to revolutionize the real estate space, and it can also deliver significant value to investors.

