Best Altcoins to Buy Today 13th March – LHINU, OP, FGHT, CFX, METRO, FIL, CCHG

Major market movers like Bitcoin and Ethereum are recording double digits in profit. The broader crypto market is also heaving a sigh of relief as it hits the $1 trillion market cap again.

While the bulls are in full swing, value-driven investors know this is a great time to pile up on promising assets for the long run.

In this article, we’ll explore the best altcoins to buy today at user-friendly prices for long-term profits.

Love Hate Inu (LHINU)

Starting off our list of the best altcoins to buy today is the native ERC-20 token of the Love Hate Inu project, LHINU.

Love Hate Inu is a new meme token platform that rewards users for sharing their thoughts on current events. The innovative vote-to-earn (V2E) system allows users to earn recurring income by voting on contentious issues.

Because there are no restrictions on the number of polls a user may participate in, this feature provides infinite revenue generation opportunities. In addition, the length of time a user invests increases their earning potential.

On the surface, Love Hate Inu may appear to be a pointless application of blockchain technology, yet it is everything. The online survey market is expected to be worth $3.2 billion in 2023, with Love Hate Inu being the biggest disruptor.

Both individuals and brands can create polls on the platform – brands will be able to reward respondents with a variety of digital and non-digital items.

The voting process cannot be manipulated because each participant must stake an LHINU token, and there is a Real-Time Staking mechanism that employs users’ 30-day average balances to prevent spam and election system manipulation.

To demonstrate transparency and assure users that there will be no rug pull, 90% of the total supply of 100 billion tokens will be made available to the public. The remaining 10% of tokens will be used for liquidity, exchange listings, and community rewards.

The digital asset is riding on the coattails of other popular mem coins like Tamdoge and Shiba Inu. Therefore, it has a high possibility of becoming an internet sensation.

Hey #LoveHateInu community! We have hit another amazing milestone, raising over $400,000! A massive thank you to everyone for all the incredible support! Join the funniest #memecoin project today and stay tuned for what's to come! https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy pic.twitter.com/3Pr2I6NSpq — LoveHateInu (@LoveHateInu) March 13, 2023

At the time of writing, $LHINU is selling for $0.000085 per token. However, the token’s price will keep increasing every week, and there are only four days left before the price rises to $0.00009.

The popularity of the Vote-to-Earn meme coin also seems to be soaring, with early investors raising about $427,000 in a few weeks.

Optimism (OP)

Optimism is a fast, reliable, and scalable Layer 2 blockchain designed by Ethereum developers for Ethereum developers.

Designed as a minimal addition to the existing Ethereum infrastructure, Optimism’s EVM-equivalent architecture expands users’ Ethereum projects without surprises.

If it runs on Ethereum, it also runs on Optimism at a much lower price.

At press time, Optimism’s native token, OP, is trading at $2.33. The digital asset has seen a surge of 24.09% in the last 24 hours.

According to the technical analysis, OP is on a bullish streak. The digital asset is trading a little above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) indicator for the short term.

However, it sits below the 200-day SMA for long-term prediction for now, and the relative strength index (RSI) of 47.32 puts the digital asset in the underbought zone.

The OP’s moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) value shows a sell signal.

Fight Out (FGHT)

The gaming industry has been exploited for too long by larger corporations, leading to the emergence of Web3 games.

However, most Web3 games are also riddled with problems, such as entry barriers and boring games, at the expense of making gains.

Fight Out aims to create a platform where users can engage in metaverse competition, get knowledge from accomplished athletes and fighters, and acquire incentives and badges by performing fitness-related tasks.

The platform is looking to introduce users to original material, a metaverse adventure, and real-life occurrences.

The site features virtual gym chains and flourishes in the metaverse, where users may establish a strong online identity and access exclusive lifestyle material.

Also, they have access to top-tier master classes that offer excellent bodywork and even weightlifting to support their fitness objectives.

Another main attraction is the live betting feature, which allows users to play fantasy games by betting on fighters in combat sports events and earning rewards.

Fight Out’s popularity has grown as it has expanded into combat sports, and it is currently planning a $1,000,000 payout for the upcoming UFC 300.

At press time, $FGHT is selling for $0.028 per token, and there are three days left before the price increases.

So far, the project has raised over $5.44 million in its ongoing presale and will also be listed on centralized exchanges on April 5.

The presale is open to anyone with an internet connection and a cryptocurrency wallet, and the token’s price increases every seven days to encourage early purchases.

Conflux (CFX)

Conflux promotes connections between creators, communities, and markets across boundaries and protocols.

The protocol offers unequaled scalability, removing the other blockchains’ consensus bottleneck without compromising security or decentralization.

The $CFX token is the foundation of Conflux’s token economy. It enables token holders to pay transaction fees, earn rewards through staking, rent storage, and participate in network governance.

The digital asset also encourages and compensates miners, who guarantee the network’s secure operation.

At press time, CFX trades at $0.19, indicating an uptrend of 32.67% in the last day.

Regarding technical analysis, CFX is currently bullish. The digital asset sits above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) indicator for the short term and the 200-day SMA for long-term prediction.

The relative strength index (RSI) value of 55.97 shows the crypto asset is in the underbought region. On the other hand, the CFX’s moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) value shows a sell signal.

However, the sell signal is weak and could flip into a buy signal at any moment.

Metropoly (METRO)

The recent bear market caused enormous losses for a large number of people. As a result, investors are more aware than ever of the importance of diversifying their portfolios to safeguard their wealth.

Real estate is the best long-term investment. Nonetheless, most individuals consider the global real estate market difficult, unstable, and opaque. Fortunately, a new crypto project, Metropoly, aims to revolutionize the industry.

The Metropoly marketplace’s fractional structure and real-world property backing allow anyone to invest in real estate for as little as $100 and enjoy all the benefits of being a real estate investor.

The project is looking to build the first non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace for investing in income-producing properties without the use of banks, additional costs, or geographical restrictions.

We have raised more than $800,000 till now! Our hardcap has been reached! Your chances of buying $METRO are running low as we reach the final stages of the presale! Pre Sale stage 9 ends on the 21st of March at 4pm UTC! BUY NOW BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE! pic.twitter.com/goDA64vf4q — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) March 13, 2023

Investors who want to get involved in real estate, earn passive income, diversify their investment portfolio, and safeguard their money from inflation should look into Metropoly.

A real estate NFT owner receives a monthly rental income, benefits from long-term value growth, and has access to unlimited share trading.

The native token, $METRO, is an ERC-20 coin that runs the Metropoly ecosystem. The token can be used to pay listed real estate NFTs or reward investors.

At press time, $METRO is priced at $0.0625 per token and can be purchased with ETH, BNB, or USDT.

The token is currently in the ninth presale stage and has raised over $816,000 in just a few weeks.

Filecoin (FIL)

Filecoin is a public marketplace, protocol, and incentive layer for cloud storage. The decentralized storage system aims to store humanity’s most relevant information.

The protocol is supported by a blockchain that keeps track of the commitments made by network users.

Filecoin’s native currency, $FIL, powers every process and network on the platform and is used to pay for transactions or as collateral set up by miners as a guarantee of their services.

At the time of writing, $FIL is trading at $6.23, which indicates a surge of 25.49% in the last 24 hours.

According to the technical analysis, FIL is moving bullish and sits above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) indicator for the short term. However, it will need a steady rally to hit the 200-day SMA long-term prediction price.

The relative strength index (RSI) value of 51.68 puts the crypto asset in the underbought region. On the other hand, the FIL’s moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) value shows a sell signal.

C+Charge (CCHG)

$CCHG, the native token that powers the C+Charge ecosystem, rounds off our list of the best altcoins to buy today.

C+Charge believes using electric energy to power transportation is an environmentally responsible choice. As a result, it aims to provide a better electric vehicle (EV) charging experience in order to promote and facilitate the transition to sustainable electric mobility.

Electric vehicle (EV) charging stations need a clear standard, making EV owners’ trust and transparency difficult. Unlike gas stations, where the general public is aware of the price of gasoline, public EV charging stations are not.

$USDC bounced back to $1 after @jerallaire confirmed the safety of the company's reserves and announced newly arranged banking partners Join the $CCHG #presale and take advantage of the pre-listing pricehttps://t.co/ixe18bPqzI#GreenEnergyCrypto #ReFi — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) March 13, 2023

Furthermore, the payment systems employed by various charging stations are inconsistent – no global, standardized payment system can accommodate a wide range of charging stations.

The eco-friendly project aims to democratize the carbon credit market by giving those who regularly avoid carbon emissions access to this profitable sector and being the first platform to award drivers with carbon credits.

The platform is also looking to include carbon credits into a general solution for the EV charging station business using blockchain technology – this will help to develop a payment method for EV charging that offers users utility, value, confidence, and privacy.

Each user will be given an electronic wallet, which they can then use to pay for EV charging with the C+Charge utility token.

At press time, the digital asset currently sells for $0.019 and has raised more than $2.78 million.

There are only 24 hours left before presale stage six ends, and the token price becomes $0.02.

Interested investors can buy the token with ETH, BNB, and USDT.

Conclusion

Love Hate Inu is a novel project riding on the popularity of other meme coins like Shiba Inu and Tamadoge.

This Vote-to-Earn initiative offers real-life uses by allowing people to vote and stake on different topics. This opens a doorway for industries and individuals to create polls and for respondents to take part without the fear of backlash. The great news is that users are also rewarded.

The online survey market is predicted to be worth around $3.2 billion this year, and Love Hate Inu is the biggest disruptor carving a niche for itself.

