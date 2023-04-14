Best Altcoins to Buy in Bull Run April 14th – ARB, LHINU, OP, DLANCE, APT, ECOTERRA, ETH, SWDTKN, METRO

Despite the global financial turmoil, the general crypto market has defied all odds to reach a milestone of $1.29 trillion in market capitalization.

This consistent momentum is driven by major crypto assets, with Bitcoin contributing to most of the gains. However, while riding the bullish wave, Ethereum has led the other altcoins into the green.

Investors are now turning their attention to the nascent industry as an alternative investment option. However, selecting the right value-driven asset from thousands of available options can be challenging.

In this article, we reviewed the nine best altcoins to buy in the bull run alongside a few promising projects yet to be launched on exchanges.

Arbitrum ($ARB)

Kicking off our list of the best altcoins to buy in the bull run is $ARB, the ecosystem token of Arbitrum.

Arbitrum is an Ethereum-layer-2 scaling solution that uses Optimistic rollups to enhance scalability, speed, and affordability.

The Ethereum ecosystem is well-known for its decentralized applications (dApps) capabilities, which have seen tremendous growth in popularity.

However, the exponential adoption rate has resulted in several issues, including high transaction fees (gas fees), low throughput, and a complex user experience.

Arbitrum enters the block to improve the Ethereum ecosystem’s scalability, high transaction execution costs, and dynamic user experience for all users.

The platform’s security is derived from Ethereum, which provides the finality and consensus for transactions.

Arbitrum provides a hub where developers can connect to the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) contracts and seamlessly execute transactions.

Arbitrum Nova and Arbitrum One power the ecosystem, while the $ARB token is used for decentralized governance.

Token owners allocate funds and appoint a security council with authority to make last-minute protocol changes and fund decisions.

Their voting power is proportional to the number of tokens distributed to them.

At the time of writing, the $ARB token is trading at $1.52. The Ethereum-like token has experienced an uptrend of 23.94% and an astounding $2 billion in trading volume in the last 24 hours.

With a market cap of $1.9 billion and a circulating supply of 1.2 billion tokens, $ARB is the 34th biggest cryptocurrency.

The Arbitrum project is bullish based on technical analysis, with the 200-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMA) indicating a bullish signal.

The relative strength index (RSI) is currently at 63.32, suggesting that the $ARB token is approaching the overbought region and will continue to rise in value.

Love Hate Inu ($LHINU)

Love Hate Inu is a new meme coin initiative that uses blockchain and Web3 technologies to bring a new idea to the survey industry.

The project’s innovative “vote-to-earn” (V2E) system enables users to participate in polls and receive rewards for their votes.

Users can voice their opinions on various topics, ranging from the newest music album to current political events. However, they’ll need to stake the LHINU tokens for 30 days before becoming eligible to participate.

Before the arrival of Love Hate Inu, the meme genre in the crypto space thrived on media hype and lacked utility, frequently resulting in their short lifespan.

Backed by the Ethereum blockchain, this innovative platform ensures that every vote entry is recorded, providing unparalleled transparency and dependability in poll results and outcomes.

Love Hate Inu promises to have practical value due to its innovative V2E concept and the popularity of meme coins.

By offering 90% of the 100 billion presale tokens to investors, the project aims to protect investor funds by reducing the risk of rug pulls.

The remaining 10% will be set aside for exchange listings, community prizes, and liquidity provisions.

Good morning #LoveHateInu Crew!☀️❤️ Great news to start the day! We have reached $4M in our #Presale raise! Thank you to all $LHINU Voters, Viewers and future Creators! Join the community today and start voting!️https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#AltCoins pic.twitter.com/kPn2hVBw3L — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 14, 2023

The $LHINU token is not yet available on exchanges. However, investors can purchase the meme token at a discounted price of $0.000115 USDT per token during the presale.

The digital asset has already raised more than $4.13 million, demonstrating investors’ high level of interest.

Optimism ($OP)

Optimism (OP) is another layer-two blockchain geared towards solving Ethereum scalability and high transaction execution issues.

Although other popular projects, dubbed “Ethereum Killers,” have emerged to address these issues, they operate on separate blockchains known as layer-1 as Ethereum.

Long-term sustainability and avoiding shortcuts to scalability are critical components of Optimism’s design methodology.

As a result, it uses optimistic rollups and Ethereum’s consensus system to scale its network.

At the time of writing, the $OP token is priced at $2.59, indicating an uptrend of 11.69% in the last 24 hours. The token has also recorded $251 million in trading volume in the same period.

The technical graph for $OP displays a bullish trend. The crypto asset overshadows the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $2.19 for the short term and the 200-day SMA value of $1.51 for the long term.

The relative strength index (RSI) metric is 61.17, indicating the asset is in the underbought zone, while the moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) reflects a buy signal.

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

According to Orbis Research, the global freelancing market is predicted to be worth more than $1 trillion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%.

As a result, the freelancing market is expected to boom in the coming years, and DeeLance is well-positioned to capitalize on this.

This cutting-edge platform offers a decentralized template where freelancers and employers can interact in real-time.

DeeLance’s ecosystem also has a lot more to offer. The platform enables freelancers to tokenize their work as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and retain complete control until payment is received.

DeeLance uses a blockchain-powered decentralized design instead of a centralized system, enabling direct communication between clients and freelancers.

The project’s creative application of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and metaverse principles are key features that will set DeeLance apart from any other emerging platforms.

Hey DeeLancers!‍☄️ We believe everyone should have control over their work, from having maximum control of their funds to possessing work ownership through #NFTs and occupying a commercial office in the #Metaverse Join $DLANCE Presale today! ⤵️https://t.co/XHnTqVzMLN pic.twitter.com/bW6WaBPV9O — DeeLance (@deelance_com) April 14, 2023

The platform will speed up, lower risk, and increase the efficacy of the employment process by utilizing blockchain technology.

So far, its $DLANCE token has been a breakout star in an ecosystem brimming with promising projects.

The ERC-20 token has raised over $131,000 in presale funds.

At press time, 1 $DLANCE token is currently worth $0.025 USDT. However, this will steadily increase in value until it hits its listed price of $0.53.

Potential investors can buy the asset using ETH, USDT, or a credit card.

The DeeLance team has announced that investors can now sign up as affiliates.

You can now become an affiliate of #DeeLance! Copy your referral link from our website & earn 5% $DLANCE token for every successful purchase made by your friends & family you refer to our platform Presale is Live! Start recommending friends now⤵️https://t.co/XHnTqVzMLN pic.twitter.com/apfMRCurzg — DeeLance (@deelance_com) April 14, 2023

To participate, users must copy their referral link from the website to earn 5% of the $DLANCE token for each successful referral to the platform from friends and family.

Aptos ($APT)

Aptos is a layer-1 blockchain built on Move, an innovative Rust-based programming language.

The platform incorporates the same functionality as Arbitrum, including a fast execution engine, industry-leading security features, and low transaction costs.

The Aptos infrastructure and its Move programming language enable developers to create Web3 apps that address current consumer needs on a network that can adapt to anything.

This is all due to a special combination of safety, user experience, upgradeability, and performance.

At press time, the Aptos token is trading at $12.77, with a 24-hour trading volume of $612 million, indicating a surge of 8.38% in the same period.

According to CoinMarketCap, Aptos is the 30th largest cryptocurrency, with a market capitalization of $2.3 billion and a supply of 186 million $APT coins.

$APT’s technical indicators show bullish momentum. The asset’s current price rises above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) metric of $11.26 for the short term and the 150-day SMA value of $9.17 for the long term.

Its moving average convergence divergence (MACD) displays a buy view. However, the relative strength index (RSI) metric of 58.88 indicates the asset is currently underbought.

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

Ecoterra is the world’s first blockchain-based recycle-to-earn (R2E) ecosystem, designed to reward users and empower businesses while addressing climate change.

The R2E project has created a self-sustaining, circular ecosystem with many components, such as recycling, recycling marketplaces, and carbon offset marketplaces, in response to the problems of global warming and climate change.

The platform provides users a lifeline to impact their community by recycling. To earn $ECOTERRA tokens, users must gather waste and scan it via the ecoterra app.

This development will have a positive impact on global warming and will propel a green environment for everyone.

The project has launched a presale for its native token, which has raised a staggering $810,000 in investment, making it one of the best eco-friendly projects users can invest in and impact the world.

At press time, investors can buy 1 $ECOTERRA for $0.004 USDT using ETH, USDT, or a credit card. However, the price will increase to $0.00475 in four days.

Ethereum ($ETH)

Ethereum is a decentralized open-source blockchain system with its cryptocurrency known as Ether.

Ethereum’s main breakthrough was the development of a platform that allowed it to execute smart contracts on the blockchain, furthering the benefits of smart contract technology.

Using the ERC-20 compatibility standard, the platform’s blockchain can host additional cryptocurrencies, referred to as “tokens,” in addition to smart contracts.

Ethereum’s goal is to establish itself as a global platform for decentralized apps, allowing users worldwide to create and use software resistant to censorship, downtime, and fraud.

At press time, the $ETH is trading at $2,114.36, with a 24-hour trading volume of over $15 billion. The digital asset has also surged by 6.37% in the same period.

Regarding technical analysis, $ ETH’s form is solid with bullish momentum. The asset’s current price dominates its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $1662.88 for the short term and the 200-day SMA value of $1770.23 for the long term.

ETH’s relative strength index (RSI) metric of 75.11 indicates an overbought asset. Unsurprisingly, the asset moving average convergence divergence (MACD) displays a buy view.

The Ethereum protocol has recently completed its Shapella upgrade. This upgrade, which follows The Merge, allows validators to withdraw their stake from the Beacon Chain to the execution layer.

Swords of Blood ($SWDTKN)

Swords of Blood is a free-to-play (F2P) role-playing game (RPG) that uses Polygon blockchain technology to provide a top-notch gaming experience on par with AAA games.

Swords of Blood is not a brand-new game, as it is built on the foundation of an award-winning title (Artifex Mundi’s first release in 2019).

The game’s amazing fighting mechanics, aesthetics, playability, and variety of modes provide players with an engaging experience.

The outstanding blockchain-based game offers players an engaging gameplay experience with its alluring plot.

Swords of Blood is set on the broken continent of Ezura, and players can take on various roles, such as warriors and battle mages.

⚔️16 days have passed since we first opened Presale for $SWDTKN. The amount of support we received from everyone is overwhelming. Today, we are able to raise $1,170,630. Don't miss the chance and become part of The BIGGEST HACK-AND-SLASH #GAMEFI!https://t.co/m31PKYSzpY — Swords of Blood ⚔️ (@SwordsofBlood_) April 13, 2023

Players can also earn from the community, tournaments, and the production and sale of legendary objects as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or Game Utility Tokens (GUTs).

At press time, the $SWDTKN token is available for sale at $0.070 per token, and investors can purchase using USDT, USDC, ETH, or DAI as payment options.

However, the price will increase to $0.08 per unit when stage three kicks off in nine days.

So far, the play-to-earn project has raised more than $1.17 million in its presale.

Metropoly ($METRO)

Wrapping up our list of the best altcoins to buy in the bull run is Metropoly’s token, $METRO.

Because rental income and property prices grow annually, real estate can be a solid inflation hedge. However, many individuals find access to the global real estate market difficult, expensive, and unstable.

Metropoly is creating the first non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace that offers a quick way to invest in a real estate opportunity using blockchain technology.

The real estate NFT marketplace is supported by physical properties expected to appreciate over time and generate wealth.

With as little as $100, an average investor can invest in properties that generate revenue immediately, regardless of location.

Don't have enough capital to invest in real world properties? Metropoly is here to change that! Metropoly allows you to invest in real estate NFTs backed by real properties with just $100! Sounds unreal, right? Check out our presale now https://t.co/tpOwICvgol pic.twitter.com/RPOM6gbp0z — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) April 13, 2023

Aside from that, the Metropoly team handles everything from property maintenance to tenant placement, allowing people to reap the benefits of being a real estate investor.

The project aims to open up real estate investing to everyone, regardless of location or socio-economic standing.

At press time, potential investors can buy the $METRO token for $0.08 per token using USDT, ETH, or BNB.

The ongoing presale for the blockchain real estate initiative has raised over $1.25 million, demonstrating high investor interest.

Final Thoughts

In this article, we analyzed the nine best altcoins to buy in the bull run, alongside their technical analyses and the potential for high returns on investments for early adopters.

However, investors should note that the crypto market is volatile. Therefore, they should embark on additional research and in-depth analyses before purchasing a crypto asset.

