Best Altcoins to Buy in Bull Run April 13th – LHINU, NEAR, DLANCE, SOL, ECOTERRA, FTM, SWDTKN, METRO

Following a long crypto winter, the market is beginning to show signs of recovery. The crypto market has found a positive foothold while reaching a market capitalization milestone of about $1.25 trillion.

Popular crypto assets, Bitcoin and Ethereum, have led the bull run in the last day, with the market rallying 2.12%, and many investors sense a buying opportunity.

However, as the crypto market continues to grow in popularity, more projects are being developed for investors to purchase.

There are currently over 22,000 crypto assets available in the market. While these assets have great investment potential, they are not without risk.

Nevertheless, what are the best altcoins to invest in today? In this roundup, we have selected the eight best altcoins investors can buy in the bull run based on fundamental analysis, utilities, and gains potentials.

Love Hate Inu ($LHINU)

Starting our list of best altcoins to buy in the bull run is Love Hate Inu’s token, $LHINU,

Love Hate Inu is a Web3-powered ecosystem with a unique vote-to-earn (V2E) model that allows users to vote on trending topics and earn rewards.

Unlike regular meme coins, which rely on market and media hype, the innovative platform stacks real-life utility beneficiaries to global industries and leverages the hype and virality of its vibrant communities.

Love Hate Inu has a lot of practical applications. The initiative is the first to implement a vote-to-earn system, which rewards users with $LHINU tokens for casting their votes in online polls.

Users participate in polls on current events and social concerns, earning tokens that can be converted into actual money.

The Ethereum-based, decentralized voting system guarantees security and anonymity.

By giving investors 90% of the total 100 billion presale tokens, Love Hate Inu also seeks to safeguard investor assets by lowering the danger of rug pulls.

The remaining 10% of the 100 billion tokens will be reserved for liquidity provisions, community rewards, and exchange listings.

Additionally, Love Hate Inu intends to reward early investors and generate long-term revenue. Major corporations can partner with the platform to distribute their surveys to the platform’s community.

The meme ecosystem is powered by the platform utility token, $LHINU, just like other projects.

The digital asset is still on presale and has already raised over $3.8 million from early adopters, indicating strong interest from global investors.

At press time, 1LHINU is currently trading at $0.000105 USDT. However, investors must take advantage of the meme token’s current discounted price before it rises to $0.000145 USDT when it is listed on crypto platforms.

Love Hate Inu is expected to outperform Dogecoin and Shiba Inu thanks to a strong market strategy, adoptions, and innovations.

NEAR protocol ($NEAR)

NEAR Protocol is a layer-one blockchain that addresses some of the issues that have plagued rival blockchains, including slow transaction rates, limited throughput, and poor interoperability.

The protocol was created as a community-run cloud computing platform. As a result, the platform is user-and developer-friendly, providing an ideal environment for decentralized applications (dApps).

The NEAR Protocol is being created by the NEAR Collective, a community working to improve the original code and disseminate changes to the ecosystem.

The organization’s stated goal is to create a secure platform to manage high-value assets, such as money or identity while being efficient enough to be useful to everyday people.

At press time, the NEAR Protocol is trading at $2.19, indicating an uptrend of 3.99% in the last 24 hours. The crypto asset has a 24-hour trading volume of $237 million and an 884 million circulating supply of its coins.

The asset’s technical indicators are currently showing a slightly bullish form. $ NEAR’s price is slightly above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $2.13 for the short term.

However, it falls far below the 200-day SMA metric of $3.89 for the long term.

The asset’s relative strength index (RSI) indicator sits at 58.39, suggesting that the asset is in the underbought zone. On the other hand, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) reflects a buy signal.

RECUR, a network that enhanced interoperability and accessibility in Web3, has announced its partnership with NEAR.

The wait is over ⛓️ Our integration with @NearProtocol on RECUR is now live! You can withdraw and trade your digital collectibles on Near across any experience #PoweredbyRECUR or #BuiltonRECUR.https://t.co/6IeVAoKmcX — RECUR (@RecurForever) April 11, 2023

The entire NEAR ecosystem of businesses and developers will gain access to the RECUR platform as a result of this collaboration, allowing them to create a variety of new projects with which their audience can interact.

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

DeeLance is a decentralized Web3-based platform that revolutionizes the recruitment industry by connecting freelancers and employers.

According to IBISWorld, the global recruiting services market is worth $761 billion. However, firms still find recruitment challenging.

While traditional hiring platforms such as Upwork, Freelancer, and Fiverr have been around for a while, they are constrained by issues such as late payment, high fees, and intellectual property disputes.

To address these issues, DeeLance incorporates significant features such as a seamless workspace, affordable rates, quick withdrawals, tokenized non-fungible tokens (NFT), and the metaverse.

Freelancers can tokenize their tasks and release them to employers once payment is received. This automatically transfers ownership to clients with no usage restrictions.

Leveraging blockchain technology, the platform will streamline, reduce risk, and improve the effectiveness of the hiring process.

DeeLance offers several perks, including a low customer fee of just 2%, while its 10% freelancer cost is competitive with rivals.

Furthermore, the innovative platform accepts both fiat and crypto, making transactions instantaneous. This also eliminates withdrawal fees or delays due to currency conversion.

Additional competitive benefits are unrestricted job sizes, a scalable dispute system, extremely effective escrow, content ownership, and improved staff recruitment features.

Unlock infinite possibilities in the Metaverse with $DLANCE! From owning virtual land to creating immersive professional experiences, #DLANCE is the key to unleashing your creativity & building the #Metaverse of your dreams! Presale is live!⤵️https://t.co/XHnTqVzMLN pic.twitter.com/YGh0bkMC9s — DeeLance (@deelance_com) April 13, 2023

At its core, the DeeLance recruitment platform is easier, faster, and more affordable than competitors.

$DLANCE, the project’s native token, is in the early stages of its presale, with more than $116,000 raised.

At the time of writing, 1 $DLANCE token is worth $0.025 USDT, which will gradually rise until it reaches its listing price of $0.037 USDT.

Interested investors can purchase the asset using ETH, USDT, or a credit card.

Solana ($SOL)

Solana is a highly functional protocol that operates in the same way Ethereum does.

The public protocol leverages the permissionlessness of blockchain technology to provide decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions.

The protocol, which has been dubbed “the Ethereum killer,” seeks to simplify the creation of decentralized applications (DApps).

It seeks to increase scalability by combining the proof-of-history (PoH) consensus and the blockchain’s underlying proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus.

As a result of the extraordinarily fast processing rates the blockchain provides, Solana is well-known in the crypto space.

With Solana’s hybrid protocol, validation times for transactions and smart contract execution can be greatly reduced.

Peer-to-peer transactions are carried out with the native token, $SOL, which also serves as a validator incentive to keep the Solana network secure.

At the time of writing, $SOL is trading at $24.06, with an impressive 24-hour trading volume of over $1 billion and 391 million coins in circulating supply.

Over the last 24 hours, the token has seen a significant uptrend of 2.31% and is currently ranked the 10th crypto asset with a live market cap of $9.5 billion.

Regarding technical charts, $ SOL’s form is bullish. The crypto asset’s current price sits above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) metric of $21.22 for the short term.

However, it trails below its 200-day SMA metric of $38.68 long-term.

Its moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicates a buy signal, while its relative strength index (RSI) value of 67.20 puts the asset near the overbought zone.

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA)

Ecoterra is a one-of-a-kind blockchain project that aims to disrupt the traditional recycling industry while addressing global climate change issues.

This innovative platform incorporates a recycle-to-earn (R2E) model that rewards members with its native token, $ECOTERRA, for recycling waste products such as plastics and used bottles to reduce the use of fossil fuels.

To participate, users must use reverse vending machines (RVMs), which allow them to recycle trash. Since all RVMs worldwide are compatible with ecoterra, millions can benefit from this project.

Users simply need to photograph their recycling receipt and scan the barcode on any plastic bottle or aluminum they want to recycle to earn $ECOTERRA, the project’s currency.

Members can stake this altcoin to create yield and passive revenue. They can also use $ECOTERRA to participate in eco-friendly projects like ocean cleanups or to access the online learning community of this platform.

The $ECOTERRA token is currently on presale and trades for $0.004 USDT. The digital asset has raised over $598,000 from investors.

This environmentally friendly project allows investors to save the planet while earning financial rewards for their efforts.

Fantom ($FTM)

Fantom is an open-source smart contract platform for decentralized applications (DApps) and digital assets created as an Ethereum substitute.

The public protocol hopes to overcome the drawbacks of earlier blockchain generations by balancing scalability, security, and decentralization.

In addition to a comprehensive staking incentive structure and integrated DeFi instruments, the project provides tools to simplify the process of integrating current DApps.

Fantom’s utility in-house PoS coin, $FTM, is used for payments, network fees, staking, and governance throughout the ecosystem.

At press time, the $FTM price is $0.52 with a 24-hour trading volume of $382 million, indicating an uptrend of 6.71% in the last 24 hours.

FTM’s technical graph displays solid bullish momentum. The asset’s current price action dominates its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) value of $0.42, while it’s on par with the 200-day SMA metric of $0.51.

The relative strength index (RSI) of 62.70 indicates that the asset is still underbought, and the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) suggests a buy position.

CoinSender has announced the integration of Fantom support on their platform. The platform caters to companies, freelancers, remote workers, and their clients by enabling quick crypto transfer and receiving.

Thrilled to announce one of the oldest Layer 1 chains, with 100% uptime — #Fantom is now supported on our platform. Get ready to distribute tokens with ease. Perfect for airdrops, pools, or other multi-txn payouts.

Experience the speed and efficiency of #Fantom today! pic.twitter.com/Kwx5MLWocg — CoinSender (@CoinSender) April 7, 2023

This collaboration will allow users to easily distribute tokens and carry out airdrops, pools, and other multi-txn payouts.

Swords of Blood (SWDTKN)

Swords of Blood is the Polygon blockchain’s first AAA-caliber fast-paced free-to-play (F2P) hack-and-slash role-playing game (RPG).

This innovative game has amazing graphics, great fighting, and a wide range of options.

By allowing players to build objects, make weapons, and acquire powerful armor and weaponry, Swords of Blood allows them to personalize their characters and develop strategies that best fit their desired playing style.

The game will be released as a cross-play mobile and PC game based on the framework of Artifex Mundi’s highly acclaimed game, partially completed in 2019 and initially distributed only on mobile devices.

The game design focuses on the players’ long-term retention and monetization through numerous mechanics, modes, and features.

Every player can profit from gameplay, community participation, tournament participation, and the creation and sale of legendary items as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) ( GUTs or Game Utility Tokens).

⚔️ The BIGGEST HACK-AND-SLASH #GAMEFI is coming to @0xPolygon! $SWDTKN #PRESALE 2 IS NOW OPEN! Secure your $SWDTKN for some of the lowest prices you will ever see! Presale 2 Price: $0.070

Presale 3 Price: $0.080

TGE Price: $0.10https://t.co/HLHfKamruF @PolygonGaming pic.twitter.com/cx6aM7Wd3D — Swords of Blood ⚔️ (@SwordsofBlood_) April 9, 2023

At press time, the $SWDTKN token is selling for $0.070 per token, and investors can purchase using USDT, USDC, ETH, or DAI.

The play-to-earn game is currently in stage 2 of its presale program, with over $1.17 million raised. However, the price will rise to $0.08 when stage three begins in sixteen days.

Metropoly ($METRO)

Rounding up the list of the best altcoins to buy in the bull run is Metropoly’s crypto token, $METRO.

Metropoly is a cutting-edge platform that aims to disrupt the traditional real estate industry by making it easier for investors to buy properties worldwide.

Because of its sky-high pricing range for properties, the traditional real estate industry has often been perceived as a wealthy investment option for the wealthy, which scares budget-based investors.

Metropoly aims to solve this challenge by offering a fraction-based payment option for properties.

The innovative platform provides investors with passive income through real estate property rental rates. Metropoly has created a marketplace where customers can quickly purchase real estate assets backed by non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

One of the most impressive aspects of these NFTs is that investors receive a portion of the rental revenue generated by the underlying properties.

This market differs from others due to the platform’s ability to generate passive income even when the economy is struggling.

Anyone can participate in Metropoly’s effort to democratize international real estate investment, regardless of location, credit score, or mortgage eligibility.

Investors can begin building their real estate portfolios with as little as $100 by fractionalizing the portfolio’s properties into smaller shares, eliminating the need for a mortgage.

$METRO PRE-SALE ENDS SOON! ⏰ 1.2 Million USD raised

3000+ Participants

Beta is Live Get passive monthly rental income by investing in real estate worldwide in seconds, not months! Pre-Sale Link

https://t.co/PrZ9uUYFRW pic.twitter.com/LScwBvyFYk — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) April 11, 2023

$METRO, the platform’s token, is in stage twelve of its presale, with over $1.23 million from over 3,000 investors in its ongoing presale program.

At $0.08 per token, investors can take advantage of the utility token’s low price and earn high returns on investment.

Wrapping Up

In this article, we have thoroughly analyzed the best altcoins available to buy in the bull run.

These projects are ideal for those new to the market because they offer simple investment procedures and significant upside potential.

The cryptocurrency market, on the other hand, remains volatile. Before investing in any asset, investors should conduct extensive research on their portfolios, goals, and risks.

