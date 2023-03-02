Best Altcoin to Buy Today 2nd March – CCHG, T, FGHT, APT, METRO, D2T, TARO

The crypto market is still enduring a face-off between the bulls and the bears. So far, the nascent industry has seen 1.5% of its market cap shaved off as major market movers like Bitcoin count their losses. However, this seemingly negative trend presents a unique opportunity for value-driven investors to pile up on promising assets at a bargain.

Below, we highlight some of the best altcoins to buy as the bulls continue to make a comeback.

C+Charge (CCHG)

Kicking off the list of the best coins to buy today is CCHG. The token was developed by C+Charge – a blockchain solution for electric vehicle (EV) owners currently taking the market by storm.

C+Charge was developed to tackle a major issue in the EV market – a lack of transparency and seamlessness in charging payments. Its developers are building charging stations and collaborating with existing stations to provide EV owners with a unified payment solution powered by the CCHG token.

As global interest in green technology grows, the EV industry has maintained strong investor interest. According to a European Automobile Manufacturers Association report (ACEA), battery-powered vehicles (BEVs) will account for approximately 12.1% of vehicle sales in 2022, while hybrid vehicles will account for 22.6%.

While there is a huge market demand for EVs, the charging infrastructure needs to be improved. C+Charge intends to address this shortfall by providing EV owners with a network of low-cost charging stations.

The @Ethereum #blockchain has deployed Account Abstraction, which helps users recover their #crypto in case they lose private keys to an online wallet Don't forget that you can now purchase $CCHG with $ETH in our #presale – Join us now!⬇️https://t.co/W70H3GoxLU — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) March 2, 2023

Additionally, it streamlines the payment process by providing users with an on-chain wallet through which they can pay to charge their vehicles with the CCHG token.

CCHG will function as a deflationary token, with units being removed from circulation whenever they are used to make payments. Using CCHG for charging payments also ensures that holders can access carbon credits, which can be sold and traded.

Besides this, Users have access to the C+Charge mobile app, which will provide real-time data on things like available charging stations and even CCHG and carbon credits balances.

The CCHG token is currently in its sixth presale stage and has garnered over $2 million. This stage will include a weekly burn of unsold tokens, which should kick in the asset’s deflationary tokenomic model.

Threshold (T)

The Threshold Network platform uses threshold cryptography to drive greater utility for digital assets. The platform distributes sensitive operations across different parties, reducing reliance on a centralized authority.

T, the network’s native token, currently trades at $0.04495. Its price is up by 75%, making it a top gainer in the market. The crypto asset is trading above all its moving average (MA) indicators, although its gains have led to massive exposure as its relative strength index (RSI) of 56.24 is also rising.

Fight Out (FGHT)

Fight Out is a new blockchain-based platform looking to revolutionize the health fitness industry by providing timed challenges that help individuals easily hit their target fitness goals from anywhere. The project acts as a move-to-earn (M2E) platform, rewarding people for making progress with their fitness journey and getting more exercise. Interestingly, it combines this with the play-to-earn (P2E) model, where people get incentives for their activities.

Fight Out is divided into physical gym chains or locations where users can go to take care of their health. More impressively, it integrates virtual reality into the user’s entire exercise regimen. Using its Metaverse capabilities, users can compete in virtual challenges to improve their performance and earn the FGHT token in exchange for meeting their objectives.

Interestingly, more products in the pipeline are coming for Fight Out users. For instance, the platform’s developers are looking to build a metaverse iteration where players will be able to exercise, engage in sporting activities, and even show off their stats using NFTs.

Like many other platforms, Fight Out takes a native token. FGHT will be used to make payments for Fight Out’s services, and holders can even stake the token to get perks such as payment discounts and access to exclusive content.

FGHT is currently available on presale, which has raised an impressive $5 million. This is unprecedented but shows the project’s immense appeal to value-driven investors.

Aptos (APT)

Apts is a layer-1 blockchain platform that focuses on the development of decentralized applications (dApps). Using the Move programming language, the platform aims to compete with blockchains such as Ethereum and create a working environment for developers.

APT, the native token for Aptos, currently trades at $12.89, which indicates a downtrend of 2.87% in the past 24 hours. With the token outperforming its long-term moving average (MA) indicators, APT looks like a solid pickup for long-term investors.

Its positive moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is also flashing a buy signal, which bolsters its prospects.

Metropoly (METRO)

Metropoly is a decentralized marketplace for real estate assets where properties are tokenized and converted to NFTs, where they are sold to investors.

The Metropoly platform was developed to address two major issues in the real estate space – lack of liquidity and accessibility. The platform provides assets as NFTs, ensuring that investors don’t have to wait for days to purchase them. Instead, properties can be bought literally in minutes. Every property on Metropoly has been vetted and is reliable, so investors can rest assured of their legitimacy.

Additionally, Metropoly provides an opportunity for real estate investors to get more value out of their properties. Starting with just $100, the average person can invest in income-producing properties worldwide with the help of a straightforward and user-friendly platform.

Metropoly brings the world's real-estate to your fingertips! Buy real estate in seconds using crypto with as little as $100

Buy and sell shares

Receive completely passive monthly rental income

No paperwork or hidden fees Buy now https://t.co/tpOwICvgol pic.twitter.com/thT5dGgb4M — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) February 28, 2023

Metropoly’s native token, METRO, is available on presale as well. The digital asset powers transactions and purchases within the platform, and ownership provides access to a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) where members can make decisions on Metropoly’s future.

Even more intriguing is that each NFT on Metropoly is backed by a real-world property that can be easily verified on the blockchain network. It enables users to earn a monthly income, watch their properties appreciate in real-time, and sell their shares anytime.

At the moment, METRO is available on presale. With over $583,000 raised, the asset is one of the hottest new coins on the market.

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

Dash 2 Trade was designed to be a “Bloomberg terminal” for crypto, where investors can log in and access high-quality information to bolster their decision-making. Built in 2022, the platform offers a repository of information and statistics, ensuring that investors no longer have to go to multiple sources to get what they need.

With Dash 2 Trade, crypto investors can access tools such as social trading, an application program interface (API), and much more. Its native token D2T, powers subscription payments and trades at $0.03097, indicating a downtrend of 1.02% in the past 24 hours.

D2 T’s drop has affected its technicals, with the asset trailing its short-term moving averages (MAs). However, a falling relative strength index (RSI) also shows that the token isn’t overbought yet.

RobotEra (TARO)

Rounding off the list of the best altcoins to buy is TARO. The digital asset is looking to be the biggest thing in the blockchain gaming space, combining the metaverse and a compelling storyline into one of the best titles seen in a while.

In RobotEra, players are transported to Taro, a virtual planet. The planet has been destroyed following a massive battle, and players are now tasked with choosing robot avatars and redeveloping the planet from scratch.

The platform allows players to purchase land and other properties, all of which are NFTs, and use them to their advantage. The more a player contributes to world-building, the more points they earn.

Get your $TARO today! Help rebuild the planet that was fragmented in the war between the aborigines and the robots. Create the perfect world you’ve always imagined!️ The presale is live!https://t.co/nBnvUcnbzU#NFTCollection #NFTCommunity #P2E pic.twitter.com/d7WivFBbJZ — RobotEra (@robotera_io) March 2, 2023

RobotEra allows players to become creators based on their preferences. On Taro, players can perform any task, including mining, building, gathering and producing energy, playing, and so on.

TARO, the native token for RobotEra, is expected to power all operations and transactions within the gaming ecosystem. The digital asset is now available on presale, where it has raised over $974,000.

Conclusion

CCHG has already proven to be one of the most impressive presales in the market. With the asset now set to enter the sixth presale stage, investors looking for gains can buy in and ride its wave.

