Bitcoin’s price increased from $22,000 to nearly $25,000 in the past 24 hours, rekindling hope for bullish investors in the crypto market. Ethereum has also seen gains, increasing by 7.65% and further indicating a possible end to the market slowdown despite increasing regulatory scrutiny and ongoing FUD. For investors seeking the best altcoin to buy today, these positive market trends provide a ray of hope.

Following regulatory pressures from the SEC and US watchdogs, Bitcoin’s price fell to $21,370 earlier this week. But the crypto market seemed to respond positively to the Consumer Price Index experiencing a 0.5% rise seasonally adjusted and 6.4% unadjusted over the past 12 months. Bitcoin has since seen one of its most significant rallies in months, surging to a peak value of $24,900 earlier today.

Despite the SEC’s Wednesday proposal, which could potentially affect crypto custody services providers, the rally in the cryptocurrency market indicates that investors anticipated more severe regulatory scrutiny. According to Vijay Ayyar, Vice President of Corporate Development and International at Luno, the market’s bullish turn suggests that the markets had already priced in the bad news, and there are indications of an upward trend.

As Bitcoin’s value continues to climb, many investors are taking the opportunity to reassess their portfolios and seek out new investment opportunities. If you’re on the lookout for the best altcoin to buy today, read on for some technical and/or fundamental analysis on coins such as MEMAG, MINA, FGHT, GRT, METRO, FTM, and CCHG to determine which may be the right fit for you.

Meta Masters Guild Jumps on Trend to Lead the Way in Web3 Gaming

Meta Masters Guild (MMG), a new player in the Web3 gaming industry, is looking to lead the way in decentralized, user-empowered gaming with its innovative gaming concepts and platform.

The rise of Web3 games and decentralized platforms is set to shake up the gaming industry, and MMG is keen to take advantage of this shift.

The investment community has shown significant interest in MMG’s MEMAG token already, which has sold out in stages during its presale, and the final stage is now underway. The partnership with Gamearound, a leading game studio, and the launch of Meta Kart Racers in Q3 2023 have generated significant excitement among gaming enthusiasts as well.

MMG’s integration of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) allows players to own different parts of the games they play, and the establishment of a native NFT marketplace provides opportunities for in-game asset trading. MEMAG, the currency used in the MMG ecosystem, offers governance and staking features and is the preferred means of transaction for MMG players.

According to industry experts, the Web3 gaming market is projected to reach $104.5 billion by 2028, and MMG aims to secure a share of that growth. The company’s commitment to high-quality gaming over pay-to-progress models is a testament to its dedication to providing an engaging and sustainable gaming experience.

With a clear roadmap and high potential for success, MMG is well-positioned to become a thriving gaming ecosystem in the rapidly expanding GameFi market. Investors can participate in the presale by purchasing MEMAG with ETH or USDT on the MMG website, which has already raised over $4.7 million.

Mina Blockchain (MINA)

MINA is the official token of the Mina Protocol, a blockchain platform claiming to be the lightest blockchain in the world.

The Mina Protocol uses zero-knowledge proof, a highly complex cryptographic tool, to reduce the size of the blockchain, making it highly scalable. MINA is used for transactions within the Mina ecosystem.

MINA experienced an increase of over 15.27% on Thursday and its total market capitalization stands at roughly $918 million. After effectively breaking out and retesting the psychological level of $1 for the past 2 days, the token is trading at around $1.086 as of writing. With the EMAs and MACD showing bullishness, positive price action is expected for the following days.

The immediate support for the cryptocurrency is the horizontal resistance-now-turned-support range of $0.976 to $0.998 which is also in confluence with the $1 psychological level.

Fight Out Elevating Fitness Scene with Cutting-Edge Web3 and M2E Innovation

Fight Out is reinvigorating the traditional fitness industry with its sophisticated Web3 and move-to-earn (M2E) technology, tackling common issues in the space such as the high rate of gym member dropouts. According to the IHRSA, 50% of new gym members leave within six months, largely due to a lack of inspiration, community, and customization.

Fight Out presents a complete solution that encompasses a personal NFT avatar displaying the user’s fitness stats and gamifying their fitness journey, bespoke workout plans, and REPS token incentives. Users can earn REPS tokens by exercising at home or in a gym and can redeem them for discounts on app subscriptions, gym memberships, personal training sessions, and merchandise such as supplements and athletic wear.

#FightOut is more than just a fitness platform; it is a revolution in health and wellness. Read our whitepaper to learn more about our future plans https://t.co/z34Nkx3ffi pic.twitter.com/5Iy31qOJp2 — Fight Out (@FightOut_) February 16, 2023

Fight Out is planning to launch its first physical gym in the fourth quarter of 2023, equipped with state-of-the-art technology and services, as well as unparalleled Web3-powered features like digital mirrors depicting the user’s fitness profile and sensors tracking progress for frequent feedback.

Investors have the chance to take advantage of this investment opportunity, with bonuses of up to 50% offered for investments over $50,000 in the project’s presale. The FGHT project has already raised nearly $4.24 million during its presale period and is preparing for its next phase with higher prices, making it one of the best altcoins to buy today before prices rise.

The Graph (GRT)

GRT is gaining momentum with a significant 9.16% increase on Thursday, potentially invalidating a descending triangle pattern that has been forming since February 8.

The next hurdle it faces is the psychological resistance level of $0.20, which is the Fib 0.786 retracement level of the latest price swing.

In the past two weeks, GRT has retested the support zone Fib 0.382 at $0.1400 twice, offering a buying opportunity for investors. In the event of a failed rally, this level will be the immediate support for GRT.

GRT is a decentralized oracle network that enables smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain to securely access off-chain data. This means that GRT can help integrate blockchain technology into real-world applications, making it an asset for the future of decentralized finance.

Metropoly Brings Real Estate Investment to the Masses, Making it One of Best Altcoins to Buy Today

Investing in real estate has always been a lucrative opportunity, but Metropoly aims to change the game by making this opportunity available to more people. With its NFT marketplace, anyone can buy and sell real estate backed by actual properties around the world, all managed by Metropoly. And unlike traditional real estate investment, there are no requirements for a credit score, down payment, mortgage, or paperwork. Investors can get started with as little as $100, earning passive income through automatic rental payments.

Metropoly is expanding its reach globally! We are proud to announce that we have translated

our presale page into four major languages: Italian

Spanish

French

German Checkout our beta drop https://t.co/ILh6PsjX5y#crypto #nft #beta pic.twitter.com/VSJ7JTu9Ng — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) February 12, 2023

The traditional real estate market faces significant issues with liquidity, but Metropoly offers instant liquidity with properties that can be sold for 70% of the price or the highest bid in an auction. Additionally, the platform provides real-time analytics and data to help investors make informed decisions.

Metropoly’s primary utility token is METRO, audited by CertiK and Solidproof, with a supply of one billion tokens and no taxes. The platform aims to expand to other asset classes in the future too, such as gold, stocks, and art.

Metropoly is the first NFT marketplace for real estate backed by actual properties, making investment accessible to everyone. With its unique features, such as fractional ownership, instant liquidity, and real-time analytics, Metropoly is set to revolutionize the real estate investment landscape.

The project has already raised more than $500K in its presale, and its price will gradually go up as the 9 stages of the presale sell out, making now a good time to grab some METRO tokens.

Fantom (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) is a smart contract platform that utilizes Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology to deliver fast transactions. This enables it to process up to 300,000 transactions per second. With its performance-enhancing Lachesis Protocol, Fantom provides solutions for those seeking fast and secure transactions.

FTM has been exhibiting a relatively bullish sentiment lately. The RSI is currently at 60.62, which indicates that the asset is in a neutral-to-bullish zone. In terms of exponential moving averages, the 20-day, 50-day, and 100-day EMAs are at $0.4992, $0.4195, and $0.3525, respectively. The current price of FTM, which is 0.5743, is trading above these three EMAs, indicating bullish momentum.

In addition, the MACD histogram shows a slight decrease from the previous day, going from -0.0105 to -0.0061, but it still remains below the signal line, indicating that the bullish momentum may still be present.

As of writing, FTM is trading at $0.5762 with a 1.12% increase for the day. The immediate resistance is range between $0.6502 to $0.6823, while support may be found at $0.41 in confluence with the 50-day EMA.

C+Charge Entering Fast Growing EV Space, Making it One of Best Altcoins to Buy Today

C+Charge, a blockchain-based platform, is looking to make the payment and charging process for electric vehicle (EV) owners much better with its EV charge station search and payment app.

The increasing interest in EVs has resulted in a worldwide shift towards sustainable energy solutions, but the current charging infrastructure is unable to keep up with the growth in EV ownership.

#AI platforms like #ChatGPT can help #crypto beginners to immerse themselves in the industry quickly and encourage the increase in crypto adoption Buy $CCHG and become an early adopter now⬇️https://t.co/ixe18bPqzI#Presale #ReFi — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) February 16, 2023

To resolve these challenges, C+Charge is establishing charging stations and collaborating with existing ones to help EV drivers easily find stations, while also allowing users to pay with the unique CCHG token.

EV owners using C+Charge will also be rewarded with carbon credits in the form of Goodness Native Tokens (GNT). These tokens represent verified voluntary carbon credits and can be stored in the C+Charge app for trading or selling purposes.

The first stage of the C+Charge presale has concluded, and has so far raised over $1.18 million. The token’s price will increase by another 10.3% in the upcoming presale stage, making now a great time to grab some CCGH tokens, one of the best altcoins to buy today.

