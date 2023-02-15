Best Altcoin to Buy Today 15 February – MEMAG, AGIX, FGHT, GMX, CCHG, FET, METRO

Bitcoin is back in force, soaring above $22,000 after a string of successive declines. The overall market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has also returned to $1 trillion, suggesting a potential upward trend for the crypto market. If you’re looking for the best altcoins to buy today, there are plenty of choices available that could be worth your consideration in the current market climate.

Regulators have focused increasingly on stablecoins recently, with the SEC targeting Paxos over allegations that it sold unregistered securities by issuing Binance USD (BUSD). Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has suggested in response that the cryptocurrency industry may soon shift from dollar-backed stablecoins to algorithmically-backed stablecoins.

Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhaos said crypto may move away from dollar-linked stablecoins and even revisit algorithmic equivalents in the wake of a US regulatory crackdown https://t.co/IXwq9vFNk5 — Bloomberg Crypto (@crypto) February 15, 2023

Algorithmic stablecoins have faced challenges in the past, however, and CZ noted that the regulatory crackdown around stablecoins was partly triggered by the collapse of Terra Luna’s algorithmic stablecoin in May.

Following these recent regulatory challenges, investors may want to reassess their portfolios and search for new opportunities. MEMAG, AGIX, FGHT, GMX, CCHG, FET, and METRO are some of the altcoins to buy today based on technical and/or fundamental analysis.

MMG Positioned to Thrive in Rapidly Growing Web3 Gaming Market, Making it Best Altcoin to Buy Today

As the gaming industry continues to evolve with the launch of new Web3 games and platforms, player empowerment and decentralization are becoming increasingly important. Meta Masters Guild (MMG), a metaverse-backed Web3 gaming guild and mobile game ecosystem, is emerging as a key player in this rapidly growing market.

MMG’s presale of its MEMAG token has garnered significant interest, selling out in every stage, and now settling into its last stage. The partnership with leading game studio Gamearound and the upcoming launch of Meta Kart Racers in Q3 2023 are further fueling excitement.

One of MMG’s key features is the use of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), allowing players to own parts of the games they play. A native NFT marketplace also provides opportunities for in-game asset trading, and MEMAG serves as the currency for transactions within the MMG ecosystem, with added governance and staking features.

The Web3 gaming market is expected to reach $104.5 billion by 2028, and MMG is positioning itself to capture a share of that growth. The company prioritizes delivering high-quality gaming experiences over pay-to-progress models and is dedicated to providing an immersive gaming experience.

With a clear roadmap and strong potential for success, MMG is poised to become a thriving gaming ecosystem in the rapidly expanding GameFi market. Investors can participate in the presale by purchasing MEMAG using ETH or USDT on the MMG website, which has already raised over $4.5 million, making it one of the best altcoins to buy today.

Singularity NET Token (AGIX)

The AGIX token has gained significant popularity among investors who are increasingly intrigued by the potential of AI technology. AGIX closed Tuesday’s trading session with a remarkable 21.88% gain and a trading volume of $262 million, indicating an uptick in trading activity.

SingularityNET is a decentralized platform that provides users with a broad range of AI services. The integration between AI and blockchain technology has led to the creation of innovative products with practical applications in the real world.

Technical analysis of AGIX suggests a bullish trend, with the price currently trading above the 20-day, 50-day, and 100-day EMAs. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) also indicates bullishness with the indicator trading at 59.66 as it attempts to break out from the RSI 60 level.

AGIX is currently trading at $0.426 with a 0.3% loss for the day, nearly breaking even in the past 24 hours. The immediate support for AGIX is the support range of $0.35 to $0.37, which coincides with the support of the 20-day EMA. The key levels of resistance are the psychological resistance of $0.50 and the current swing high of $0.66.

Although AGIX’s price declined by 11.76% over the past week, the recent increase in trading activity has sparked interest among investors. SingularityNET’s market capitalization, estimated at around $512 million, further supports its growing popularity.

Fight Out Paves the Way for Tech-Enabled Fitness

The world of fitness is witnessing a technological revolution and Fight Out is poised to steer the direction it takes. This pioneering platform blends cutting-edge Web3 technology with tech-connected gyms, providing patrons a one-of-a-kind workout experience.

Fight Out sets itself apart with its incentive-based, community-focused fitness approach. The move-to-earn (M2E) app rewards users with REPS tokens as a recognition for reaching fitness objectives, combining financial incentives with friendly competition and community backing.

Fight Out’s gyms are also a radical departure from typical fitness centers. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology such as workout monitoring and real-time exercise guidance, these facilities offer a highly individualized experience. This convergence of technology and personalization is a game-changer in the fitness industry.

Time is ticking #FightOutCrew ⏰ Don’t miss your chance to join our stage 2 presale! Buy $FGHT and claim your 50% bonus ⚡️https://t.co/z34Nkx3ffi pic.twitter.com/Oh28PpjXeG — Fight Out (@FightOut_) February 15, 2023

Fight Out has also secured the endorsement of renowned athletes such as UFC’s Amanda Ribas and former WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall, who will conduct educational events and raise the project’s visibility in the fitness community through the project’s ambassador program.

Investors can also benefit from Fight Out’s growth potential in its token presale. A bonus of up to 50% is offered for investments over $50K, and FGHT tokens have already raised over $4.22 million in the presale, making them one of the best altcoins to buy today.

GMX

The GMX token price hit a new all-time high of $80.39 after an 11.64% increase on Tuesday. The decentralized exchange (DEX) token is now trading at $78.18, down 5.97% from its all-time high but still up by 3.75% for the day. GMX has become a popular DEX in the market, with its token’s trading volume at over 100 million in the past 24 hours and a market capitalization of $640 million.

We're happy to announce that @TradingView has now been integrated into the GMX exchange. Customize your charts with drawings and indicators: https://t.co/pnZf7K7F6y pic.twitter.com/FMxE3gB6er — GMX (@GMX_IO) February 14, 2023

The GMX DEX is a platform for investors that allows up to 50 times leverage, where users have complete control over their holdings. TradingView’s integration into the GMX DEX has further boosted the platform’s growth.

GMX’s price continues to gain momentum, with bullish investors flocking to the platform, and the crypto market at large, despite the Federal Reserve’s recent decision to raise interest rates. The platform may even be benefiting from the regulatory crackdown on centralized crypto exchanges and projects.

The immediate support level of Fib 0.786 at $72.87 is expected to hold to sustain the bullish trend of AGIX. The next potential target is the extended Fib 1.272, which is at $83.30.

C+Charge Charging Forward With EV App Innovations

C+Charge, a blockchain platform, is transforming the charging and payment process for electric vehicle (EV) owners. The growing demand for EVs has prompted a worldwide shift towards eco-friendly energy solutions, but the current charging infrastructure is struggling to keep up with the rise in EV ownership, resulting in inefficiencies and lack of transparency in pricing.

C+Charge is addressing these challenges by constructing charging stations and collaborating with existing ones, while enabling users to pay with the unique CCHG token. The blockchain technology powering CCHG ensures that payments are transparent and processed quickly.

In addition to streamlined payments, C+Charge is offering EV owners carbon credits in the form of Goodness Native Tokens (GNT). These tokens, supported by venture capital firms including Samsung Next and Invesco, represent verified voluntary carbon credits and can be accessed using the C+Charge app for trading.

The first stage of the C+Charge presale has been successful, and the project has now raised over $1.13 million. This quickly accelerating momentum makes CCHG one of the best altcoins to buy today.

Fetch.ai (FET)

Fetch.AI (FET) has recently seen a market capitalization rise due to a 395% YTD increase in its price, which has placed it at the 102nd spot on the list of top cryptocurrency projects by market cap. The rise in its value has been reported by Santiment, a blockchain intelligence firm.

FET is an open-source blockchain project that is designed to create a decentralized infrastructure for modern applications that is not reliant on centralized rent-seeking. The project’s infrastructure is built on the Cosmos-SDK, and the network uses a high-performance WebAssembly (WASM)-based smart contract language (CosmWasm) that allows the Fetch.AI network to function as a layer-1 network for Ethereum and an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain universe.

The FET token is the main medium of exchange on the network and can be used to pay for services provided by Fetch.AI. Token holders can also stake FET to generate semi-passive income and support the network’s security.

FET’s price grew by 17.51% at the recent daily close, as it effectively broke out of the resistance range of $0.40 to $0.43. FET is currently trading at $0.4447, with a loss of 0.85% for the day so far.

The cryptocurrency retested the previous resistance-turned-support range of $0.40 to $0.43 when it registered its intra-day low of $0.4109. The immediate targets for FET are the psychological level of $0.50, followed by the next resistance range of $0.56 to $0.65.

Metropoly (METRO): A New Take on Real Estate Investment

Metropoly is set to revolutionize the world of real estate investment with its upcoming NFT marketplace. The platform will enable anyone to buy and sell real estate backed by real-world properties in a matter of seconds using fractional ownership.

Unlike traditional real estate investment, there will be no requirements for a credit score, down payment, mortgage, or paperwork, and the properties will be entirely managed by Metropoly. Starting with just $100, investors can purchase a portion of a property and receive rental income automatically transferred to their wallets.

In the traditional real estate market, liquidity is a significant issue. Metropoly solves this by providing instant liquidity, allowing users to sell their properties for 70% of the price or get the highest bid in auction. Additionally, Metropoly’s platform will provide real-time analytics and data to help users make informed decisions about their investments.

The company’s token, METRO, will be the primary utility token on the Metropoly ecosystem, used for payments and rewards on the platform.

Metropoly’s presale has already raised nearly $490K, and its METRO token is going quickly. Participants can currently get in on a one-of-a-kind giveaway where they have the chance to win a Burj Khalifa apartment worth $1 million, and a potential annual rental income of up to $100,000 for life.

