Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Faces 3-Way Auction For Assets On Tuesday

In an auction scheduled on April 25 in New York, two consortiums will face off in an auction involving the assets of bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network. According to a Saturday filing by Kirkland & Ellis, crypto platforms Gemini and Coinbase are among the firms participating in the bids.

According to the court documents, one of the consortiums is Fahrenheit LLC. It is backed by TechCrunch, which was founded by Michael Arrington.

Other consortium participants include Proof Group Capital Management, investment banker Ravi Kaza, and the former Algorand Chief Executive Officer Steven Kokinos.

However, the Blockchain Recovery Investment Committee is another group bidding for Celsius assets. It is backed by the crypto firm Gemini, run by the Winklevoss twins, and fund manager Van Eck Absolute Return Advisers Corporation.

Meanwhile, the two consortiums are joining the earlier bid by NovaWulf Management, the ‘’stalking horse bidder.’’ It is a term used to refer to the first bidder of a bankrupt exchange that sets the bar for other bidders.

In early February, Celsius filings revealed a plan to sell the liquid and illiquid shares of the company to NovaWulf. NovaWuld agreed to make a direct cash contribution of around $45 million and $55 million to the new company.

Additionally, NovaWulf’s proposal indicates that the customers are expected to recover up to 70% of their funds.

Notably, the creditors with claims below $5,000 will receive most of their funds, with the payout being made in the form of Bitcoin, Ether, and USD Coin.

On the other hand, Michael Arrington has taken to his Twitter account, giving his views concerning the bid. He has noted the following:

‘Our bid is not structured as a simple asset purchase. We are proposing that the assets be placed into a new company and run with the sole goal of growing those assets to make stakeholders whole.’

A group of proven crypto operators would run the company, as the new company will ‘’own substantial bitcoin mining assets, retail, and institutional loans, a variety of crypto core assets, and a venture core portfolio,’’ Arrington added.

However, on April 18, the official committee of Celsius creditors won court approval on claims, including fraud and negligent misinterpretation against the bankrupt platform on behalf of its account holder.

Nonetheless, the fraud claims and negligent misinterpretation in July afflicted the crypto lender with a $1.19 billion deficit.

The bankrupt crypto lender filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July last year. This came after the crypto lender halted withdrawals citing severe market conditions amid the insolvency rumors.

However, the auction is a significant step for Celsius customers to recover their funds.

