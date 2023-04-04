Bakkt Buys Trading Firm Apex Crypto for $155m in One of Biggest Deals Since Bull Market

United States regulators have given Bakkt, a cryptocurrency asset trading company founded by the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the green light to acquire Apex Crypto, a tech firm focused on providing solutions for trading, managing, and custody services for digital assets, in a deal worth $155 million.

Although Bakkt had secured the deal beforehand, in November 2022, it had to wait for approval from the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), where it holds a BitLicense on top of a trust charter, in addition to other regulatory agencies in the states where Bakkt and Apex operate under their money transmitter licenses.

Bakkt is one of the few publicly-traded companies, listed in October 2021, although its stock price has fallen 96% from an all-time high it reached shortly after the initial public offering (IPO)—it has held down by a longstanding crypto winter.

The New York-based company, which offers trading and custody services, considers Apex Crypto’s acquisition as a bridge to profitability as the crypto market battles to come out of the crypto winter.

“We’re really positioning ourselves to that next wave,” Bakkt CEO Gavin Michael told Fortune in an interview on Friday, adding, “Crypto is here to stay.”

Bakkt’s New Business-to-Business-to-Consumer Strategy

Bakkt has since 2018, when it was founded, tried various approaches to crypto markets with some like Bitcoin futures trading targeting institutional investors and a direct-to-consumer approach featuring a crypto-powered rewards program.

However, Michael, the CEO told Fortune that the company has finally settled on a new strategy, which he describes as business-to-business-to-consumer, popularly known as B2B2C in industry jargon.

This implies that Bakkt directs its services to other firms that then deal directly with consumers.

For example, Bakkt makes it possible for community banks and credit unions to offer Bitcoin trading as a service to their customers by building an integrated web experience into their digital platforms.

This could also mean that Bakkt functions as a Bitcoin exchange platform embedded into the platforms of other enterprises. That said, Michael’s company provides Bitcoin custodial services to its clients, mainly institutional customers.

Bakkt operates a fully registered digital asset platform having secured a trust charter in 2019 from the NYDFS and a BitLicense from the same regulator in 2021.

Not long ago, in February, Bakkt shut down its consumer-focused crypto rewards platform that allowed businesses to provide crypto incentives to their customers.

The Bakkt CEO has assured that the company will continue to work closely with interested firms to help manage their crypto rewards programs as it currently does with Caesars Entertainment, a hotel and casino behemoth.

Bakkt boasts of an admirable history, having been introduced by Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the proprietor of the New York Stock Exchange, as its inaugural venture into the world of cryptocurrencies.

Despite its strong backing, Bakkt is yet to find its footing in the industry or a winning strategy for that matter. As The Information reported on Friday, Bakkt is preparing for a tough year, completing its second but unreported round of layoffs early last month, not to mention the plan to bring down its headcount by 40% in 2023.

On top of the layoffs, several executives have left the company, possibly impacted by the closure of the firm’s consumer app.

Apex Crypto Offers Bakkt A New Lifeline

Bakkt continues to reach for success despite the struggles it has faced since 2018. With a market cap of slightly above $456 million, Michael believes Apex is the key to a new lifeline.

Apex joins Bakkt’s ecosystem with an almost similar business strategy. Like Bakkt, Apex Crypto helps other companies to embed crypto trading into their platforms, where customers can access these services directly.

However, the Bakkt CEO told Fortune in the interview that Apex comes with a wider scope of businesses, ranging from neobanks to key financial technology companies.

Apex currently provides services to two leading financial entities, Webull and Public.com, an investment platform.

The acquisition of Apex implies that Bakkt’s crypto-enabled accounts will grow by roughly 6 million in addition to 30 business clients and $12.5 billion of traded digital assets.

Michael expresses optimism with the $155 million deal likely to pave the way for Bakkt to expand its services overseas as many of Apex’s current customers operate internationally.

Bakkt aims to achieve positive (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the year 2024.

“We want to be able to scale the business efficiently and effectively,” Michael said in the interview with Fortune.

Bakkt against all odds won the highly contested deal beating crypto trading giant FalconX and Zero Hash, a payments company.

Apex Crypto could offer Bakkt a new lifeline in light of the regulatory challenges facing the crypto industry. The deal shows that stakeholders in the crypto industry can work closely with their regulators to achieve key milestones.

“It’s been tough for the last few months,” Michael said referring to the deal as a rare bright spot. “We’re able to really show that there are thoughtful, risk-focused players that are able to positively impact the space.”

Related Articles: