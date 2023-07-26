Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Avalanche Labs, the brain behind the high-performance blockchain Avalanche (AVAX), has announced a $50 million investment to bolster real world asset tokenization on its layer-1 blockchain.

In an effort known as Avalanche Vista, the foundation is buying into tokenized assets to underline the potential of tokenization across various sectors, including equity, credit, real estate, and commodities.

The concept of tokenization involves creating a blockchain-based digital representation of a real-world asset (RWA), it’s essentially a means to issue assets more efficiently, enable smoother ownership, and facilitate a streamlined transfer of value.

By doing so, tokenization aims to provide operational efficiency, offer accessibility to new users, and improve liquidity.

“Our mission is to tokenize the world’s assets,” affirmed John Wu, President of Ava Labs, the firm behind Avalanche.

Avalanche Takes Aim at Asset Tokenization Space

This bold move isn’t the first for Avalanche in the asset tokenization space, last year, KKR, a leading investment management firm, tokenized a portion of its private equity fund on Avalanche’s blockchain through the digital asset securities firm, Securitize.

However, there’s a significant challenge ahead: liquidity.

While blockchain provides operational efficiency and initiatives like KKR’s tokenization enhance accessibility, liquidity is still a stumbling block.

Ava Labs recognizes the need for large-scale efficiency and accessibility before liquidity can be achieved.

A recent report from Digital Asset Research states that equities and real estate are the most commonly tokenized assets at present.

But the potential for tokenization goes beyond financial assets, with more than half of the 41 centralized finance RWA organizations identified in the report running their own tokenized asset marketplaces, and almost three-quarters supporting RWA fractionalization, the possibilities are endless.

How RWA Tokenization is Redefining Web3

Non-financial assets are also being tokenized, from artworks to loyalty reward points.

For instance, the Korean data management and marketing platform SK Planet partnered with Ava Labs to expand its customer and merchant rewards on Avalanche’s blockchain.

Larry Fink, CEO of Blackrock, with assets under management totalling $8.5 trillion, predicts that “the next generation for markets, the next generation for securities, will be tokenization of securities.”

Even if Blackrock were to allocate just 0.1% of its assets to tokenization, this would result in a staggering $850 million boost to the market.

JPMorgan’s Onyx, too, sees considerable value in tokenizing assets – forming a key feature of its future use case.

Tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) breaks down barriers, allowing anyone to invest in assets that were once out of reach.

Whether it’s a slice of an Andy Warhol artwork or a fraction of a gold bar, tokenization is democratizing the investment landscape.

By removing intermediaries, it reduces costs and facilitates quick, efficient, 24/7 trading of items, fostering greater liquidity and transparency.

It’s not just high-value items that are getting tokenized; U.S. Treasuries, currency, and stocks are all in the mix.

Could RWA Onboard the Institutional Financial Sector?

It’s an exciting time for tokenization projects like $RIO, and even @binance knows it as @realio_network is included in their RWA report. Out of all those included $RIO has the best tokenomics. Everyone knows tokenization of real-world assets is experiencing a significant… pic.twitter.com/qngHQPvxr2 — Marco Polo (@MarcoPoloMaps) July 26, 2023

The move by Avalanche signifies a turning point in the blockchain landscape, it signals the convergence of traditional finance with the new era of decentralized finance.

The investment in asset tokenization is a clear indication of the importance of this emerging asset class in the world of blockchain and beyond.

With Boston Consulting Group predicting the tokenized assets market to surge to $16 trillion by 2030, the future of tokenization seems destined to transform not just the blockchain but the broader financial market.

The Avalanche Foundation’s commitment to improving tokenization liquidity and its pipeline of deals in the works could indeed pave the way for wide-scale adoption of tokenization.

As Wu puts it, “Tokenization is going to be adopted and now is the right time to do this.”

