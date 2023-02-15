As Blur Price Explodes, These Altcoins Might 10x in 2023

The highly anticipated $BLUR token airdrop has opened for redemptions and markets are surging.
While Blur NFT marketplace saw a slow initial launch – with the project roadmap delayed, the $BLUR airdrop has become the biggest trend in crypto this week.
Blur marketplace has grown steadily to rank among the top 10 NFT exchanges by volume. Impressively, Blur exchange has seen a whopping $430m in NFT transaction volume over the past month.
And with Coinbase fanning the flames, announcing on Twitter a planned future listing for the project. $BLUR’s airdrop is set to become one of the most discussed tokens in the NFT space.
Blur was created by Web3 developer Pacman. Who aimed to create a low fee, royalty optional NFT marketplace that could meet the needs of professional traders.
While Opensea is the NFT industry posterchild, it caters poorly to high trading volume due to high fees – crippling its use by NFT traders.
Launched in October 2022 this approach helps to explain how despite a smaller pool of users. Blur’s transactional volume regularly exceeds Opensea.
What is $BLUR token?
Blur itself is an airdropped ERC-20 governance token that will oversee the Blur NFT exchange.
It has a supply capped at 3,000,000,000 – with 12% of tokens up for grabs in the public airdrop. The team has been allocated 9% of supply, but this is safely tucked away in a multi-sig wallet.
The remaining supply has been delegated to two long-term lockup contracts.
With the stated goal of rewarding liquidity provision, rather than attempting to incentivize it.
Blur users have been able to collect the airdrop for a few months.
Awarding those who stuck around in the bear market, those that mint NFTs on the marketplace, and those who transact large volumes across it.
But as of yesterday, these airdropped $BLUR tokens are now redeemable.
How high could $BLUR go?
This is not uncommon amid coin launches. Volatility is likely to stabilise with time as initial sell-pressure reduces.
There is clearly strong $BLUR sell-pressure as holders finally redeem and sell their much-awaited tokens.
With little historical data to work with at this moment, other similar airdrops provide points of reference.
The LooksRare $LOOKs airdrop saw 12% of the total supply distributed to the NFT community.
Despite launching at $2.10, price action saw huge volatility with prices topping out at $5.80. This slowly bled out until current price levels today at $0.29 – a clear signal most airdrop recievers sold.
It would be wise to expect similar sell-pressure will underpin the $BLUR airdrop. This token is likely not a good hold.
What projects could outperform $BLUR in 2023?
Here are some other top projects gaining traction in the market this year that could rival BLUR performance over the coming months.
