Are the INJ, AGIX, and GRT Rallies Over? These Premier Altcoins Are Set to Follow

The recent rallies of Injective ($INJ), SingularityNET ($AGIX), and The Graph ($GRT) have captured the attention of crypto enthusiasts, with many wondering if these altcoins have reached their peak.

Over the past seven days, the value of the $INJ token increased by 6.24%, but unfortunately, it has experienced a decline of 3.23% in the last 24 hours, bringing an end to its recent rally.

Meanwhile, $AGIX had a surge of 10.60% in the past seven days, but it has dropped by 4.13% in the last day, indicating that its recent rally is also over.

However, the $GRT token has managed to maintain its momentum, with an increase of 4.45% in the last 24 hours, after a surge of 8.80% last week.

Despite the uncertainty, a new group of high-quality alternative cryptocurrencies is emerging, ready to emulate the success of their predecessors.

Among these promising contenders, Launchpad XYZ ($LPX), DeeLance ($DLANCE), and Chainlink ($LINK) have garnered the attention of investors, who are closely monitoring their progress.

These premier altcoins have shown impressive potential and are supported by robust foundations, groundbreaking technologies, and encouraging communities.

As the market continues to evolve, all eyes are now on $LPX, $DLANCE, and $LINK as they set the stage for the next wave of crypto rallies.

LaunchPad XYZ ($LPX)

Launchpad XYZ is a crypto initiative focused on creating a comprehensive Web3 platform to make the decentralized web more user-friendly.

With over $820,000 raised in its presale fundraising campaign, its $LPX token has garnered significant attention from professionals and crypto enthusiasts.

Apart from trading and investment opportunities, Launchpad aims to provide access to the metaverse and Web3 gaming worlds through its library and gaming hub.

The platform’s Web3 wallet will offer a user-friendly solution for secure self-custody of crypto assets, simplifying asset management.

Ready to take your trading portfolio to new heights? As the ultimate tool for traders, $LPX offers a range of benefits🚀 Stake $LPX and enjoy reduced #Gas fees, exclusive #Trading insights, discounts on #NFTs, and more 📈 Join our #Presale now ⬇️https://t.co/yYq4jnPZiL pic.twitter.com/4LZtpUQ16J — Launchpad.xyz (@launchpadlpx) May 31, 2023



The economic structure of Launchpad revolves around the $LPX token.

By staking tokens for a long period, users can earn rewards and enjoy benefits such as fee discounts, partner discounts, priority access to NFT minting and presales, and other perks.

This innovative platform also plans to expand its ecosystem to include various projects accessible through the LPX token.

This includes games, decentralized applications for data storage and sharing, as well as services like taxi hailing.

Launchpad envisions a future where Web3 technology is accessible to all, fostering innovation and transforming the digital landscape.

At press time, the Web3-powered native token, $LPX, trades at a presale price of $0.0445 per token.

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

DeeLance, a new crypto platform that combines Web3 technology with the metaverse, is revolutionizing the freelance market.

Given its enormous potential, it is unsurprising that the platform has significantly impacted the crypto space.

The project has successfully raised over $1.2 million in just a few months since the launch of its presale.

DeeLance aims to transform the recruitment process by harnessing the power of decentralized networks, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and the metaverse.

By securely utilizing NFTs for work products, the platform is looking to address common challenges in the freelance industry, such as copyright infringement and payment fraud.



At its core is the $DLANCE crypto token, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain.

The token holders will have access to the exclusive Metaverse VIP Experience.

The unique opportunity allows the holders to purchase premium virtual land and office space, lease office space, and advertise their brand on billboards.

These features enhance their brand visibility in the metaverse, creating an immersive and engaging experience for their audience.

DeeLance is spearheading the transition of recruitment into the 21st century, leading the way forward.

Interested investors can purchase the $DLANCE token at a discounted price of $0.038 USDT per token and earn great rewards in the short term.

Chainlink ($LINK)

Chainlink acts as a bridge between blockchains and smart contracts, enabling them to be universally interconnected.

The network is supported by a diverse open-source community comprising contributors and developers.

With the help of a decentralized oracle network, Chainlink guarantees secure communication between blockchains and external data feeds, events, and payment systems.

This capability is essential for enabling sophisticated smart contracts to emerge as the prevailing method of digital agreements.

Chainlink Labs has partnered with Tencent Cloud, a well-known global cloud company.

.@ChainlinkLabs has teamed up with @tencentcloud, the cloud business of global tech company Tencent, to support the development of Web3 startups.https://t.co/16SvnVC6Mw As part of this partnership, Tencent Cloud will provide various benefits to #ChainlinkBUILD projects,… pic.twitter.com/ywsYUm8oXq — Chainlink (@chainlink) May 31, 2023



Tencent Cloud offers reliable and secure cloud services and tools for Web3 developers, including Cloud Virtual Machine and Elastic Kubernetes Service.

As a result of this collaboration, Chainlink BUILD projects will enjoy several advantages.

These include default vouchers worth USD10,000 for Tencent Cloud services, with the opportunity to receive additional vouchers valued up to USD100,000.

They will also benefit from the prioritized product and service listings on the Tencent Cloud International Marketplace and early invitations to participate in Web3 networking, webinars, and events.

As Chainlink secures more partnerships to improve its blockchain, the utility value of its token rises.

At press time, the $LINK token is trading at $6.48, with a 24-hour trading volume of $139 million, indicating a drop of 2.10% in the last 24 hours.

Based on technical charts, the asset form is bearish. $LINK’s current price trails below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $6.90 for the short term and its 200-day SMA of $8.80 for the long term.

The asset has currently found support at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of $6.42.

However, a bullish rally could see $LINK rebound from this point and surge to new price heights.

The relative strength index (RSI) reading of 44.69 indicates that $LINK is currently underbought, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) reflects a weak buy signal.

With more adoptions and partnerships, $LINK could be a hot project to generate upside gains.

