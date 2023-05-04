Are Meme Coins Good Investments? This New AI Meme Coin Could be the Next SHIB

Despite the unpredictable nature of meme coins, their track record of remarkable growth is irrefutable.

From Dogecoin’s stratospheric ascent to Shiba Inu’s impressive windfalls, and now with the latest hype surrounding Pepe, meme coins have enraptured the cryptocurrency community, drawing the keen interest of market observers in search of lucrative returns.

Meme Coins: A Conundrum for Crypto Enthusiasts

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, recently expressed his perplexity regarding meme coins during a Twitter Spaces conversation.

Despite leading the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trade volume, CZ candidly admitted that he has never grasped the concept of meme coins.

He emphasized his deliberate detachment from Binance’s listing decisions, leaving the task to a dedicated team.

CZ’s Meme Coins Dilemma: To List or Not to List

CZ’s decision to distance himself from listing decisions stems from his lack of enthusiastic support for meme coins and his limited availability.

However, he clarified that he harbors no animosity toward meme coins, stating, “I personally never really understood meme coins. There are many successful people who do seem to understand them, including Elon Musk, and others, so we go by users.”

Binance’s listing criteria hinges on user interest and trading volume, with a cautious approach to avoid listing solely based on hype.

The “Binance Effect” has historically boosted the value of meme coins, such as Floki Inu, which saw a 50% price spike upon listing.

CZ acknowledged the high trading volume of Shiba Inu on Binance as well, reiterating that the exchange is not opposed to meme coins.

Meme Coins: A Rollercoaster of Speculation

The recent surge in meme coins like PEPE has reignited speculative interest in the meme coin space. PEPE’s price skyrocketed by nearly 2,900% since its launch, fueled by social media hype and the typical get rich quick drive of many crypto traders.

Meanwhile, DOGE and SHIB have remained relatively stagnant after a meme coin sell-off.

Bridging the Gap Between Meme Coins: AiDoge Steps In

As the crypto market observes the mixed performance of established meme coins like DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE, a new contender is entering the scene with the capacity to disrupt the meme coin arena.

In just over a week, AiDoge has raised over $1.47 million from investors during its presale, largely due to its appealing concept of merging meme generation and AI.

Visit AiDoge Now

AiDoge: A New Breed of Internet Tools

AI technology and consumer-oriented chatbots are transforming the way we operate, enabling the generation of diverse content, including websites and poetry, through human input.

AiDoge is poised to pioneer a novel category of internet AI tools—meme generators.

In a saturated market of AI-based crypto projects, AiDoge sets itself apart with its innovative approach, utilizing AI to develop a product that is sure to resonate with internet users.

The Art and Science of Meme Generation

The AiDoge team possesses a wealth of experience with successful meme coins and the technical expertise to execute their vision.

AiDoge aims to empowers users to craft internet memes by providing text prompts that outline the desired meme’s parameters.

The AI system then generates the meme based on the user’s input.

This innovative approach to meme creation positions AiDoge as a central player in the meme industry.

AiDoge will utilize AI generative image technology, similar to that of DALL-e and Midjourney, and train its large language model (LLM) on vast datasets of memes and crypto news.

AiDoge will employ a generative pre-trained transformer (GPT) language model, which is trained through machine learning.

As AiDoge consumes copious amounts of data, it refines its meme generation capabilities, producing high-quality and contemporary memes.

The system’s continuous improvement ensures that AiDoge remains relevant and ahead of trends.

The Public Wall Feed: A Community-Driven Meme Hub

To foster mass market adoption and incentivize platform activity, AiDoge will feature a public wall feed where all generated memes are displayed.

The community can vote for their favorite memes, with outstanding memes earning $AI token rewards and gaining visibility.

Top-ranking meme creators and users may also gain access to premium features and voting rights in AiDoge’s governance.

AiDoge operates on a decentralized network, ensuring no single point of failure and providing a secure platform for user interaction.

The project’s smart contracts have undergone a comprehensive audit by Certik, with results to be released soon.

This level of security instills confidence in investors and users who stake $AI tokens.

Don’t Miss the Meme Coin Momentum

Memes have become an integral part of visual communication in the digital age, and AiDoge is strategically positioned to redefine meme creation both qualitatively and quantitatively.

For investors who missed the price surges of Wojak, Pepe, and ArbDoge, AiDoge presents a prime opportunity for potentially lucrative returns.

As the utility token of AiDoge, $AI tokens serve as the currency for purchasing credits to generate memes.

Additionally, staking $AI tokens earns holders daily credit rewards and other perks. These functions form the foundation of the token’s value.

AiDoge will employ incentivization methods to encourage network participation and content creation.

With only four days remaining in Stage 3, investors must act swiftly to secure tokens at the current price of $0.0000268. The present stage is projected to sell out well ahead of schedule based on current sales trends.

Visit AiDoge Now

Related: