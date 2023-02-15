Are Crypto Prices Headed for A Big Fall or a Huge Pump Coming From Big US Economic Data Week?

The global cryptocurrency market has been steadily declining and has fallen below the $1 trillion level, thanks to rising curiosity ahead of US economic data, which has made traders hesitant to take any large positions and resulted in losses in digital assets.

The #Cryptocurrency market is extremely bearish here. Procced with extreme caution, protect and save your cash. — PROFIT BLUE (@profit8lue) February 13, 2023

Furthermore, the ongoing pressure of regulatory concerns was thought to be an important factor that had a negative influence on the cryptocurrency market.

US Consumer Inflation Data

According to a Reuters survey, the U.S. consumer inflation number is predicted to have increased by an annual 6.2% in January, following a 6.5% jump in December, and markets are looking to this data for more hints on the Federal Reserve’s policy stance. This month, the U.S. central bank increased interest rates by 25 basis points and said that its battle against inflation had reached a turning point.

In contrast to early predictions for the beginning of a more steep rate reduction later this year, the market now expects U.S. interest rates to peak at roughly 5.2% in July and close the year at 4.9%.

The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will be released today at 13:30 GMT, which is anticipated to have a substantial influence on the cryptocurrency market. Analysts anticipate the CPI will decline to 6.2% annually from its previous monthly level of 6.5%, while core inflation, which excludes food and energy costs, is anticipated to decrease once more from 5.7% to 5.5%.

Economists at Goldman estimate the CPI rose 0.55% in January, which would bring the YoY rate to 6.4% (from 6.5% in Dec), and that the core CPI rose 0.49%, which would drop the YoY rate to 5.6% (from 5.7%) UBS forecasts the CPI up 0.4% (+6.25% YoY) and core CPI up 0.31% (+5.5%) — Nick Timiraos (@NickTimiraos) February 14, 2023

However, Bitcoin may attempt to break over the top of its current range above $25,225 if there is no surprise in inflation or if the figures are greater than expected.

Crypto Regulation Changes

Furthermore, the new wave of aggressive regulation initiatives by US officials has heightened tensions in the digital currency markets. Investors are taking note of many key regulatory actions in the United States as the government seeks to manage the once-wild cryptocurrency market.

The New York State Department of Financial Services gave Paxos instructions to halt producing new Binance USD, or BUSD, stablecoins on Monday. A stablecoin is a type of digital currency that is connected to a tangible object. The USD and BUSD are transacted at a 1:1 ratio. Paxos is the issuer of BUSD, the third-largest cryptocurrency with a dollar price peg.

Breaking News: #SEC to sue #Paxos for listing #BinanceUSD stablecoin as an unregistered security. Is this a step towards tighter regulation of crypto companies in the US? Stay tuned for updates on this developing story #FactOrFUD pic.twitter.com/kivrvcbfd7 — TDX (@TDXLaunchpad) February 13, 2023

The market is anticipating the SEC’s accusations against Paxos to determine whether they will have any impact on other stablecoins like USD Coin (USDC) and tether (USDT). Paxos is not currently the subject of any SEC enforcement action. The SEC and cryptocurrency exchange Kraken settled last week on claims that Kraken traded unregistered securities. Thus, the cryptocurrency market is under pressure as a result of US legislation.

