Are Crypto Prices About to go Through the Roof as Key Indicator Flashes Green?

Crypto markets are bracing for an astronomical surge this week, as a critical barometer, has flipped green, hinting at a possible return to bullish technical structure.

Let’s delve into the significance of the Bitcoin Reserve Risk and why it could be the catalyst for soaring prices.

Bitcoin Reserve Risk is a vital metric that gauges the conviction of long-term investors in Bitcoin’s price relative to its perceived risk.

When this indicator moves beyond 0, it signals the likelihood of exponential price growth.

In the past, this crucial marker has presaged substantial gains in 2012, 2013, 2015, 2019, and 2020, yielding returns of 2,830%, 566%, 6,400%, 99%, and 487%, respectively.

Now, as the Reserve Risk surpasses 0 once more, expectations of another “crypto cycle” are mounting.

This week has seen considerable fluctuations in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices, with traders on edge in anticipation of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes.

Despite the recent market turbulence, the Bitcoin price has already climbed by around 70% this year.

Markets Trade Up On Bitcoin Reserve Risk Flip

Crypto expert Ali_Charts, referencing Glassnode data, took to Twitter to announce that the Reserve Risk has crossed 0 yet again, indicating immense potential for the Bitcoin market.

This news coincides with a sudden surge in institutional interest in Ethereum following the Shapella upgrade, further fuelling optimism in the cryptocurrency sphere.

However, Bitcoin’s recent price action has somewhat dampened traders’ spirits.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis

Currently trading at $27,645 (+0.19% change in the last 24 hours), Bitcoin is confronting a critical test of support at the formidable $27,500 price level.

Recent price movements have seen Bitcoin drop below vital support from the 20 Day MA, suggesting that the retracement could extend deeper to test the lower supporting trend.

While the technical structure appears precarious, Bitcoin’s RSI has lingered in oversold territory for several days, currently at 44, potentially indicating a growing capacity for another uptick.

In contrast, the MACD is considerably more bearish, at a staggering -407 as price action deviates from the 20 Day MA.

If Bitcoin persists in consolidating, its upside potential lies at $29,000 (+5.23%), which would enable BTC to reclaim its position above the 20 Day MA.

On the downside, Bitcoin risks plunging further, with $24,500 (-11.10%) forming a potential lower support level.

Consequently, Bitcoin’s Risk: Reward ratio stands at 0.47, signaling a poor long entry characterized by almost double the risk to reward.

However, with the Bitcoin Reserve Risk turning green, the crypto world is on high alert, awaiting the possibility of another exponential price movement to the upside.

