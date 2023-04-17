Arbitrum Price Up 38% Last Week, These 4 Coins Can Blast Higher 25x

Over the weekend, the crypto community has been closely following the recent events surrounding Arbitrum, the largest Layer 2 network by TVL, and the governance of its decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).

The controversial Arbitrum Improvement Proposal (AIP-1.05) sought to return a staggering 700 million ARB tokens to the DAO Treasury, following the contentious decision by Arbitrum’s Foundation to transfer $1 billion worth of governance tokens to itself without the DAO’s approval.

However, on April 15, the AIP-1.05 proposal faced overwhelming opposition, with many governance token holders deeming it too unrealistic and ‘myopic’. The backlash led to the AIP-1.05 proposal failing to gain sufficient support.

AIP 1.05: The arbitrum proposal to return 700M $ARB back to the treasury failed by a vast majority. 84.01% voted Against [118M]14.57% voted Yes [21M] — Airdrop Official (@its_airdrop) April 15, 2023

While this fascinating turn of events raises questions about the future of Arbitrum and its relationship with the wider crypto market, ARB price action has surged – posting a bullish +46% into the past weekend.

With ARB ascending to new heights as price exploration seems on the cards, read on to discover the latest Arbitrum price analysis.

Arbitrum (ARB) Price Analysis

Source.

Arbitrum saw a surge in price action ahead of the AIP-1.05 proposal vote on Saturday April 15, with a tight ranging pattern at $1.20 finally giving way to a thunderous +46% candle sequence.

Now in a steadfast consolidation movement, ARB is currently trading at an impressive $1.63, much to the glee of airdrop holders.

Indeed, the massive movement ahead of the AIP vote last week saw Arbitrum fuel its April gains to +27% Month-on-Month.

However, now in a precarious consolidatory movement there are genuine reasons to be concerned about downside movements on the short-time frame (STF).

A rapidly ascending 20 Day MA has caught up with price levels, and now seems poised to overtake price action.

If price drops below this 20 Day MA level over the next 24 hours, rally structure risks becoming trapped under a ceiling of hard technical resistance.

And looking at the RSI, which is still riding relatively high at 58 and struggling to cool off, there is little capacity to push up in the immediate frame.

This view is reinforced by the MACD indicator, which suggests bearish divergence at -0.016 as the rising 20 Day MA threatens posturing.

Arbitrum (ARB) Price Prediction

However, there are genuine reasons to be cheerful for Arbitrum holders.

The recent push-up has driven ARB into pure price exploration territory on the upside, with little historical data to inform just how high this coin can go.

Another leg-up to this rally would likely see ARB targeting the key psychological price level of $2.00 (representing a +22% move from here).

Yet, downside risk is nearby – with a fall to the nearest lower support level sat down at $1.50 (-8.4%).

Overall, this gives ARB a Risk: Reward ratio of 2.62 – an attractive entry with serious upside potential after a STF consolidation is completed.

