Arbitrum Price Prediction: Why This Layer 2 Flops While This Crypto Offers Use Case to Drive 20x Gains

This week in the world of Arbitrum, the Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution, tensions between its community and the Arbitrum Foundation take center stage.

After raising over $100 million from venture capitalists such as Lightspeed, Arbitrum issued its governance token, ARB, which recently found itself at the heart of a contentious proposal.

The community was asked to vote on allocating 750 million ARB tokens, worth around $1 billion, to the foundation, a move met with considerable opposition.

In an intriguing turn of events, the Arbitrum Foundation clarified that the funds were already allocated, and indeed, spent.

This revelation sent ripples through the community, with many left questioning the transparency and intentions of the foundation.

In response to the uproar, the foundation proposed two motions aimed at placating disgruntled token holders by expanding their budget oversight and governance powers.

This development serves as a cautionary tale, highlighting the potential pitfalls of tokenized layer-2 solutions on Ethereum.

While offering faster and cheaper transactions, the insistence on proprietary tokens introduces friction and raises concerns over underdeveloped solutions rushed to market.

The Arbitrum saga thus underscores the need for Ethereum to reassess its reliance on venture capital-driven layer-2 scaling solutions and embrace a model that disintermediates, rather than subsidizes, the financiers of Web 2.0.

On behalf of the @arbitrum foundation I would like to thank our bag holders for providing us with exit liquidity pic.twitter.com/9qkHfn5MLU — Gabriel Haines.eth (@gabrielhaines) April 2, 2023

Arbitrum (ARB) Price Analysis

With Arbitrum (ARB) currently trading low at a current price of $1.19 (a 24 hour change of -1.28%) in the aftermath of the community governance blow out.

Airdrop token holders are disappointed with April’s bleed-out price action, so far ARB has tumbled -14.5% since the start of the month.

This is typical of the extreme volatility around new coins post-launch, with similar circumstances plaguing the looks $RARE airdrop last year.

Source.

And in an to-be-expected move, many traders have been caught off-guard by airdrop participants willingness to cash-in their loot.

This has left ARB struggling to stay afloat as price action this week has been embroiled in a tight ranging pattern atop support around $1.20.

Crucially, in the past 24 hours ARB’s price has dropped below the both the 20 and 200 Day Moving Averages.

This is a high-risk development, if price action doesn’t break back above these MAs, then it risks becoming capped by a new layer of resistance.

Indicators offer a glimmer of hope for ARB holders, with the RSI cooling off rapidly in the past hours to a bullish 41.

This clear oversold signal leaves plenty of capacity for ARB to push up once more.

The MACD in contrast paints a bleaker picture, reading bearish divergence at -0.0011 – this reflects the risk posed by the drop below ARB’s MAs.

Overall then, if ARB can catch a bounce here, bulls can expect to hit a target of $1.30 (a +8.6% move).

However, downside risk of rejection from the MA levels could see ARB tumble down to $1.15 (a -3.9% drop).

Arbitrum is therefore facing a bullish risk reward structure of 2.21 – a great entry with 2x more reward than risk.

Best Arbitrum Alternatives?

Yet, with significant concern mounting around Arbitrum’s fudged community governance proposals, a sell-off could be on the cards.

As traders seek alternative profits after the ARB airdrop failed to deliver, many are turning to presales to secure the biggest bags ahead of a rumoured 2024 bull run.

Amid the most promising crypto presales of 2023 is an ambitious Web3 platform seeking to decentralise the global gig economy.

Discover: DeeLance ($DLANCE)

Discover DeeLance, the game-changing Web3 freelance and recruitment platform that will take the world by storm.

This is your once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest early in the ground-breaking $DLANCE token during its highly anticipated presale.

Imagine a platform that instantly revolutionizes the freelance industry by offering lightning-fast crypto payments, unparalleled NFT integration, and an ironclad automated dispute system, all powered by the public blockchain. DeeLance makes this dream a reality.

Now picture yourself reaping the rewards of a mere 2% fee on this transformative platform. DeeLance leaves competitors like Upwork and Fiverr in the dust, while unveiling plans for a futuristic metaverse where clients and freelancers will connect in virtual offices, transcending geographical boundaries.

Don’t let this golden opportunity slip through your fingers! Seize your $DLANCE tokens now at an irresistible $0.025 per token during the first presale round. With only 30% of the 1 billion token supply available, time is of the essence. In just 9 days, the price will skyrocket.

Embark on this thrilling journey by delving into DeeLance’s whitepaper, joining their buzzing Telegram channel, and participating in their jaw-dropping $10k Giveaway.

By investing in $DLANCE, you’re not just securing a piece of a revolutionary freelance platform; you’re planting the seeds for a thriving future where work, collaboration, and creativity are redefined in the Web3 landscape.

Can you hear destiny calling? Don’t miss your chance to be part of history. Answer the call, unlock your crypto wallet, and join DeeLance on an awe-inspiring voyage that will shape the future of freelancing.

Buy $DLANCE now and watch your investment soar to unimaginable heights!

Related News