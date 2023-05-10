Arbitrum Price Prediction: Whale Sell-Offs and Tumbling User Count Suggests $1 is Next

Arbitrum (ARB) trades on a knife-edge ahead of critical US economic data release, could CPI make-or-break ARB? Find out in this Arbitrum price analysis.

Crypto markets are keeping a close watch on the imminent release of the latest U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data, as it could shed light on the Federal Reserve’s next policy moves, which in turn, may have a significant impact on the cryptocurrency market.

Scheduled for release on Wednesday at 12:30 GMT, the CPI data is eagerly anticipated by market participants.

Economists polled by Reuters forecast a 5.5% year-on-year increase in core consumer prices for April.

Meanwhile, a Dow Jones survey reveals expectations of a 0.4% month-over-month increase and a 5% year-over-year rise in April’s CPI figures.

The forthcoming data has the potential to offer fresh insights into the Federal Reserve’s approach to monetary policy, especially in terms of interest rate adjustments.

Last week, during a post-meeting press conference, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell emphasized that the central bank’s decisions will be data-dependent.

This followed the Fed’s recent meeting, which resulted in a 25 basis point interest rate hike and suggested that the rate-hiking campaign might be nearing its conclusion.

Despite Powell’s assurance that rate cuts are not expected in the near future, concerns about elevated rates potentially dragging the U.S. economy into a recession persist.

Presently, markets are pricing in an 83% likelihood of the U.S. central bank maintaining rates at their current level in June.

In related news, Fed Governor Philip Jefferson announced on Tuesday that the U.S. economy is experiencing a gradual slowdown. New York Fed President John Williams, however, did not confirm whether the central bank plans to halt its interest rate hikes.

As the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions could dramatically affect the cryptocurrency market, investors remain on high alert for any indications of policy shifts.

CPI gameplan for #Bitcoin Above 5.5% –> $25,000 (4% probability) 5.3% to 5.5%–> $26,500 (25% probability) 5.0% to 5.2% –> $28,500 (50% probability) 4.7% to 4.9% –> $29,000 (20% probability) 4.5% or lower –> $30,000+ (1% probability) *Probabilities according to JPMorgan — tedtalksmacro (@tedtalksmacro) May 10, 2023

The upcoming release of the U.S. CPI data is therefore being closely monitored, perhaps by none more so than Arbitrum (ARB) holders – facing a knife-edge make-or-break bounce as the looming CPI release approaches.

Arbitrum (ARB) Price Analysis

After a challenging start to the month for Arbitrum, which has endured tough persistent bleed-out price action for three weeks, a knife-edge bounce is the final hope of holders.

Now trading at a lowly $1.12 (+1.8%), ARB is in the midst of a bounce-back from an all-time low in a critical last-ditch attempt to recover chart structure.

During the early hours of this morning (May 10) ARB reclaimed a vital lifeline – support from the MA20.

Now in a brief consolidatory pattern, markets await the decisive CPI release at 12:30 GMT for a sink-or-swim move.

If CPI is revealed as higher than the priced in 5.5% (YoY) it could spell disaster for this precarious position.

With ARB now at a MoM loss of -5.5%. reclaiming the MA20 is a huge step towards a shift to the upside – with ARB bulls now targeting the descending MA200.

ARB has an RSI at 38 – a significant oversold signal – indicating a lot of capacity to push up.

And this is matched by minor bullish divergence on the MACD at 0.0035.

ARB On-Chain Flips Bearish?

On-Chain reveals Arbitrum (ARB) token is facing a potential bearish trend, as on-chain metrics indicate that large investors, or “whales,” have started selling off their tokens.

The largest whale cohort on the Arbitrum network, holding an aggregate of over 3 billion ARB, has offloaded approximately 440 million coins between May 5 and May 9.

This sell-off could send bearish signals across the Arbitrum ecosystem, and unless whale interest is reignited, the trend is likely to continue.

Additionally, the number of daily active addresses on the Arbitrum network has declined significantly, suggesting a loss of interest in the underlying services offered.

The Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio suggests that ARB’s price could drop below $1 if it loses the $1.10 support.

Arbitrum (ARB) Price Prediction

With definitive price action under way, ARB has all the technical indications of a move up – but CPI fears could outshine even the brightest bullish signals.

With that in mind, ARB has an upside target at $1.25 (+11.3%) if CPI comes in as priced or below (<5.5%).

On the flipside, downside risk could be brutal here with effectively no lower support levels – $1 as a psychological level is likely to form lower support (-10.9%).

This leaves ARB with a relatively on-the-fence Risk: Reward of 1.03 – a mediocre entry dependent on CPI fundamentals.

