Arbitrum Price Prediction – Up 27% to $1.53 on Huge Volume Shows FOMO Momentum

The Arbitrum price has surged by 15.236% over the past 24 hours and an impressive 27% within the past week, currently trading at $1.5465.

As a result of this price surge, Arbitrum’s Layer 2 protocol (ARB) has become one of the biggest beneficiaries of the recent Shapella Upgrade on the Ethereum network, making it one of the best altcoins to buy now.

A Rising Star in the Ethereum Ecosystem

Despite being a relatively new protocol, Arbitrum has managed to stand out due to its technological prowess, diverse and dedicated community, and focus on user-driven innovation.

After its release, Arbitrum quickly gained significant traction and adoption, surpassing many of its rivals.

The attention and recognition for Arbitrum have only increased since the implementation of the Shapella Upgrade.

According to L2Beat data, Arbitrum is second only to the main Ethereum blockchain in terms of total average Transactions Per Second (TPS) over the past day.

Arbitrum boasts a transaction count of 12.03 per second, just under Ethereum’s 12.67.

Arbitrum Price and the Path to Greater Utility

One of the factors responsible for the increase in Arbitrum’s price is the growth in new products, services, and overall innovation aimed at expanding the range of utilities available to its ecosystem’s users.

You can now track NFTs in real-time on Arbitrum using @AlchemyPlatform. Details below https://t.co/QMrYxdKeC3 — Arbitrum (,) (@arbitrum) April 14, 2023

A recent development from the protocol includes the introduction of a non-fungible token (NFT) tracking feature, launched in collaboration with Alchemy.

This NFT tracking capability provides Arbitrum users with the means to estimate the current value of digital collectibles, their attributes, and potential transfer details between addresses.

Arbitrum Price Prediction and Technical Analysis

Taking a look at the 4-hour Arbitrum price chart, the 10 EMA currently stands at $1.3449, while the 50 EMA and 100 EMA are at $1.27 and $1.26, respectively.

These figures suggest that the short-term momentum is bullish, as the price remains above all three moving averages.

The daily RSI at 63.69 also supports this bullish outlook, as it is above the neutral 50 levels but not yet in overbought territory.

When examining the trading volume, we can see a significant increase in activity.

The current volume is 301.993 million, compared to the previous day’s volume of 229.926 million and the volume moving average of 184.075 million.

This uptick in volume could be a sign of increased interest and confidence in Arbitrum.

Yesterday, the price of ARB closed at an impressive $1.369 with a 14.71% gain in value.

Arbitrum’s positive momentum continues to strengthen today as it reached a new all-time high earlier, registering an intraday high of $1.5910. Arbitrum is currently trading at $1.5465, showing a 12.86% increase so far today.

With this latest milestone, the bullish sentiment surrounding Arbitrum is only growing stronger.

The immediate resistance for Arbitrum lies at $1.60, followed by the extended Fibonacci level of Fib 1.272 at $1.70, whereas support can be located at the Fib 0.786 level of $1.4987; yet with ARB soaring over 48 hours now, intraday charts suggest that it is currently oversold and may experience a brief correction soon depending on market conditions.

It is recommended that traders keep a close eye on Arbitrum’s intraday price movements and exercise caution when approaching potential key levels, utilizing risk management strategies to mitigate potential losses.

The L2 Protocol’s Expansion Will Affect Arbitrum Price

As Arbitrum steadily establishes itself as a top contender among Layer 2 protocols and approaches Ethereum’s transaction count, it’s also looking to broaden its range of services.

This aspiration might be the driving force behind the rising bullish sentiment surrounding the protocol.

Investors who are closely monitoring the recent resurgence of the cryptocurrency market might discover that the impressive increase in the Arbitrum price could merely be the start of its journey as it enters price discovery mode.

Related: