Arbitrum Price Prediction – After the Airdrop is This New Layer 2 a Sound Investment for Long-Term Gains?

Arbitrum, a layer-2 blockchain network, carried out an airdrop on March 23 in which a significant fraction of its ARB tokens was disseminated to the community.

While the event attracted widespread attention across the cryptocurrency market, it also prompted questions about Arbitrum’s price’s prospective trajectory and investment viability given the large number of coins that are hitting the market.

Arbitrum’s Airdrop and Its Aftereffects

The Arbitrum airdrop saw the issuance of over 1.275 billion ARB tokens, accounting for over 12% of the entire supply. The allocation of these tokens was orchestrated to give specific entities specific numbers of coins, with different stakeholders receiving varying proportions.

$ARB Distribution: 43% – Arbitrum DAO community treasury

27% – Offchain Labs

17.53% – Arbitrum Investors

11.62% – Arbitrum Users ("The Airdrop")

1.13% – DAOs on Arbitrum ("DAO Airdrop") Discuss your thoughts pic.twitter.com/CbdVGdKi34 — Bankless (@BanklessHQ) March 16, 2023

The DAO Treasury received the lion’s share at 43%, while the team and advisors were allotted 27%. Additionally, Arbitrum DAOs, individual cryptocurrency holders, and investors were recipients of the airdropped tokens.

The airdrop had an immediate and pronounced impact on ARB’s price, which plummeted by 88% due to the abrupt surge in available supply and flood of selling pressure.

Despite the sharp drop, ARB’s market capitalization is holding steading at over $1.57 billion so far today, securing its position as the 37th largest token.

Investor Enthusiasm and Market Outlook

Regardless of the decline in Arbitrum’s price, investor enthusiasm for the token persists. Lookonchain data disclosed the top five purchasers of ARB, including a whale who procured 4.94 million ARB utilizing 3,700 ETH, amounting to over $6.7 million.

As per Coinmarketcap, ARB’s trading volume has declined by 12% so far in the past 24 hours, indicating a decrease in investor interest. Unfortunately, this could be a sign of weakening market sentiment for ARB, which may create difficulties moving forward.

Rising Popularity, Rising Risks: Counterfeit Arb Token Surfaces on Uniswap

The growing popularity of ARB has been accompanied by an increased risk of deceptive practices. Investors are urged to exercise caution, as a scammer recently fabricated counterfeit ARB tokens and traded them on Uniswap (UNI), amassing $24,480 in 24 hour volume.

SCAM ALERT: UNKNOWN USER ADDED FAKE ETH/ARB POOL ON @Uniswap CONTAINING 400 WETH AND OVER 95 MILLION $ARB FAKE TOKENS. pic.twitter.com/K7jelKoWrM — Sol Bulletin (@SolBulletin) March 23, 2023

Initial findings indicate that the dubious ETH/ARB trading pair on Uniswap V3 contained in excess of 95 million counterfeit ARBs along with more than 400 Wrapped Ether (WETH). Investors are advised to verify the tokens’ authenticity prior to trading.

ARB Price Prediction and Technical Analysis: Where is ARB Going From here?

ARB is currently trading at $1.2465, indicating a decrease of almost 6% so far today. It appears that the digital currency will finish today in the red zone. An understanding of its technical analysis may be beneficial in making predictions regarding ARB’s future market movements.

15-Minute Exponential Moving Averages (EMA)

The 15-minute chart provides a short-term perspective on ARB’s price movements. As of the time of analysis, the 20 EMA is at $1.2928, while the 50 EMA stands at $1.3442, and the 100 EMA is at $1.3677.

The declining EMAs point to weakness in ARB and suggest further price drops may be imminent. Notably, the 20 EMA is acting as immediate resistance, and ARB could stage a recovery if it breaks past this level.

However, the 50 and 100 EMAs are positioned above the current price, adding to the bearish outlook.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) for Arbitrum’s Price

The RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of Arbitrum’s price movements. ARB’s RSI is currently at 30.09, suggesting the token is approaching oversold territory.

An RSI value below 30 typically indicates oversold conditions, which could signal a potential reversal to the upside.

However, if the RSI continues to trend downward, it may confirm the bearish sentiment indicated by the declining EMAs.

Immediate Resistance and Support Levels for Arbitrum’s Price:

ARB’s current price is at $1.2465, with a decline of 5.69% so far today. The immediate resistance level for ARB is the psychological level of $1.30.

A break above this resistance could indicate a short-term bullish reversal and improvement in ARB’s strength. On the downside, potential support is located in the range of $1.2136 to $1.2472.

A drop below this range could trigger more considerable losses, and traders should monitor this level closely.

The confluence of bearish signals from multiple technical indicators suggests that a further price decline is likely for ARB in the short term. However, the RSI nearing oversold territory and nearby support levels could foretell a recovery on the horizon for this Layer 2 blockchain token.

Traders should closely monitor technical levels and trend reversals to determine appropriate entry and exit points. As with all trading activities, risk management and due diligence are essential in navigating the volatile cryptocurrency markets.

A Promising Layer 2 with Associated Risks

The recent airdrop has thrust Arbitrum into the limelight, and its competitive edge implies the potential for sustained growth. However, the token’s price instability and the emergence of fraudulent schemes highlight the importance of investor prudence.

As with all investments, comprehensive research and due diligence are indispensable when contemplating the inclusion of ARB in a diversified investment portfolio.

Although Arbitrum’s performance metrics and adoption rates are promising, investors are advised to remain vigilant and meticulously evaluate the risks and prospects associated with this emerging second-layer blockchain network.

