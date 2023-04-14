Arbitrum Price Picks up Steam While Web3 Alternative DeeLance Is Pumping to $126,000

Since the beginning of April, the crypto market has been on a bullish trajectory, with popular poster boys Bitcoin and Ethereum showing stability and vertical price movement.

This development has influenced the rise of other altcoins as they rally to soar in value. One such project is the Arbitrum project token, $ARB.

The Arbitrum platform is a layer-2 scaling network that seeks to solve the congestion problem of the Ethereum blockchain.

Most decentralized applications (dApps) are deployed on the Ethereum chain, hence why transaction executions are slow and costly.

The fundamental goal of Arbitrum is to create a decentralized network that breaks transactions into small bits for faster executions at a low rate and optimal security.

Since its debut, the scaling network has recorded the fastest-growing user base, with over 50% of all daily Ethereum transactions processed on its ecosystem.

The rise of its technology adoption has propelled its native token to a bullish run, recording over a 13.67% price increase and over $2 billion in trading volume in just over 24 hours.

Tipped to be the next Ethereum, the $ARB token trades at $1.53 and has piqued the interest of investors keen to purchase the fast-rising asset before it picks up more steam.

However, another massive project on the block is DeeLance, a revolutionary decentralized platform that leverages non-fungible token (NFT) technology and the metaverse to create a seamless freelance marketplace.

DeeLance aims to disrupt the medieval recruitment platform and create a new era of metaverse-based work collaboration and payment via its Web3 model.

Although its native token, $DLANCE, is yet to launch on public exchanges, its presale is fast selling, with over $131,000 raised from early investors.

DeeLance Web3-Powered Workspace

DeeLance is an open-source Web3-powered project that offers employers and creatives a digital freelance marketplace to enhance collaborations, ideas pitches, and exchange services for commercial ventures.

DeeLance ecosystem infuses three pillars – a simplified recruitment hub, non-fungible token (NFT) technology, and the metaverse world.

Together, these functionalities disrupt the $761 billion recruitment industry by opening up transparent, simplified contract ownership and a Web3-anchored platform that leverages the exponential growth of the metaverse.

Employers and freelancers are provided with non-fungible token (NFT) avatars to navigate through the immersive.

More so, freelancers can store their work as tokenized NFT, which denotes full ownership of their services.

This NFT is transferred to employers when agreed payments are released to freelancers. Payments are initially locked in smart contract-powered escrow.

Hey DeeLancers!‍☄️ We believe everyone should have control over their work, from having maximum control of their funds to possessing work ownership through #NFTs and occupying a commercial office in the #Metaverse Join $DLANCE Presale today! ⤵️https://t.co/XHnTqVzMLN pic.twitter.com/bW6WaBPV9O — DeeLance (@deelance_com) April 14, 2023

The escrow automatically disburses the agreed payment balance to freelancers when designated service or task objectives are completed and approved by recruiters.

This escrow incorporation averts the need for late payments and third-party digital payment agencies. Unlike Web2-based workspaces like Fiverr and Upwork, creatives can be paid via fiat or crypto.

With crypto payments, freelancers can eliminate the high costs of foreign currency exchanges.

The platform structured payment methods create a high clarity and confidence in clients and service providers.

Regarding the metaverse, recruiters and creatives are offered NFT avatars to interact with other members in the platform’s virtual sphere.

Employers can buy lands, build offices, set up meetings and interviews, and roll out gigs to qualified candidates in the metaverse.

Freelancers also advertise their portfolios and skillset to entice employers and recognition from fellow community members.

$DLANCE Is Selling Fast at a Low Price – The New Alternative for $ARB

At the heart of the innovative DeeLance platform is its native token, $DLANCE.

The crypto asset is deployed on the Ethereum chain and can be used to buy NFTs assets, acquire lands and offices within the project’s metaverse, and pay for adverts and freelancers’ services.

Like the fast-rising $ARB token, $DLANCE stacks up a rich list of utilities. It is set to anchor the recruitment industry and metaverse tremendous growth, influencing its price value.

$ARB currently trades for $1.53, which is set to increase in value. However, investors seeking a discounted-price asset with a high potential for gains should consider $DLANCE.

The metaverse token is at the early stage of the presale and trades at $0.025 USDT per token, with over $131,000 raised from early investors in just over two weeks.

You can now become an affiliate of #DeeLance! Copy your referral link from our website & earn 5% $DLANCE token for every successful purchase made by your friends & family you refer to our platform Presale is Live! Start recommending friends now⤵️https://t.co/XHnTqVzMLN pic.twitter.com/apfMRCurzg — DeeLance (@deelance_com) April 14, 2023

However, this will increase to $0.029 in two days and 0.053 USDT when it lists on public exchanges.

Value-driven investors can purchase the digital asset now and earn over 100% nominal profit when its presale ends.

Stacked with global utility, $DLANCE is tipped to soar in price and scale past the $ ARB’s recent bullish trajectory.

