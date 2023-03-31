Arbitrum Price is Trending Higher at $1.34 – Is This a Good Time to Buy?

Arbitrum (ARB) coin popularity has surged significantly in the crypto market, thanks mostly to the recent airdrop, which propelled its native ARB token to become one of the top 40 most valued cryptocurrencies.

Trader Joe's #DEX trading volume on #Arbitrum has surged, with its TVL reaching $31M, over 25% of the platform's TVL across 3 supported blockchains.

#JOE price has also spiked by 11% in the past 24 hours, with an increase of nearly 60% over the week.

Not financial advice pic.twitter.com/iYayqpKBH6 — Kid (@Franksinn333) March 30, 2023

ARB token’s value has risen to $1.77 billion, with users trading $2.5 billion in ARB tokens in only one day. The price of an ARB token is currently $1.39, which is 10.51% higher than the previous day. It is also worth noting that people have claimed around 81% of the total ARB tokens provided in a recent airdrop.

Arbitrum Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Arbitrum is an Ethereum scaling solution that seeks to speed up and lower the price of transactions by settling them on a sidechain before reporting back to the main blockchain. This is especially advantageous for individuals seeking to execute quick trades in decentralized finance (DeFi).

The ARB governance token was just introduced, allowing holders to vote and propose network improvements. It is worth recalling that the value of the ARB token had skyrocketed to $9 per token before falling to $1.10. At ByBit, prices were reported to have gone as high as $14 per token before falling.

However, the reason for its upward stance could be tied to the positive adoption trends in its network and promising performance in the broader crypto market,

The ARB coin has shown substantial potential in the cryptocurrency industry and has been a favorite choice for many investors. Although its value has fluctuated, the future seems bright with good adoption patterns in its network.

Moving forward, the price of ARB coin may increase to $10 in the near future. However, this is just a prediction, and the price of ARB can be influenced by different things including market trends, investor sentiment, and technological developments related to the Arbitrum network.

Arbitrum’s ARB Token Airdrop Causes Price Volatility

Arbitrum just launched its ARB token in a massive airdrop, causing a jump in user demand. Nevertheless, Arbitrum’s website had some issues as a result of too many users attempting to claim tokens.

This caused the token’s price to fluctuate dramatically, beginning at $11 and decreasing to below $2.

This typically happens after cryptocurrency giveaways. Some users were able to claim 10% of the 1.16 billion ARB tokens during the latest ARB token airdrop, which began on March 24th. Despite certain difficulties in obtaining the tokens, customers had six months to redeem them.

This announcement had a huge influence on the Arbitrum token’s price, making it fluctuate significantly during and after the airdrop.

Coinbase to Support Arbitrum’s Native Token ARB, Plans to List on Exchange

Coinbase, a U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange, announced on March 22 that it plans to support and list the native token of Arbitrum, called ARB, for trading on its platform.

Coinbase said it will begin trading once sufficient supply and liquidity conditions are met, which is expected to happen after the airdrop on March 23. The USD-ARB trading pairs on Coinbase will be launched in phases and the coin will carry the “experimental” tag on the exchange.

Coinbase will add support for Arbitrum (ARB) on the Arbitrum network (ERC-20 token). Do not send this asset over other networks or your funds may be lost. Inbound transfers for this asset are available on @Coinbase & @CoinbaseExch in the regions where trading is supported. — Coinbase Assets (@CoinbaseAssets) March 22, 2023

Thus, this announcement has had a positive impact on ARB’s price, with the token’s value increasing constantly. This is likely due to the increased exposure and liquidity that listing on a popular exchange like Coinbase can provide.

Furthermore, the promise to distribute 56% of the circulating supply to the Arbitrum community has generated excitement and anticipation for the token’s launch.

Arbitrum Listed on Binance and Other Crypto Exchanges

Another factor that has been supporting Arbitrum’s price rally could be its listing on Binance, Poloniex, Huobi, and MEXC, which took place on March 23. Binance has launched trading for ARB/BTC and ARB/USDT, as well as ARB withdrawals.

ARB is now a borrowable asset on Binance’s Isolated Margin. Poloniex also listed ARB for trading on the same day, with deposits accepted and ARB/USDT trading available.

Moreover, Huobi and MEXC have also offered ARB for trading against USDT and USDD, respectively. BitMEX recently unveiled a futures ARB token. The ARB token is now trading at $1.343, up 3.3% in the last 24 hours.

Hence, Arbitrum’s successful listing on these major crypto exchanges was seen as one of the key factors that potentially drive up demand and positively impact its price performance.

Related News