Arbitrum Price Forecast – Why This layer 2 Coin Can Reach $10 in Q2 2023

The cryptocurrency community has been actively engaged in conversations about Arbitrum (ARB) the past week, first, because of an air drop, and now because of a sophisticated hack being carried out on said air drop’s recipients.

Despite this setback, however, there are compelling reasons to believe that Arbitrum’s price could reach $10 in the second quarter of 2023.

In this article, the latest developments surrounding Arbitrum will be explored, along with a look at its possible price trajectory.

Recent Cyberattack on Arbitrum

Throughout the past week, the Arbitrum community was shaken by a security breach that resulted in the theft of over $1.3 million worth of ARB tokens.

The incident involved a hacker who employed a combination of phishing and address poisoning techniques to deceive more than 600 Arbitrum users.

The attacker orchestrated the scam by creating a counterfeit Arbitrum website that closely resembled the legitimate one.

Unsuspecting users were lured into interacting with the fake site, which enabled the hacker to gain control of their wallets and siphon off ARB tokens.

The malicious actor also deployed a fraudulent ARB token contract using addresses labeled “Fake_Phishing18” and “Fake_Phishing47.”

The timing of the attack coincided with Arbitrum’s highly anticipated ARB token airdrop on March 24.

The hacker’s address received a total of 933,365 ARB tokens from an Arbitrum address on that day.

Blockchain analysis firm Arkham and independent researcher 0xKnight both confirmed the malicious activity, with affected users reporting that their ARB tokens had been “self-claimed” by the hacker’s wallets.

The incident prompted a warning from the MetaMask team, a popular browser-based crypto wallet project, about the dangers of “address poisoning.”

This type of attack involves the manipulation of users’ address lists by sending transactions from addresses that closely mimic those they have previously interacted with.

Despite the security breach, the Arbitrum project has demonstrated resilience, and its ARB token continues to show promise.

Arbitrum Price Forecast and Technical Analysis

ARB has recently experienced notable price movements, with technical indicators suggesting neutral to bullish potential short term.

Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs):

Looking at the 1-hour timeframe, the 20-period EMA is currently at $1.3739, while the 50-period EMA stands at $1.3440, and the 100-period EMA is at $1.3115.

The 20 EMA is above both the 50 and 100 EMAs, indicating a bullish trend in the short term.

The fact that the current Arbitrum price is above the 50 and 100 EMAs further supports this bullish sentiment.

Relative Strength Index (RSI):

The RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements.

The current RSI value for ARB is 56.67, which suggests that the asset is in neutral territory.

An RSI value above 70 would indicate overbought conditions, while a value below 30 would signal oversold conditions.

The current RSI value suggests that ARB has room for further upside movement before reaching overbought levels.

Price Action:

ARB’s previous price close was $1.3796, and the cryptocurrency experienced an impressive 12.56% gain on Wednesday.

Today, the intraday high of $1.4450 was reached, but the current Arbitrum price has retraced slightly to $1.4005, resulting in a modest gain of just 1.80% so far today.

Resistance and Support Levels:

Traders should keep an eye on the immediate resistance, which is a horizontal resistance area ranging from $1.4248 to $1.4467.

A break above this resistance zone could signal a continuation of the bullish trend and potentially lead to a test of new highs.

On the downside, the immediate potential support is the hourly 50-EMA at $1.3436. This level could act as a cushion for any potential pullbacks.

If the price falls below this support, traders should look for further support at the 100-EMA level of $1.3115.

Why ARB Can Reach $10 in Q2 2023

Despite the recent cyberattack, several factors contribute to a positive outlook for Arbitrum’s price in the coming months:

Layer 2 Scaling Solution:

As a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, Arbitrum has the potential to significantly improve transaction throughput and reduce fees.

This is a much-needed development for the Ethereum network, which has faced congestion and high gas costs.

The demand for effective scaling solutions is expected to drive interest in projects like Arbitrum.

Strong Community Support:

The Arbitrum community has shown remarkable resilience in the face of the recent attack.

The project’s team has been transparent in addressing the incident and has taken steps to enhance security.

The community’s continued support is likely to contribute to Arbitrum’s price stability and growth.

Growing Adoption:

Arbitrum’s technology has garnered interest from developers and projects seeking to leverage its scaling capabilities.

As more decentralized applications (dApps) and protocols adopt Arbitrum, the demand for ARB tokens could increase, positively impacting its price.

Market Sentiment:

The broader cryptocurrency market has been showing signs of recovery, and positive sentiment could spill over to ARB.

As investors seek opportunities in the Layer 2 space, ARB may emerge as an attractive option.

So, while the recent security breach was undoubtedly a setback, Arbitrum’s fundamentals remain strong.

The project’s potential to enhance Ethereum’s scalability, combined with growing adoption and community support, suggests that Arbitrum’s price could reach $10 in Q2 2023, depending on wider macroeconomic conditions and the overall state of the cryptocurrency market.

