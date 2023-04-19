ArbDoge AI Price is Surging, But Love Hate Inu Soars Past $4.6m

Brand new Arbitrum-based meme coin ArbDoge AI has been going viral since its launch less than one week ago.

As referenced in a recent tweet by Arbitrum Station, ArbDoge AI has fast become the most successful meme project on the Arbitrum blockchain, amassing a market cap of over $60 million with coins now being held by over 110,000 users.

AIDoge has become the most successful meme project on Arbitrum with incredible milestones such as 110,000+ holders and $60M market cap in less than 100 hours since launch There are still exciting things to come for #AIDoge, especially the launch of #AICODE Details below pic.twitter.com/53krhhjM2R — Arbitrum Station (,) (@ArbitrumStation) April 19, 2023

At its current price of $0.000000000235 (nine zeros), the token is up 6x versus its levels in the $0.00000000004 (ten zeros) area just two days ago.

ArbDoge AI has been able to surge by riding three massive waves of virality including 1) the popularity of meme coins, 2) the growing obsession in AI products and developments and 3) the rapid rise of the Arbitrum network in 2023.

Arbitrum is an Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution that has experienced massive user and ecosystem growth so far in 2023.

But it isn’t the only meme coin that has been exploding in popularity this year.

Investors have been rushing to secure presale tokens being sold by up-and-coming project called Love Hate Inu.

Hope your day's going well #LoveHateInu Crew! Let's hear your thoughts on this! Will $LHINU be the $SHIB killer?️ — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 19, 2023

Love Hate Inu is a new dog-meme-inspired social media polling platform that features revolutionary new stake-to-vote, vote-to-earn blockchain technology.

Many observers think the platform will catch fire in 2023 and analysts at Business2Community.com have already rated as 2023’s best presale opportunity.

What is Love Hate Inu?

Love Hate Inu users will be able to engage in discussions and vote on the world’s most contentious, debated issues.

Quick summary of what #LoveHateInu is all about 1️⃣$LHINU is a #MemeCoin

2️⃣It has public voting utility verified by blockchain technology

3️⃣Participants can vote❤️

4️⃣Voting leads to minting new memes

5️⃣Users are rewarded in $LHINU tokens Don't wait, join us today! — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 18, 2023

For example, the platform, which will be powered by Love Hate Inu’s LHINU crypto token, will allow users to have a say on whether they love or hate divisive figures like Elon Musk, Cristiano Ronaldo and Donald Trump, as well as Andrew Tate.

Indeed, in an exciting proof-of-concept of the voting platform’s idea, Love Hate Inu is currently running an off-chain, free-to-enter voting competition, where participants can win $10,000 by voting on whether they love or hate Andrew Tate.

Hey #LoveHateInu Gang! Just a quick reminder: ️ Don't forget to participate in the first voting poll on #LoveHateInu and get a chance to win $10,000! All you have to do is cast your vote on #AndrewAltTateInu! P.S. Entry is free! #AltCoins #MemeCoins — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 19, 2023

To participate, head over to the Love Hate Inu homepage and below the presale contributions area, see the ‘Vote for a Chance to Win $10,000’ header; click on the ‘Vote Now to Win’ button.

LHINU owners will be able to stake their tokens to get a share of the vote on each poll. The best part? Every time an LHINU owner participates in a vote, they will be financially rewarded (hence why Love Hate Inu is being referred to as “vote-to-earn”).

These rewards will be provided by the creator of each poll. The more tokens users stake, and the longer the vesting period, the more voting power they will be handed over each poll.

At first, Love Hate Inu will control what polls exist on the platform, though that responsibility with be handed off to the community shortly after the platform’s launch later this year. This will be done via the launch of a Vote Submission platform, where users will be able to submit their poll ideas for the community to consider.

According to Love Hate Inu’s development team, “the voting system is built on blockchain technology, ensuring the process is fair, transparent, and secure”.

Investors can rest at ease that bots won’t be a problem on the platform. In order to vote, LHINU will need to have been staked for a minimum of 30 days, making it prohibitively expensive/difficult for vote manipulation and spam bots to take over.

Visit Love Hate Inu here

Love Hate Inu Presale Soars Past $4.6 Million

To fund the development of its platform, Love Hate Inu is currently conducting a presale of its LHINU token.

The presale has been a huge success, with Love Hate Inu having already raised a massive more than $4.6 million in just a few weeks. The presale will soon enter stage 5 and is expected to hit the $10 million mark within the next few months.

Good morning #LoveHateInu! Amazing news to start the day we have raised over $4.6M! Thanks #LoveHateInu Gang! Make your mark by getting some $LHINU tokens and having your say through the power of voting!️ Don't miss out!https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#AltCoins pic.twitter.com/qBqxYSIJp3 — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 19, 2023

The presale’s success is unsurprising given how the start-up has also been going viral on social media. Since the launch of the presale, Love Hate Inu’s Twitter following has exploded from virtually nothing to over 33,000.

The meme coin project’s Telegram, meanwhile, now has nearly 14,500 members. These numbers are expected to continue to explode higher in the coming weeks.

Investors who move quickly can secure LHINU tokens for the highly discounted price of $0.000115. But in under five days, that price is set to rise to $0.000125.

LHINU will end the presale in a few weeks at $0.000145. That means investors who get in now will be sat on paper gains of around 30% by the time the presale ends.

How High Can Love Hate Inu Go?

Crypto enthusiasts are hyped at Love Hate Inu’s impressive growth prospects, given that it combines two fast-growing niches in one project – that of crypto dog-inspired meme coins and the online survey market.

According to The Business Research Company, the software market grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% in 2022 from $2.79 billion to $3.2 billion, with this market expected to expand to $5.69 billion by 2027, implying a CAGR of 15.5% over the coming years.

Love Hate Inu says its project is “disrupting the online survey market by introducing the first blockchain-powered voting platform capable of recording immutable results via distributed ledger technology”.

Love Hate Inu’s plan to launch the token on exchanges at a price of $0.000145 means that it will have a market capitalization of $14.5 million at launch. However, Love Hate Inu aims to become “the only online polling platform that truly matters”.

If the project enjoys decent growth later in 2023 and achieves milestones in its roadmap, such as handing poll creation to the community, the monetization of Love Hate Inu data via brand deals, and, in 2024, integration into major metaverse experiences, the market cap of its LHINU token could go a lot higher.

If LHINU can reach even 5% of Shiba Inu’s $6.7 billion market cap, that would imply a market cap of over $335 million and an LHINU token price of $0.00335. That’s around 30x versus the current presale price of $0.000115.

Some think the meme coin could go even higher, with Shiba Inu and other major meme coin prices expected to go significantly higher in the coming years as the crypto bull market returns.

If SHIB and DOGE 5x from current levels, who is to say that LHINU couldn’t hit $0.006, which is 50x above current levels, assuming 1) the platform gains solid traction and 2) the crypto bull market is back.

Love Hate Inu says it will only hold 10% of the tokens in reserve to provide liquidity, fund exchange listings and provide community rewards.

The web3 start-up currently ranks as CoinSniper’s top-voted cryptocurrency.

