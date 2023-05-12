Aptos Price Prediction: Bulls Need to Hold Lower Bollinger Band or Bust

The crypto market’s volatility has always held a certain charm for investors who thrive on dramatic price swings – Aptos (APT) is currently dancing to the tune of these swings, seemingly in a perpetual tumble since its local high of $20.3 on January 26th.

Despite this, the coin is still up by 135% since the start of the year.

The current predicament leaves many wondering: can the bulls hold on, or is a break imminent?

Aptos (APT) Price Analysis

In the ongoing multi-month bleed-out, the Aptos price has fallen by 61%, leaving holders clinging to the hopes of a bounce at the crucial support level of $8.

This support was previously established in the first half of January, and with Aptos trading at $7.95 at present, the bulls certainly have their work cut out for them.

Source.

Aptos is caught in a strong bearish pattern, that has been on a downward trend for the past month.

While it managed to hold the line on the short-time frame around $8, the continued bearish momentum hints at the possibility of testing lower support levels.

Despite the bearish indicators, there is a glimmer of hope.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI), a crucial metric, has dropped to a reading of 28.

This indicates that APT is massively oversold, often signalling a potential turnaround.

However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), another technical indicator, is showing minor bearish divergence at -0.1470, corroborating the downward pressure.

Crucially, the price of APT has sunken below the 20-day moving average (MA20) support level, which it needs to reclaim.

If the bulls manage to defend the current support level and push above the MA20, the upside target is set at $11, representing a potential gain of 38.27%.

However, if the bulls fail to do so, the downside risk stands at $3.60, a 54% fall from the current price.

Source.

Aptos’ current state of play presents a tough risk and reward, with the survival of price action hinging on the ability of the bulls to defend and push beyond critical support levels.

The risk-reward ratio currently stands at 0.7, indicating a riskier entry point for investors.

What is Aptos (APT)?

The Aptos project has been making strides in the blockchain space.

Developed by core team members of Meta’s Diem project, Aptos is a layer 1 blockchain, backed by Move – a programming language designed for smart contracts.

The founding members of Aptos Labs, Mo Shaikh and Avery Ching, envision a blockchain that is scalable, secure, and reliable, with a focus on enhancing the user experience and mainnet upgradeability.

The promising project has been plagued by Aptos’ recent market performance, and the future of the project is currently teetering on a knife edge, with a bearish outlook dominating the scene.

However, the oversold signal from the RSI may serve as a lifeline, if only the bulls can harness this momentum.

️ Aptos Hack Holland: Big ideas. Even bigger prizes. Hundreds of thousands in funding are up for grabs! Will your Web3 idea be the one to take home top prizes? Apply now for your chance to win ⤵️https://t.co/K6DGUNRUoi pic.twitter.com/JChSODvIgy — Aptos (@Aptos_Network) May 11, 2023

As investors keep a keen eye on Aptos’ price, the blockchain project continues to push forward with its technological developments with an upcoming hackathon in Amsterdam, embodying the unrelenting spirit of builders in the crypto space.

Only time will tell whether Aptos will break or hold, but the stage is set for a decisive move – stay tuned.

RELATED: