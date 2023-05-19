Andrew Tate Is Looking For Shitcoins to Endorse – These 4 Are Likely Contenders

Controversial mega influencer Andrew Tate announced earlier this week that he is looking for a shitcoin to endorse on the 1st of June.

Unsurprisingly, his remarks are pumping the growing meme coin mania that has taken over cryptocurrency markets in recent weeks, created significant congestion on major blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum and given rise to a new wave of popular meme coins including Pepe (PEPE).

Tate has long been a fan of blue-chip cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether, but has up until refrained from backing so-called “shitcoins”.

Tate just announced via Twitter that, on the 1st of June, he will endorse a “shitcoin” and “send it to the fucking moon”.

OK FUCK IT I WILL ENDORSE A SHITCOIN AND SEND IT TO THE FUCKING MOON ON THE 1ST OF JUNE. DONT BUY ANY COIN UNTILL YOU GET THE SIGNAL FROM ME THEYRE ALL SCAMS. HU STUDENTS GET TOLD 1 HOUR IN ADVANCE.

EMAIL LIST GETS 5MINS IN ADVANCE. THEN I PUMP SOME RANDOM GARBAGE TO… — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) May 17, 2023

According to his tweet, Hustler University (HU) students will get told 1 hour in advance and email list members will be notified 5 minutes in advance of his announcement, presumably to allow subscribers to get in ahead of the inevitable pump that a Tate announcement would generate.

Indeed, Tate said that he will “pump some random garbage to Valhallah”.

Tate also warned his followers not to buy into any coins “until you get the signal from me… (as) they’re all scams”.

Andrew Tate is currently under house arrest in Romania. Andrew and his Brother Tristan are being investigated over suspected human trafficking, rape and the formation of a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

Here are four promising crypto projects that have been gaining significant traction recently, and are thus worthy contenders to be chosen by Andrew Tate.

Copium Token (COPIUM)

After a few days of hype building and an invite-only presale, Copium Token (COPIUM) was launched on Thursday and enjoyed an explosive start to life.

COPIUM hit a high of $0.016 on Thursday, around 16x up versus its presale and listing price of just over $0.001 and has seen massive trading volumes in excess of $44 million in the past 24 hours.

Don't underestimate the memetic power of $COPIUM, it reunites all the ones who have missed big plays, have been dumped, scammed, or bought the top. Let's cope all together pic.twitter.com/31MhhQvfcZ — Blue Kid (@marketerz1) May 18, 2023

COPIUM/USD was last changing hands around $0.06 per token, meaning its early investors are still well in the green and the token is closing in on having 3,000 holders.

Given the token’s 1 billion supply, that implies a fully diluted market cap of around $8 million.

But amid the impressive list of influencers who are involved in the project who will help market the coin alongside a series of media partnerships, the coin could yet pump a lot higher.

One of the best-selling points of COPIUM is the project’s token and NFT airdrop competition, which is built to incentivize HODLing for at least the next three weeks.

Another great selling point is that the presale participants are not able to dump their holdings on the market.

Only 10% of their tokens were unlocked at the time of the Uniswap listing, with the rest to be vested over the next three weeks.

Copium’s fun play on the theme of crypto degenerates needing to cope with their substantial losses means it could be a big hit, as that is something many in the crypto space can relate to.

AiDoge (AI)

AiDoge, a fun AI-powered meme-generating tool and social media platform, could be a huge hit as not only is it a meme coin, but also boasts a solid use case and utility.

AiDoge is building a platform where users can generate memes using breakthrough generative AI technology, before sharing them with the AiDoge community via the platform’s public wall.

The creators of the most popular memes will be rewarded with AiDoge’s native $AI token, meaning that AiDoge is bringin the concept of “meme-to-earn” (M2E) into reality.

AiDoge has already raised a huge $9.9 million via the public presale of its native $AI token and investors should move quickly whilst they can still secure the token at what observers say is a substantial discount versus how high $AI has the potential to go.

SpongeBob (SPONGE)

SpongeBob token (SPONGE) is another recently created meme coin that has done very well.

The token surged as much as 85x higher versus its listing price on Uniswap and even though it has since seen a substantial pullback, is still up around 17x versus its listing price.

The fun meme coin, which pays homage to SpongeBob SquarePants, may soon be listed on OKX, with the platform currently running a competition to see what meme coins get listed next.

With SPONGE likely to finish in the top two spots, another big listing could help pump the price once again, with investors also excited by an upcoming SPONGE airdrop.

Love Hate Inu (LHINU)

Love Hate Inu (LHINU), the meme coin that powers a first-of-its-kind blockchain-powered social media polling platform, launched on major cryptocurrency exchange OKX on Friday and has already seen an explosive rally.

The token listed for $0.000145 but almost immediately saw 150% gain to his $0.00036, before falling back slightly to current levels around $0.00021.

The platform will allow users to have a say on whether they love or hate divisive figures like Elon Musk, Cristiano Ronaldo and Donald Trump, as well as Andrew Tate.

Given it combines the virality of meme coins and controversial current affairs whilst offering a clearly articulated utility, many observers think Love Hate Inu will catch fire in 2023.

